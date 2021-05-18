Log in
    ATTO   LU2212224153

ATENTO S.A.

(ATTO)
Atento S A : appoints Eduardo Aguirre as new Global CIO

05/18/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
  • From his new position, Aguirre will continue to lead Atento's digital transformation and to optimize the Company's internal processes and operations, while also boosting the ongoing improvements in value- added Next Generation services

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 - Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, 'Atento' or the 'Company'), the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America and one of the five largest providers worldwide, announced today the appointment of Eduardo Aguirre as the new Global CIO. Aguirre has been leading the company's digital transformation strategy as Transformation Director for the last two years.

Eduardo Aguirre has developed a long and successful professional career focused on technology, business processes, and digital transformation for over 20 years, working in companies such as Huawei Technologies, Vodafone and Accenture, among others. He led several business transformation projects in diverse industries such as Customer Experience or Telecommunications, always linked to innovation and new technologies, helping companies adapt to new business environments.

Eduardo holds a Bachelor's Degree from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, and a PDD in Economics & Business Administration from the IESE Business School.

'Thanks to his vast experience, Eduardo has led Atento's digital transformation, optimizing and expanding the range of Customer Experience services that Atento offers to its customers, leading an ambitious transformation plan for almost 3 years that is bearing fruit with positive results in a new economic balance', says Carlos López- Abadía, Atento's CEO. 'As the Global CIO, Eduardo will be responsible for continuing to accelerate the process of transforming the Company through technology, with innovation as a key pillar for us to continue our successful path'.

With this strategic move, Atento reinforces its digital transformation strategy with a global point of view, combining Aguirre's deep knowledge of operations and relationship services with clients with his broad professional experience in IT and processes consulting.

'This new stage poses a great opportunity for me, with straightforward and very clear objectives: Boost the development of our Next Generation Services through technology in order to provide our clients with more value every day, accelerate the digital transformation of our internal operations to gain in agility, quality and efficiency of our services, and bring innovation to everything we do in all areas and disciplines of the Company', explains Eduardo Aguirre.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ('CRM BPO') services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

