Atento S A : Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the 2021 Frost Radar™ and leads Innovation matrix for CX Outsourcing in Latin America

New York 14 February 2022. Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the five largest providers worldwide and the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America, announced today its recognition by Frost & Sullivan as leader in the Frost Radar™: for Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America for 2021. This acknowledgement rewards Atento's experience in the CX field given its continuous innovations and investment in new technologies

The Frost Radar measures companies in the CX sector based on their performance in terms of innovation and growth. Frost highlighted Atento as one of the leading companies in this Frost Radar, given its notorious performance in the Innovation matrix, and a strong future growth pipeline. Frost also noted Atento for being the only company in the market to manage a start-up accelerator to leverage emerging technologies and methodologies, positioning the company for sustainable innovation over the coming years.

Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal, Frost said, "Unlike other competitors, Atento demonstrates that its innovations in automation, artificial intelligence, analytics and digital experience are implemented in a large number of customers from different industries, which translates into visible improvements to the Latin American customer experience."

Excellence in innovation

Atento's continuous improvement in portfolio developments based on client surveys, coupled with investment in new technologies such as RPA, big data, WebRTC, ML, and NLP have allowed the company to streamline its products across the areas of "Automated Back Office", "Integrated Multichannel" and "High Value Voice".

Elsewhere, Atento has expanded its Customer Journey Mapping and Planning services with customized templates to enhance its existing operations. For the second consecutive year, Atento achieved the ISO 56.002 certification for innovation management once again in 2021, and continues to remain the only company in the market to have achieved this endorsement.

"We are impressed by Atento's vocation for innovation, which is reflected in the continuous improvement processes leveraged by its centers of excellence within Latin America", says Sebastian Menutti.

Growth from digital services

As one of the largest CX providers in the Latin American market, Atento holds long-lasting partnerships with important clients in a range of different industries. This presents a considerable opportunity when supporting the digitalization of these companies' CX processes, and is evidenced by considerable growth in the innovative digital services it offers including social media management, digital cross & up-selling and digital early collections.

In this regard, Atento benefits from its growing nearshore operations, which are served from Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Guatemala and El Salvador, and its new strategy to grow its U.S. accounts has seen it establishing a dedicated executive team in this region. The company's client base from strategic verticals including high tech, born-digital and e-commerce will continue to drive business growth over the coming years.

Carlos López-Abadía, CEO of Atento said, "We are honored to be highlighted a leader in Innovation and Growth in the Frost Radar ™ report for Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America, once again. Atento continues to build upon its strengths through the growth of our digital services and our dedication to find innovative solutions with existing and potential clients in a number strategic sectors."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com



