ATERIAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aterian, Inc. on Behalf of Aterian Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) on behalf of Aterian stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aterian has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 4, 2021, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a short report addressing Aterian, entitled “Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You.” The Culper report described Aterian as having “ties to convicted criminals” and "promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.” The Culper report asserted that “[o]ver 25% of Aterian shares now belong to two felons and two alleged scam artists, all of whom will be free to dump their stock by August.”

Following publication of the Culper report, Aterian's stock price fell $3.04 or 14.71% percent to close at $17.62 on May 4, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aterian shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210508005020/en/