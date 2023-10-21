Regulated information

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

La Hulpe, 12 October 2023 (5:45 pm - CET)

1. Summary of the notifications

Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 2 shareholders: Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these replace the previous notifications dated and signed respectively on 17/08/2023 and 21/08/2023. In addition, the notification from Alva SA rectifies the absence of notification for the crossing of the threshold on 28/06/2023.

2. Notification of Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA The notification dated 12/10/2023 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification :

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by :

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification

requirement:

Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and

ForAtenoR SA

Transaction date:

17/08/2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %):

15%

Denominator:

7,425,010

Notified details:

A)

Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked to

Linked to

Not linked

securities

securities

securities

to securities

Stéphan Sonneville

0

0

0.00%

Osiris Venture SA

0

96,000

1.29%

Stéphan Sonneville SA

249,818

225,637

3.04%

ForAtenoR SA

819,456

893,952

12.04%

Sub-total

1,069,274

1,215,589

16.37%

TOTAL

1,215,589

0

16.37%

0%

B)

Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

that may be

rights

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

1,215,589

16.37%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Osiris Venture SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person). Stéphan Sonneville SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person).
    3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to all the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
  • Additional information: This notification replaces the previous notification dated and signed on 17/08/2023.

3. Notification of Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA The notification dated 12/10/2023 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of securities conferring voting right of voting rights

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the:

notification requirement:

Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA

Transaction date:

28/06/2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %):

10%

Denominator:

7,425,010

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked

securities

to securities

securities

to securities

Philippe Vastapane

0

76 717

1.03%

Patricia Vastapane

0

6,476,

0.09%

Les Viviers SA

0

0

0.00%

Alva SA

549,437

681,423

9.18%

Sub-total

549,437

764,611

10.30%

TOTAL

764,611

0

10.30%

0%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent financial

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise period

# of voting rights

% of voting

instruments

instrument

date

or date

that may be

rights

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A + B)

# of voting rights

% of voting

rights

764,611

10.30%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    Alva SA is controlled by Les Viviers SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
    Les Viviers SA is controlled by Philippe Vastapane and Patricia Vastapane (physical persons).
  • Additional information: This notification rectifies the absence of notification for the crossing of the threshold on 28/06/2023 (and replaces the previous notification dated and signed on 21/08/2023).

The notifications can be consulted in the section Company Governance / Regulated Information - Transparency of the

website www.atenor.eu

Contact: Hans Vandendael for Real Serendipity CommV, International Legal Director - info@atenor.eu- Tel. +32 2 387.22.99

