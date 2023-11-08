Aterian, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 08, 2023 at 05:31 pm EST
Share
Aterian, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 39.67 million compared to USD 66.33 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 6.27 million compared to USD 116.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 1.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 1.81 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 109.81 million compared to USD 166.27 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 66.86 million compared to USD 175.99 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to USD 2.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.86 compared to USD 2.78 a year ago.
Aterian, Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer product company, which builds, acquires, and partners with e-commerce brands. It uses data science, which includes machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. Its data science-based software technology platform, AIMEE is a cloud-based modular platform incorporating a multi-tenant architecture. AIMEE connects to multiple e-commerce platforms and other Internet-based sources through application program interfaces in order to ingest data. It owns and operates 15 brands which sell products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, heating, cooling and air quality appliances (dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners), health and beauty products. Its brands include hOmeLabs; Vremi, Squatty Potty; RIF6; Aussie Health; Holonix; Truweo; Pursteam; Pohl and Schmitt; Spiralizer; Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct and Step and Go.