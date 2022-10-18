Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. ATENOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:30 2022-10-18 am EDT
42.20 EUR   -0.24%
ATENOR : achieves five-star GRESB rating (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark)

10/18/2022 | 05:33am EDT
This result is, for ATENOR, the validation of a concrete, transparent and integrated sustainability policy implemented by the whole of its team over the past 5 years, in each of the 10 countries where the company has a presence.

In 2022, 1,820 companies in the real estate sector worldwide took part in the evaluation by providing data concerning their management, their performance and their sustainability transition development strategy.

The score obtained, 5 stars, is a recognition for companies featuring amongst the 20% at the top of the benchmark.

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 64,3 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 284 M 279 M 279 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
ATENOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,30 €
Average target price 63,00 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATENOR-25.53%279
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.07%33 851
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.34%28 433
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 160
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%27 801
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.61%21 056