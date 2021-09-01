Atento S A : appoints Josh Ashby as Chief Delivery Officer

Atento appoints Josh Ashby as

Chief Delivery Officer

Ashby will lead operations, focusing on developing and deploying processes and tools that enable the

company to become the leading provider of customer experience solutions worldwide.

NEW YORK, September 1st, 2021 - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America and one of the five largest providers worldwide, announced today the appointment of Josh Ashby as Chief Delivery Officer.

In this role, Ashby will lead operations, focusing on developing and deploying processes and tools that enable the company to become the leading provider of customer experience solutions. He will create seamless experiences and drive industry best practices across the globe, while considering the peculiarities and unique requirements of each of our partners.

Ashby has a strong global background both in Operations and technology. He has lead teams in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, and brings a wealth of expertise in developing operational processes and strategic relationships with large international clients. He also developed technological solutions to deliver best in class performance across the partner portfolio.

Before joining Atento, he worked as Global Vice President of Operations at Teleperformance, where he has spent much of his career in various senior positions working to transform client operations and build high- performance teams to support strategic initiatives and exceed company goals.

Of his new position, Josh Ashby said, "I believe that we can effectively maximize our performance by adopting the right processes and tools while expanding our current capabilities. This will help us provide better service to more than 400 existing global clients, as well as contributing to the expansion strategy the Company is implementing for the USA, EMEA and offshore from the Philippines.

I am very much looking forward to focusing on growing and continually improving this area within Atento as I embark on this new business opportunity".

Ashby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Utah and has several certifications in Lean Six Sigma methodologies. With this appointment, Atento underpins its global transformation strategy with an aim to rolling out highly sophisticated and innovative customer relationship solutions combined with the human touch.

"In this key role, Josh will be a crucial component to ensuring excellence across our client service provision, guaranteeing increasingly agile operations that are of the highest quality", says Carlos López-Abadía, Atento CEO. "This will, in turn, aid the acceleration the Company's transformation processes focused on the use of the most sophisticated technology solutions coupled with innovation and human talent, at the core, to roll out a successful business journey".

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com