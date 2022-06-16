Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ATEX Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
ATEX RESOURCES INC.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
0.7200 CAD   -4.00%
0.7200 CAD   -4.00%
ATEX RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
Pierre Lassonde Increases Ownership in ATEX Resources Inc.
ATEX Phase II Valeriano Drilling Returns 1,160 Metres of 0.78% CuEq Including 550 Metres of 1.03% CuEq
ATEX Resources : Announces Grant of Stock Options

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
ATEX Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO, June 16, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV:ATX) ("ATEX") announces that it granted an aggregate of 1,035,000 stock options with 600,000 granted to directors and officers of ATEX and 435,000 granted to employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.72 until June 16, 2027.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project is located immediately north of the El Indio Mineral Belt in Atacama Region, Chile.

For further information, please contact:

Raymond Jannas,

President and CEO

Email: rjannas@atexresources.com

Ben Pullinger

Senior Vice President Exploration and Business Development

Email: bpullinger@atexresources.com

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

ATEX Resources Inc., 25 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3A1

Disclaimer

ATEX Resources Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,94 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,6 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
ATEX Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,72 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 171%
Managers and Directors
Raymond Jannas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas John Pladsen Chief Financial Officer
Craig J. Nelsen Chairman
Robert D. B. Suttie Independent Director
William Jung Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEX RESOURCES INC.108.33%58
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%49 746
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION4.82%34 641
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-22.36%23 575
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.62%22 388
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.76%17 457