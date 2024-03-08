Atenor announces appointment of Caroline Vanderstraeten as CFO

08 Mar 2024 09:33 CET
ATENOR
Atenor (BSE: ATEB) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Twigami SRL, represented by Caroline Vanderstraeten to the position of CFO and as a member of Atenor's Executive Committee, with effect as of 2 April 2024.
2024-03-08-new-cfo-engl.pdf
Atenor
Euronext
ATENOR
BE0003837540
ATEB
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Atenor SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 08:58:02 UTC.