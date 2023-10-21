Regulated information
1. Summary of the notifications
Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 2 shareholders: Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these replace the previous notifications dated and signed respectively on 17/08/2023 and 21/08/2023. In addition, the notification from Alva SA rectifies the absence of notification for the crossing of the threshold on 28/06/2023.
2. Notification of Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA The notification dated 12/10/2023 contains the following information:
Reason of the notification :
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by :
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification
requirement:
Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and
ForAtenoR SA
Transaction date:
17/08/2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %):
15%
Denominator:
7,425,010
Notified details:
A)
Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to
Linked to
Not linked
securities
securities
securities
to securities
Stéphan Sonneville
0
0
0.00%
Osiris Venture SA
0
96,000
1.29%
Stéphan Sonneville SA
249,818
225,637
3.04%
ForAtenoR SA
819,456
893,952
12.04%
Sub-total
1,069,274
1,215,589
16.37%
TOTAL
1,215,589
0
16.37%
0%
B)
Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
that may be
rights
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
1,215,589
16.37%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Osiris Venture SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person). Stéphan Sonneville SA is controlled by Mr Stéphan Sonneville (physical person).
3D SA holds the majority of the voting rights attached to all the shares of ForAtenoR SA, so that it is irrefutably presumed to (exclusively) control ForAtenor SA (art. 1:14, §2, 1° of the CSA). At the same time, and without prejudice to the irrefutable presumption of (exclusive) control by 3D SA, 3D SA and Stéphan Sonneville SA exercise joint control over ForAtenor SA by virtue of a shareholders' agreement.
- Additional information: This notification replaces the previous notification dated and signed on 17/08/2023.
3. Notification of Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA The notification dated 12/10/2023 contains the following information:
Reason of the notification:
Acquisition or disposal of securities conferring voting right of voting rights
Notification by:
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the:
notification requirement:
Philippe Vastapane, Patricia Vastapane, Les Viviers SA and Alva SA
Transaction date:
28/06/2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %):
10%
Denominator:
7,425,010
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
securities
to securities
securities
to securities
Philippe Vastapane
0
76 717
1.03%
Patricia Vastapane
0
6,476,
0.09%
Les Viviers SA
0
0
0.00%
Alva SA
549,437
681,423
9.18%
Sub-total
549,437
764,611
10.30%
TOTAL
764,611
0
10.30%
0%
B) Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of equivalent financial
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise period
# of voting rights
% of voting
instruments
instrument
date
or date
that may be
rights
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A + B)
# of voting rights
% of voting
rights
764,611
10.30%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Alva SA is controlled by Les Viviers SA, a company incorporated under Luxembourg law.
Les Viviers SA is controlled by Philippe Vastapane and Patricia Vastapane (physical persons).
- Additional information: This notification rectifies the absence of notification for the crossing of the threshold on 28/06/2023 (and replaces the previous notification dated and signed on 21/08/2023).
