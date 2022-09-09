Advanced search
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-09 am EDT
49.50 EUR   -0.40%
ATENOR : continues expansion in Lisbon with two new acquisitions

09/09/2022 | 09:40pm EDT
Press Release

La Hulpe, 9 September 2022

ATENOR CONTINUES EXPANSION IN LISBON WITH TWO NEW ACQUISITIONS

ATENOR is vigorously pursuing its growth strategy in Lisbon (Portugal) with the acquisition of 2 new projects. Existing commitments there include the company's development of the WellBe project and its local team, which has recently been expanded.

The first acquisition concerns MULTI39, which has building rights on an 8,373 m² plot in Lisbon and has a building permit for the development of a building of approximately 14,000 m² of office space and 450 m² of retail space.

The project is located in the Campo Grande area, next to Sporting Lisbon's football stadium and the university, in the heart of one of Lisbon's most promising neighbourhoods. The new building will border on the Campo Grande metro station, next to one of the city's main bus stations.

The second purchase concerns a project located behind the Oriente station. This will involve demolition of the Aki shop and the construction of a mixed-use building with offices (6,800 m²) and commercial premises (1,800 m²). The project is located in the heart of the Park of Nations, a district with modern offices, homes, a shopping centre, the Lisbon International Fair Centre, a concert hall and more. The area enjoys excellent metro, train and bus connections, both nationally and with the centre of Lisbon.

An architectural competition is planned for 2023. This will be followed by submission of the building permit. Construction closing will be subject to obtaining the architectural permit.

After WELLBE, this purchase is ATENOR's second investment in the Park of Nations.

The above acquisitions are in line with ATENOR's development strategy and will accelerate its value creation cycle. ATENOR's positioning and the diversification strategy it has pursued since 2018 have been validated by the growing recovery of demand for buildings that meet ESG criteria, by companies' needs for flexibility, and by the economic recovery of the Portuguese capital.

ATENOR's international expertise, its innovation lab ArchiLab and its transversal structure enable the company to put sustainability at the heart of its policy. ATENOR aims to play a leading role by providing efficient buildings in compliance with the European taxonomy, the highest BREEAM and WELL standards and, as of 2023, GRESB standards.

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise, listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission isto respond to new requirements for the evolution of urban and professional life through sustainable urban planning and architecture. ATENOR achieves its mission by investing in large-scalereal estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment. Reuters ATE0.BR - Bloomberg : ATEB BB

For more information, please contact : Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO of Laurent Collier for Strat-UP SRL,

+32-2-387.22.99 - e-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 01:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
