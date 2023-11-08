Aterian, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 08, 2023 at 05:31 pm EST Share

Aterian, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 39.67 million compared to USD 66.33 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 6.27 million compared to USD 116.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 1.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 1.81 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 109.81 million compared to USD 166.27 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 66.86 million compared to USD 175.99 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to USD 2.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to USD 2.78 a year ago.