ATENOR : Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022

Date and hour of the transaction Euronext Purchase / Sale Number of shares Average price (€) Lowest price (€) Highest price (€) Total amount (€) 23.03.2022 yes Purchase 40 58,6000 58,6000 58,6000 2.344,00 24.03.2022 yes Purchase 40 58,6000 58,6000 58,6000 2.344,00 25.03.2022 yes Purchase 40 58,8000 58,8000 58,8000 2.352,00 Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022 120 7.040,00

Declaration of transactions within the context of the buy-back programme of Atenor

(Authorization of the General Assembly of 24 April 2020)

Period from 21.03.2022 to 25.03.2022

Total number of ATENOR shares issued :

Total number of own shares held by ATENOR on 18/03/2022

Total number of own shares held by ATENOR on 25/03/2022

of which shares held by Atenor Long Term Growth 18/03/2022 Number % 7.038.845 100,00% 314.503 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% 314.623 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% Nombre % 7.038.845 100,00% 314.503 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% 314.623 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% Melding van transacties in het kader van het programma voor de inkoop van eigen aandelen door Atenor (Machtiging van de Algemene Vergadering van 24 april 2020) Periode van 21.03.2022 tot 25.03.2022 Aantal % 7.038.845 100,00% 314.503 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% 314.623 4,47% 163.427 2,32% 150.000 2,13% Déclaration des transactions réalisées dans le cadre du programme de rachat par Atenor des ses propres actions. (Autorisation de l'Assemblée Générale du 24 avril 2020) Période du 21.03.2022 au 25.03.2022

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the changing demands in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment..

Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville sa, CEO or Sidney D. Bens, CFO. Tel. +32-2-387.22.99 - Fax +32-2-387.23.16 - E-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu

