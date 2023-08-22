Regulated information - Press Release

PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATIONS

(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

La Hulpe, 22 August 2023 (6:30 pm CET)

1. Summary of the notifications

Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 4 shareholders: 3D NV, Luxempart SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these notifications constitute an "update", insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023.

The notifications were made on a voluntary basis.

2. Notification of Stak Iberanfra, 3D NV and ForAtenoR SA

The notification dated 18 August 2023 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

✓ Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification:

requirement: STAK Iberanfra, 3 D SA and ForAtenoR SA ✓ Transaction date: 17.08.2023 ✓ Threshold that is crossed (in %): 25% ✓ Denominator: 7.425.010 ✓ Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to securities Not linked securities securities to securities STAK Iberanfra 0 0 0.00% 3 D SA 695,643 1,031,142 13.89% ForAtenoR SA 819,456 893,952 12.04% Sub-total 1,515,099 1,925,094 25.93% TOTAL 1,925,094 0 25.93% 0% B) Equivalent financial After the transaction instruments Holders of equivalent financial Type of financial Expiration Exercise period # of voting rights that % of voting instruments instrument date or date may be acquired if rights the instrument is exercised TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A + B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1,925,094 25.93%