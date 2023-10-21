Regulated information

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14, 1st paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

La Hulpe, 12 October 2023 (5:45 pm - CET)

1. Summary of the notifications

Atenor received transparency notifications from the following 2 shareholders: Stéphan Sonneville SA and Alva SA, as set out in detail below. As mentioned below, the concerned shareholders have indicated in their respective transparency notifications that these replace the previous notifications dated and signed respectively on 17/08/2023 and 21/08/2023. In addition, the notification from Alva SA rectifies the absence of notification for the crossing of the threshold on 28/06/2023.

2. Notification of Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA The notification dated 12/10/2023 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: Stéphan Sonneville, Osiris Venture SA, Stéphan Sonneville SA and ForAtenoR SA Transaction date: 17/08/2023 Threshold that is crossed (in %): 15% Denominator: 7,425,010 Notified details: A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to Not linked to Linked to Not linked securities securities securities to securities Stéphan Sonneville 0 0 0.00% Osiris Venture SA 0 96,000 1.29% Stéphan Sonneville SA 249,818 225,637 3.04% ForAtenoR SA 819,456 893,952 12.04% Sub-total 1,069,274 1,215,589 16.37% TOTAL 1,215,589 0 16.37% 0% B) Equivalent financial After the transaction instruments Holders of equivalent financial Type of financial Expiration Exercise period # of voting rights % of voting instruments instrument date or date that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A + B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 1,215,589 16.37%