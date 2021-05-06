Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aterian, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATER   US02156U1016

ATERIAN, INC.

(ATER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aterian, Inc. - ATER

05/06/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aterian, Inc. ("Aterian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aterian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 4, 2021, Culper Research ("Culper") published a short report addressing Aterian, entitled "Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You." The Culper report described Aterian as having "ties to convicted criminals" and "promoting what we believe is an overhyped 'AI' narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business." The Culper report asserted that "[o]ver 25% of Aterian shares now belong to two felons and two alleged scam artists, all of whom will be free to dump their stock by August." 

Following publication of the Culper report, Aterian's stock price fell $3.04 or 14.71% percent to close at $17.62 on May 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-aterian-inc---ater-301285209.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ATERIAN, INC.
01:38aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/05ATERIAN, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
05/05ATERIAN  : Roth Capital Adjusts Aterian's Price Target to $30 From $40, Maintain..
MT
05/05ATERIAN  : Says Culper Research Report Contains False, Misleading Statements
MT
05/05ATERIAN  : Issues Statement on Inaccurate and Misleading Report by Culper Resear..
AQ
05/04INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Mohawk Industries Reduced with Sha..
MT
05/03MOHAWK INDUSTRIES  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Mohawk Industries to ..
MT
05/03MOHAWK INDUSTRIES  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Mohawk Industries..
MT
05/03MOHAWK INDUSTRIES  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Mohawk Industries to $235 ..
MT
More news