Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. ATENOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/29 11:35:00 am EDT
58.8 EUR   -1.01%
01:45aATENOR : Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022
PU
03/23ATENOR : Semaine du 14.03.2022 au 18.03.2022
PU
03/23ATENOR : Declaration of eligibility for the PEA-PME savings plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATENOR : Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30-03-22

Regulated information - Press Release

Date and hour of the transaction

Euronext

Purchase /

Sale

Number of shares

Average price

(€)

Lowest price

(€)

Highest price

(€)

Total amount

(€)

23.03.2022

yes

Purchase

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

24.03.2022

yes

Purchase

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

25.03.2022

yes

Purchase

40

58,8000

58,8000

58,8000

2.352,00

Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022

120

7.040,00

Declaration of transactions within the context of the buy-back programme of Atenor

(Authorization of the General Assembly of 24 April 2020)

Period from 21.03.2022 to 25.03.2022

Date et heure de la transaction

Euronext

Achat / Vente

Nombre d'actions

Prix moyen

(€)

Prix minimum (€)

Prix maximum (€)

Montant

(€)

23.03.2022

oui

Achat

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

24.03.2022

oui

Achat

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

25.03.2022

oui

Achat

40

58,8000

58,8000

58,8000

2.352,00

Période du 21.03 au 25.03.2022

120

7.040,00

Datum en uur van de transactie

Euronext

Aankoop / Verkoop

Aantal aandelen

Gemiddelde prijs (€)

Laagste aankoop prijs

(€)

Hoogste aankoop prijs

(€)

Bedrag

(€)

23.03.2022

ja

Aankoop

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

24.03.2022

ja

Aankoop

40

58,6000

58,6000

58,6000

2.344,00

25.03.2022

ja

Aankoop

40

58,8000

58,8000

58,8000

2.352,00

Periode van 21.03 tot 25.03.2022

120

7.040,00

Total number of ATENOR shares issued :

Total number of own shares held by ATENOR on 18/03/2022

Total number of own shares held by ATENOR on 25/03/2022

Nombre total d'actions ATENOR émises :

Nombre total d'actions propres détenues par ATENOR au 18/03/2022

Nombre total de titres détenus par Atenor au 25/03/2022

Totaal aantal uitgegeven ATENOR aandelen:

Totale aantal eigen aandelen aangehouden door ATENOR op 18/03/2022

Totale aantal eigen aandelen aangehouden door ATENOR op 25/03/2022

Information règlementée - Communiqué de presseGereglementeerde informatie - Persbericht

of which shares held by Atenor Long Term Growth 18/03/2022

Number

%

7.038.845

100,00%

314.503

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

314.623

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

Nombre

%

7.038.845

100,00%

314.503

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

314.623

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

Melding van transacties in het kader van het programma voor de inkoop van eigen aandelen door Atenor

(Machtiging van de Algemene Vergadering van 24 april 2020)

Periode van 21.03.2022 tot 25.03.2022

Aantal

%

7.038.845

100,00%

314.503

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

314.623

4,47%

163.427

2,32%

150.000

2,13%

Déclaration des transactions réalisées dans le cadre du programme de rachat par Atenor des ses propres actions.

(Autorisation de l'Assemblée Générale du 24 avril 2020)

Période du 21.03.2022 au 25.03.2022

of which shares held by Atenor Group Investments on 18/03/2022

of which shares held by Atenor Group Investments on 25/03/2022

of which shares held by Atenor Long Term Growth 25/03/2022

dont actions déténues par Atenor Group Investments on 18/03/2022

dont actions détenues par Atenor Long Term Growth 18/03/2022

dont actions déténues par Atenor Group Investments on 25/03/2022

dont actions détenues par Atenor Long Term Growth 25/03/2022

waarvan aandelen aangehouden door Atenor Group Investments op 18/03/2022

waarvan aandelen aangehouden door Atenor Long Term Growth op 18/03/2022

waarvan aandelen aangehouden door Atenor Group Investments op 25/03/2022

waarvan aandelen aangehouden door Atenor Long Term Growth op 25/03/2022

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the changing demands in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment..

Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more detailed information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville sa, CEO or Sidney D. Bens, CFO. Tel. +32-2-387.22.99 - Fax +32-2-387.23.16 - E-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu

1

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATENOR
01:45aATENOR : Period from 21.03 to 25.03.2022
PU
03/23ATENOR : Semaine du 14.03.2022 au 18.03.2022
PU
03/23ATENOR : Declaration of eligibility for the PEA-PME savings plan
PU
03/21ATENOR : Early closing of the public offer for subscription of 6-year Green Retail Notes
PU
03/17ATENOR : joins the Polish Real Estate Industry efforts to provide shelter for 3,000 refuge..
PU
03/17ATENOR : Public offer for the subscription of a 6-year Green Retail Bond with a gross coup..
PU
03/16ATENOR : Prospectus EN
PU
03/10ATENOR : Annual results 2021
PU
03/10Atenor SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10ATENOR : Presentatie jaarresultaten 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 52,4 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net Debt 2021 614 M 682 M 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 395 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
ATENOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 58,80 €
Average target price 63,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATENOR3.52%439
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.11%35 401
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.15%32 606
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.49%31 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%29 913