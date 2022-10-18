ATENOR : achieves five-star GRESB rating (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark)

This result is, for ATENOR, the validation of a concrete, transparent and integrated sustainability policy implemented by the whole of its team over the past 5 years, in each of the 10 countries where the company has a presence.
In 2022, 1,820 companies in the real estate sector worldwide took part in the evaluation by providing data concerning their management, their performance and their sustainability transition development strategy.
The score obtained, 5 stars, is a recognition for companies featuring amongst the 20% at the top of the benchmark.
Disclaimer
