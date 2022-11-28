Aterian discovers copper mineralisation at newly acquired project

(Alliance News) - Aterian PLC on Monday announced that it has discovered sediment-hosted copper mineralisation in the company's Tata project, which it recently acquired.

The London, England-based mining firm, formerly known as Eastinco Mining & Exploration PLC, has reported 2.1% copper from a sample at its 143 square kilometre Tata project in the western Anti-Atlas mountains in Morocco.

Aterian said that 25.5 kilometres of the Adoudou Formation strike extension remains untested within the project.

Chief Executive Simon Rollason said: "The initial results indicate the presence of sediment-hosted copper mineralisation, which is very exciting given we still have a significant strike length of over 25 km to explore and sample."

The Tata project, 30 kilometres south of Aterian's Azrar copper-silver project, also holds a mapped historical copper-gold and gold occurrence.

Chair Charles Bray said: "We feel [the Tata project] offers significant value potential to the company and its shareholders, we consider the Tata project is one of our higher-priority projects."

"We look forward to pressing ahead with the exploration of this Project and the other assets within our Moroccan portfolio, which we believe demonstrate significant upside," Bray added.

Aterian holds 15 copper, silver and base metal projects in Morocco.

Aterian shares closed down 5.3% at 0.90 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

