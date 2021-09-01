Atento S A : appoints Josh Ashby as Chief Delivery Officer

Atento appoints Josh Ashby as
Chief Delivery Officer
-
Ashby will lead operations, focusing on developing and deploying processes and tools that enable the
company to become the leading provider of customer experience solutions worldwide.
NEW YORK, September 1st, 2021 - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America and one of the five largest providers worldwide, announced today the appointment of Josh Ashby as Chief Delivery Officer.
In this role, Ashby will lead operations, focusing on developing and deploying processes and tools that enable the company to become the leading provider of customer experience solutions. He will create seamless experiences and drive industry best practices across the globe, while considering the peculiarities and unique requirements of each of our partners.
Ashby has a strong global background both in Operations and technology. He has lead teams in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, and brings a wealth of expertise in developing operational processes and strategic relationships with large international clients. He also developed technological solutions to deliver best in class performance across the partner portfolio.
Before joining Atento, he worked as Global Vice President of Operations at Teleperformance, where he has spent much of his career in various senior positions working to transform client operations and build high- performance teams to support strategic initiatives and exceed company goals.
Of his new position, Josh Ashby said, "I believe that we can effectively maximize our performance by adopting the right processes and tools while expanding our current capabilities. This will help us provide better service to more than 400 existing global clients, as well as contributing to the expansion strategy the Company is implementing for the USA, EMEA and offshore from the Philippines.
I am very much looking forward to focusing on growing and continually improving this area within Atento as I embark on this new business opportunity".
Ashby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Utah and has several certifications in Lean Six Sigma methodologies. With this appointment, Atento underpins its global transformation strategy with an aim to rolling out highly sophisticated and innovative customer relationship solutions combined with the human touch.
"In this key role, Josh will be a crucial component to ensuring excellence across our client service provision, guaranteeing increasingly agile operations that are of the highest quality", says Carlos López-Abadía, Atento CEO. "This will, in turn, aid the acceleration the Company's transformation processes focused on the use of the most sophisticated technology solutions coupled with innovation and human talent, at the core, to roll out a successful business journey".
About Atento
Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com
|
Investor Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
Shay Chor
|
Fernando Schneider
|
Pablo Sánchez Pérez
|
shay.chor@atento.com
|
fernando.schneider@atento.com
|
pablo.sanchez@atento.com
|
|
|
+34 670031347
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are disrupting the global economy and Atento's industry, and consequently adversely affecting the Company's business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the comp any with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Disclaimer
Atento SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:04 UTC.