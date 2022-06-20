Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. ATENOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:56 2022-06-20 am EDT
51.60 EUR   -0.77%
02:24pATENOR : commits to sustainable renovations with Nagelmackers HQ purchase in Brussels
PU
06/09ATENOR : Week from 30.05 to 03.06.2022
PU
05/31ATENOR : Période du 02.05.2022 au 27.05.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATENOR : commits to sustainable renovations with Nagelmackers HQ purchase in Brussels

06/20/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

La Hulpe, 20 June 2022

ATENOR COMMITS TO SUSTAINABLE RENOVATIONS WITH

NAGELMACKERS HQ PURCHASE IN BRUSSELS

ATENOR SA, via its subsidiaries Highline SA and Soap Factory SA, has purchased the Nagelmackers headquarters on Avenue de l'Astronomie 23, 1210 Saint-Josse-Ten Node in central Brussels and its adjoining land parcel on Rue Potagers 15-29, 1210 Saint-Josse-Ten Node from a subsidiary of Deka Immobilien Investment.

The landmark 8.500 sqm office property is located in the most prestigious corner of the ring road, overseeing the former meteorological institute as well as being a vantage point with outstanding 360° views around Brussels directly onto the Botanique quarter as well as the EU quarter. Highline will become an outstanding fully re-stripped office project once the Belgian Bank Nagelmackers leaves early 2023. Its strategic location faces the quiet and calm Henri Frick park and corners the borders of the EU quarter and Pentagon quarter.

Furthermore, the main classic front building is linked to the annexed property both linked by a serene garden. A heavy green renovation will be foreseen for the office properties, in line with ATENOR's sustainability policy. BREEAM "Excellent" will be a minimum target for Highline whilst material reuse, circular economy, nearly-zero energy-efficiencyand taxonomy alignment will be key principles in the re-design and studies which will be imminently launched for the Highline office project.

Additionally, the acquisition by Soap Factory SA involved the 872 sqm adjacent land parcel backing onto the Rue Potager which currently occupies overground parking and will serve part of a future residential study.

«We are extremely proud to be urban developers and strongly believe in the changes that Brussels is going through. With the acquisition of the Nagelmackers site, a renowned landmark property in this important vantage point, the reconversion and new-build combination was quite rare in today's market, so we knew immediately this deal would tick many boxes for ATENOR» Sheelam Chadha, Country Director for ATENOR commented. «Thanks to Deka, we were able to easily collaborate and conclude this deal together. Additionally, we strongly believe in the Brussels real estate market and this deal will be one of many which shows our commitment to urban regeneration in Brussels» Chadha continued.

Clifford Chance and Treex assisted ATENOR in the acquisition. ATENOR Belgium currently has around 300.000 sqm of development pipeline ongoing. Highline and Soap Factory will be its 10th and 11th project in Belgium.

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise, listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission isto respond to new requirements for the evolution of urban and professional life through sustainable urban planning and architecture. ATENOR achieves its mission by investing in large-scalereal estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment. Reuters ATE0.BR - Bloomberg : ATEB BB

For more information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or Sheelam Chadha, Country Director for For Artemis SC srl

+32-2-387.22.99 - e-mail :info@atenor.eu - www.atenor.eu

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 18:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATENOR
02:24pATENOR : commits to sustainable renovations with Nagelmackers HQ purchase in Brussels
PU
06/09ATENOR : Week from 30.05 to 03.06.2022
PU
05/31ATENOR : Période du 02.05.2022 au 27.05.2022
PU
05/31ATENOR : Share buyback
CO
05/18ATENOR : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/26ATENOR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/22ATENOR : Gross dividend of  2.54 per share
PU
04/22ATENOR : Proxy Statments
CO
04/22ATENOR : Dividends
CO
04/20ATENOR : Semaine du 11.04.2022 au 15.04.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 52,4 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
Net Debt 2021 614 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 350 M 368 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
ATENOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Average target price 63,00 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATENOR-8.45%366
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%33 481
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.82%30 325
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.61%29 977
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.32%27 767
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.08%24 698