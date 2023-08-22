Regulated information - Press Release
PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATIONS
(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
La Hulpe, 22 August 2023 (6:30 pm CET)
1. Summary of the notifications
Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 4 shareholders: 3D NV, Luxempart SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these notifications constitute an "update", insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023.
The notifications were made on a voluntary basis.
2. Notification of Stak Iberanfra, 3D NV and ForAtenoR SA
The notification dated 18 August 2023 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
✓ Notification by:
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification:
requirement:
STAK Iberanfra, 3 D SA and ForAtenoR SA
✓ Transaction date:
17.08.2023
✓ Threshold that is crossed (in %):
25%
✓ Denominator:
7.425.010
✓ Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to securities
Not linked
securities
securities
to securities
STAK Iberanfra
0
0
0.00%
3 D SA
695,643
1,031,142
13.89%
ForAtenoR SA
819,456
893,952
12.04%
Sub-total
1,515,099
1,925,094
25.93%
TOTAL
1,925,094
0
25.93%
0%
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights that
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
may be acquired if
rights
the instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
1,925,094
25.93%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:STAK Iberanfra is not controlled.
3D SA is controlled by STAK Iberanfra.
3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
- Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023.
3. Notification of Luxempart SA
The notification dated 18 August 2023 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification:
- Notification by:
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Transaction date:
- Threshold that is crossed (in %):
- Denominator:
- Notified details:
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights A person that notifies alone
Luxempart SA 17.08.2023 10% 7,425,010
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to securities
Not linked
securities
securities
to securities
Luxempart SA
602,048
819,439
11.04%
TOTAL
819,439
0
11.04%
0%
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights that
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
may be acquired if
rights
the instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
819,439
11.04%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:Luxempart SA is not controlled.
- Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023
4. Notification of Stéphan Sonneville, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA The notification dated 17 August 2023 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
✓ Notification by:
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification:
requirement:
Stéphan Sonneville, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA
✓ Transaction date:
17.08.2023
✓ Threshold that is crossed (in %):
15%
✓ Denominator:
7,425,010
✓ Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to securities
Not linked
securities
securities
to securities
Stéphan Sonneville
0
0
0.00%
Stéphan Sonneville SA
249,818
321,627
4.33%
ForAtenoR SA
819,456
893,952
12.04%
Sub-total
1,069,274
1,215,589
16.37%
TOTAL
1,215,589
0
16.37%
0%
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights that
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
may be acquired if
rights
the instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
1,215,589
16.37%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:Stéphan Sonneville SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person).
3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to all the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
- Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023
5. Notification of Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA The notification dated 21 August 2023 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification:
- Notification by:
- Persons subject to the: notification requirement:
- Transaction date:
- Threshold that is crossed (in %):
- Denominator:
- Notified details:
Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA 17.08.2023 5% 7,425,010
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to securities
Not linked
securities
securities
to securities
Philippe Vastapane
0
0
0.00%
Patricia Vastapane
0
0
0.00%
Alva SA
549,437
681,423
9.18%
Sub-total
549,437
681,423
9.18%
TOTAL
681,423
0
9.18%
0%
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights that
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
may be acquired if
rights
the instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
681,423
9.18%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Alva SA is controlled by Les Viviers SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. Les Viviers SA is controlled by Philippe Vastapane and Patricia Vastapane (physical persons).
- Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023
The notifications can be consulted in the section Company Governance / Regulated Information - Transparency of
the website www.atenor.eu.
Atenor is a sustainable real estate development company recognised as a Global Listed Sector Leaders by the GRESB, with pan-European expertise and listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission is to respond to the new demands of the evolution of urban and professional life through sustainable urban planning and architecture. In this context, Atenor invests in large-scale real estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect of the environmental. Atenor is recognised as an international and sustainable urban developer, aligned with the Europeantaxonomy and aiming for the highest classifications of BREEAM and WELL certifications.
