Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aterian, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATER   US02156U1016

ATERIAN, INC.

(ATER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aterian : Did You Acquire (ATER) Before December 1, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Aterian

07/17/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aterian, Inc. ("Aterian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATER) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aterian from December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aterian, holding shares before December 1, 2020, you may have standing to hold Aterian harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aterian, holding shares before December 1, 2020, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-ater-before-december-1-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-aterian-301335973.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ATERIAN, INC.
09:15aATERIAN : Did You Acquire (ATER) Before December 1, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investi..
PR
07/16MOHAWK INDUSTRIES : Wells Fargo Starts Mohawk Industries at Equal-Weight With $2..
MT
07/12GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Up after Unveiling Plans to Reopen Ontario Properties
MT
07/12ATER FINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aterian, Inc. I..
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
07/09DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
07/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
07/08DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
07/07ATERIAN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07Aterian, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news