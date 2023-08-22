Regulated information - Press Release

PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATIONS

(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

La Hulpe, 22 August 2023 (6:30 pm CET)

1. Summary of the notifications

Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 4 shareholders: 3D NV, Luxempart SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these notifications constitute an "update", insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023.

The notifications were made on a voluntary basis.

2. Notification of Stak Iberanfra, 3D NV and ForAtenoR SA

The notification dated 18 August 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification:

requirement:

STAK Iberanfra, 3 D SA and ForAtenoR SA

Transaction date:

17.08.2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %):

25%

Denominator:

7.425.010

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to securities

Not linked

securities

securities

to securities

STAK Iberanfra

0

0

0.00%

3 D SA

695,643

1,031,142

13.89%

ForAtenoR SA

819,456

893,952

12.04%

Sub-total

1,515,099

1,925,094

25.93%

TOTAL

1,925,094

0

25.93%

0%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights that

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

may be acquired if

rights

the instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

1,925,094

25.93%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:STAK Iberanfra is not controlled.
    3D SA is controlled by STAK Iberanfra.
    3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
  • Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023.

3. Notification of Luxempart SA

The notification dated 18 August 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification:
  • Notification by:
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Transaction date:
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %):
  • Denominator:
  • Notified details:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights A person that notifies alone

Luxempart SA 17.08.2023 10% 7,425,010

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to securities

Not linked

securities

securities

to securities

Luxempart SA

602,048

819,439

11.04%

TOTAL

819,439

0

11.04%

0%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights that

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

may be acquired if

rights

the instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

819,439

11.04%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:Luxempart SA is not controlled.
  • Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023

4. Notification of Stéphan Sonneville, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA The notification dated 17 August 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification:

requirement:

Stéphan Sonneville, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA

Transaction date:

17.08.2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %):

15%

Denominator:

7,425,010

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to securities

Not linked

securities

securities

to securities

Stéphan Sonneville

0

0

0.00%

Stéphan Sonneville SA

249,818

321,627

4.33%

ForAtenoR SA

819,456

893,952

12.04%

Sub-total

1,069,274

1,215,589

16.37%

TOTAL

1,215,589

0

16.37%

0%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights that

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

may be acquired if

rights

the instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

1,215,589

16.37%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:Stéphan Sonneville SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person).
    3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to all the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
  • Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023

5. Notification of Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA The notification dated 21 August 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification:
  • Notification by:
  • Persons subject to the: notification requirement:
  • Transaction date:
  • Threshold that is crossed (in %):
  • Denominator:
  • Notified details:

Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA 17.08.2023 5% 7,425,010

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to securities

Not linked

securities

securities

to securities

Philippe Vastapane

0

0

0.00%

Patricia Vastapane

0

0

0.00%

Alva SA

549,437

681,423

9.18%

Sub-total

549,437

681,423

9.18%

TOTAL

681,423

0

9.18%

0%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights that

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

may be acquired if

rights

the instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

681,423

9.18%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    Alva SA is controlled by Les Viviers SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law. Les Viviers SA is controlled by Philippe Vastapane and Patricia Vastapane (physical persons).
  • Additional information: This notification is an « update », insofar as necessary, in view of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 11 September 2023

The notifications can be consulted in the section Company Governance / Regulated Information - Transparency of

the website www.atenor.eu.

Contact: Hans Vandendael for Real Serendipity bv, Legal Director - info@atenor.eu- Tel. +32 2 387 22.99

Atenor is a sustainable real estate development company recognised as a Global Listed Sector Leaders by the GRESB, with pan-European expertise and listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission is to respond to the new demands of the evolution of urban and professional life through sustainable urban planning and architecture. In this context, Atenor invests in large-scale real estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect of the environmental. Atenor is recognised as an international and sustainable urban developer, aligned with the Europeantaxonomy and aiming for the highest classifications of BREEAM and WELL certifications.

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-

Bloomberg: ATEB BB

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 17:01:01 UTC.