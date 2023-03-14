Atento S A : Executive Officers and Directors - Form 6-K

Executive Officers and Directors

Atento, S.A. (the "Company") announces that on March 8, 2023, Antenor Camargo tendered his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company expects to announce a replacement for his position on the Board in the coming weeks.

The Board of Directors of the Company fully appreciates Mr. Camargo's service to the Board.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. In particular, these forward-looking statements include those about the appointment of a replacement director to the Company's Board of Directors. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to attract and enter into satisfactory agreements securing the services of qualified director candidates. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.