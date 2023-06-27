26 June 2023

Aterian plc

2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aterian plc, the exploration and development company developing its portfolio of African-focused critical and strategic metal assets, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

As at 5pm (UK time) on 22 June 2023 there were 989,170,115 Aterian plc ordinary shares in issue. On a poll in respect of the resolutions, ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share held.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection

athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the poll results for the Annual General Meeting will also be available on the Aterian plc website: www.aterianplc.com