Madrid, 21st May 2024. Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, has launched Atento AI Studio, a proprietary Artificial Intelligence platform designed to elevate the customer experience and transform the operational efficiency of companies. within an ethical, safe, and private framework.

Atento AI Studio is a critical component of the Company's comprehensive AI solution ecosystem. The platform offers modular and scalable solutions that enable businesses to harness the power of AI to improve efficiency, increase customer satisfaction, and achieve greater business goals.

AI Studio leverages Atento's proprietary solutions, capabilities and generative AI technologies to provide companies with a secure environment, where they can enhance their customer interactions. By connecting, processing and organizing data, and applying advanced analytics on Atento's Corpus (knowledge base boosted by AI), business can improve their customer service using Atento's extensive knowledge and experience in Customer Service.

"We are at the forefront of applying Artificial Intelligence to improve customer experiences and provide valuable insights for better decision-making. Through this platform, we are ready to drive and foster innovation, taking the customer experience to the next level," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento.

The executive explains the platform is based on three pillars:

Atento Insights: Transforms data into business intelligence. By analyzing big data from customer interactions, businesses can gain valuable insights into customer needs, based on patterns and trends, enabling informed decision-making and personalized service that drive growth.

Atento Knowledge: Delivers dynamic real-time information. This solution integrates real-time data, allowing Atento agents to use the most current and relevant data in their interactions. The , 'Hubbie' module, a chatbot developed to support agents, provides the most appropriate information at the right time.

Atento Conversations: Elevates customer interaction. This tool enables fluid, natural and personalized conversations, thanks to generative AI features and advanced understanding capabilities. Responses are generated based on an extensive structured knowledge base and customized prompts, allowing Atento's consultants to follow these prompts that guide their conversational tone and the brand's voice in customer interactions.

Empowering Generative AI to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

The process begins with connecting legacy systems and databases to process data from various sources, such as voice calls, text interactions, and metadata. Atento's proprietary methodology organizes this data into a "Data Ocean," structuring it for use in generative AI applications.

The platform ensures the consistency, reliability and security of the information by controlling data updates and management through a Corpus, providing a private and secure environment. This guarantees that the final interactions are based on the accurate information.

Atento's data science and language experts design a library of prompts to generate intelligent and coherent conversations. Each prompt is carefully crafted to fit the specific context of each interaction, facilitating more fluid, natural, and personalized communication. The platform manages existing models to improve performance and accuracy, automating and standardizing processes.

AI Studio integrates top Generative AI platforms, such as those from OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, and Google, with machine learning functions, in a secure and private environment. This ensures responsible and ethical information processing, always aimed improving the customer experience and protecting their privacy.

Atento AI Studio also features an advanced AI layer, LINEU - Learning Intelligent Node for Efficient Understanding. LINEU moderates content flow between agents/customers and the central modules of AI Studio, monitoring and blocking out-of-context information, thereby reducing application risks.

"With the launch of Atento AI Studio, Atento takes a significant step forward in its commitment to lead Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO), supporting companies in their business transformation through a suite of technological tools with a human touch that enable exceptional customer experiences," said Oliveira.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers globally. Atento is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring BTO CRM services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people. Serving more than 400 customers, Atento offers a wide range of BTO CRM services across multiple channels. The majority of Atento's clients are leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for excellence by several global industry analysts, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan and ISG. Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has continuously ranked us as one of the 25 best companies to work for worldwide. It has also been recognized as the 1st company in the sector worldwide to achieve the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification, which we have maintained for three consecutive years. For more information, visitwww.atento.com