The 1st phase of the @Expo project is to this day 60% leased, a new tenant contract has just been signed with Securitas. The remaining spaces are in negotiations underway with reputable tenants to rent out. Furthermore, for the 2nd phase, initial discussions with blue-chip tenants for the office tower are progressing, with the potential to lease half of the tower.

The @Expo project is based on the latest energy efficiency and sustainable best practices. The first phase has already been awarded the coveted BREEAM "Outstanding" certification, and the ongoing second phase is on track to achieve the same recognition. Implementing cutting-edge technologies such as radiant ceilings and slurry walls has enabled a remarkable 20% savings in operating costs comparing with buildings with standard 4 pipes HVAC system, while significantly enhancing occupant comfort. Additionally, the entire project will be aligned with the EU Taxonomy standards, further emphasising its eco-friendly approach. Furthermore, the WELL certification guarantees a superior level of well-being and safety for the occupants.

"The @Expo project represents the pinnacle of energy efficiency and occupant comfort in Romania. Notably, it achieves significant savings of at least €1 per m² in utility costs compared to other office projects. A study demonstrating these remarkable aspects will soon be released." said Viorel Lacatus, Country Manager of Atenor Romania.

Strategically located in the north of Bucharest, offering easy accessibility and high visibility. @Expo is well-connected via public transport and road networks. Multiple tram and bus lines efficiently link the area to the rest of the city, and the upcoming metro line connecting Bucharest main station to Henri Coanda International Airport will include a stop near the project. By car, the city center and airport can be reached in less than 15 minutes, making it a highly desirable location for businesses and professionals.

These commercial successes highlight the effectiveness of Atenor Central European development strategy and underscore the significant interest shown by prestigious international tenants in its projects. Atenor remains dedicated to its real estate development strategy in major European cities, prioritizing sustainable and economically sound projects and affirming its role as a benchmark operator in the countries where it operates.