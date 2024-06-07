VALERIANO
Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
June 2024
TSXV:1ATX
Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is the President and CEO of ATEX Resources. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation.
RESOURCE ESTIMATE DISCLOSURE
For further information, please see ATEX's NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" by Joled Nur, CCCRRM-Chile, and David Hopper, CGeol, with an effective date of September 1, 2023, prepared for ATEX by SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA.
www.sedarplus.com.
The September 2023 Mineral Resource Statement was prepared by Joled Nur, Civil Mining Engineer, SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA. Mr. Nur was responsible for the Valeriano resource estimates and is a member of the Public Register of Competent Persons in Mining Resources and Reserves of Chile, No. 181.
Chile, No. 181.
The underground Cu-Au porphyry inferred resource is reported above a cut-off grade of 0.40% Cu. The underground resources are reported inside a constraining shape generated at a cut-off grade of 0.3% Cu based on a Cu price of US$3.15 a Au price of US$1,800/oz, a Ag price of US$23/oz, and a Mo price of US$20 recoveries 90% for Cu, 70% for Au, 80% for Ag and 60% for Mo and informed by benchmark economic inputs including mining costs, milling costs recoveries, G&A and metals sales costs. The following formula was used for the Cu equivalent calculation - CuEq % = Cu % + (6481.488523 - Au g/t/10000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t/10000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t/10000). Tonnage and grade estimates are in metric units. Contained gold ounces are reported as troy ounces.
- Au g/t/10000) + (94.6503085864 * Ag g/t/10000) + (4.2328042328 * Mo g/t/10000). Tonnage and grade estimates are in metric units. Contained gold ounces are reported as troy ounces.
The gold oxide inferred resource estimate is constrained within an optimized pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.275 g/t gold based. The cut-off grade is calculated using a gold price of US$1,800/oz, a silver price of US$23/oz, and gold and silver recoveries of 78% for gold and 50 % for silver and bbenchmark economic inputs including mining costs, milling costs recoveries, G&A and metals sales costs were applied. The formula used for the gold equivalent calculation was: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (0.00840643275 * Ag g/t) Tonnage and grade estimates are in metric units. Contained gold ounces are reported as troy ounces.
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
2
ATEX Overview
- Chilean focused exploration company advancing a significant copper-gold deposit - "Valeriano"
- Successfully completed Phase IV drill program totaling approximately 12,000m,
- Program delivered the highest-grade intersections to date and demonstrated scalability and optionality for development
- Valeriano system remains open for expansion in Phase V
- Team with a record of contributing to significant South American discoveries
- ATEX owns a 49% interest (Sept 2023) in the Valeriano Project and is on track to achieve 100% by September 2025
*Refer to slide 28 for details on Resource CuEq calculation
**Refer to slide 29 for disclosure summary for reported drill holes
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
3
A Rare Investment Opportunity
Significant Inferred Resource containing 1.41 billion tonnes of Cu-Au mineralization
grading 0.67% CuEq* ((0.5% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag and 64 g/t Mo) at 0.4% Cu Cutoff)
High-grade Porphyry Trend emerging, MRE 2023 Central Trend hosts ~200 Mt at 0.84% CuEq* (0.5% Cu cut-off)., open in all directions
Phase IV drilling confirming confluence of Porphyry trends into continuous NNW trending body with limits still not defined
Dimensions of system tested by drilling through Phase IV measures >1,200m along strike and >1,000m wide and open in all directions
Multiple world class intersections of >1,000m of continuous Cu-Au mineralization above a grade of 0.40% CuEq**
*Refer to slide 28 for details on Resource CuEq calculation **Refer to slide 29 for details on drill hole CuEq calculation
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
4
VALERIANO - On the Porphyry Superhighway
PERU
SOUTH AMERICA
LOCATION
ATEX's Valeriano Project is located in the Huasco Province within the Atacama Region of northern Chile and is situated approximately 151 kilometres southeast of the City of Vallenar.
PROJECT AREA
SOUTHERN PERU
BOLIVIA
BRAZIL
COLLAHUASI
PARAGUAY
CHUQUICAMATA
NUEVA UNION
The Project includes 15 exploitation concessions
ESCONDIDA
VICUÑA
Huasco
(Teck/Newmont)
RELINCHO
LA FORTUNA/EL
and two exploration concessions covering 3,795 hectares.
NEARBY INFRASTRUCTURE
201 kilometres by road southeast of the Port of Huasco and 346 kilometres by road northeast of the Port of La Serena.
COSTA FUEGO Vallenar
EL ENCIERRO
Anto/ABX
VALERIANO
(Hot Chili)
Huasco
LOS PELAMBRES
ANDINA
URAGUAY
Elqui
LOS BRONCES
EL TENIENTE
N
La Serena
ARGENTINA
CHILE
0
500km
MORRO
EL ENCIERRO
Anto/ABX
VALERIANO
50km
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
5
Valeriano/El Encierro Trend-Emerging World Class District
Valeriano Early Porphyry Trend tested along 1.2 km strike length, remains open
CODELCO
Drilling
Valeriano Cu-Au Porphyry Resource
• ~22,000 metres of drilling in 9 holes by ATEX
(Phase II and Phase III) and 5 historical holes
included in Resource
EL ENCIERRO
Anto/ABX
O
R
R
IE
C
N
E
L
E
D
N
Ó
J
A
C
R
I
O
V
A
L
E
R
I
A
N
O
• 1.41 Bt @ 0.67% CuEq* Inferred Resource
(0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 64 ppm Mo @ 0.4% Cu
cut-off)1
El Encierro Cu-Au Porphyry Resource
ATEX CAMP
> 1.2 KM
3,800 m
4,400 m
VALERIANO
EP Trend projected to surface
0
2,500m
- 47,970 metres of drilling in 37 holes.
- 522Mt @ 0.79% CuEq Inferred Resource (0.65% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 74 ppm Mo @ 0.5% Cu cut-off)2
- Inferred Resource occurs within 2,459 Mt @ 0.56% CuEq (0.46% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 73 ppm Mo @ 0.35% Cu cut-off) "Global Inventory"
*Refer to slide 29 for details on drill hole CuEq calculation 1Refer to slide 28 for disclosure related to MRE
2Cited from Antofagasta PDAC Presentation and release dated June 14, 2022
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
6
MRE Cu-Au Porphyry Resource Summary
Cu
Copper
Au
Gold
Ag
Silver
Mo
Molybdenum
Cu
Inferred
15.5 Billion lbs
Au
Inferred
9.01 Million Ounces
Ag
Inferred
43.6 Million Ounces
Mo
Inferred
90.1 Thousand tonnes
2023 MRE Shapes
Metal contribution by $ within resource
Cu
Au
23%
70%
Mo
0.3 % Cu
6%
Ag
EP
grade shell
1%
EP
EP
Facing NNE
0
500m
Mineral Resource Statement, Valeriano Project, Atacama Region, Chile. SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA., Sept 1, 2023
Refer to slide 28 for disclosure related to MRE
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
7
Geographical Advantage for Underground Access
EL ENCIERRO
C
A
J
Ó
N
D
E
L
E
N
CI
E
R
R
O
3,800 masl
200 m
0.3 % Cu grade shell
VALERIANO
ATXD26
ATXD25
RIO VALERIAN
O
3,600 masl
Valeriano Cu-Au Project
- Topography favorable for establishing underground access for a potential mining operation, from valleys either to the east or west of the project
- Mineralization starts approximately 200m below valley floor and is open at depth
Conceptual Early Porphyry
Drill hole intercepting
Early Porphyry
Isometric view facing NNE
500 m
2,200 masl
01,000m
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
8
Metallurgical Program Results
- ROBUST COPPER AND GOLD RECOVERIES - Copper recoveries ranging from 91% to 95% and total gold recovery ranging from 83% to 94%, using a combination of flotation (Cu, Au) and cyanidation of cleaner tails (Au).
- ATTRACTIVE CONCENTRATE GRADES - Desirable concentrate grades of 26% to 31% Cu and 7g/t to 12g/t Au with negligible deleterious elements.
- SIMPLE COMMUNUTION - The test work has demonstrated that Valeriano mineralized material is amenable to SAG and ball milling.
- COPPER-MOLYBDENUMSEPARATION UPSIDE - Cu-Mo separation could produce a molybdenum concentrate at 65%-75% Mo recovery.
Concentrate Grade
Recovery Flotation
Flotation +
Leach
Comp ID
Cu % Au g/t
Ag g/t
Mo ppm
Cu % Ag % Mo %
Au %
High Grade (EP)
31
12
52
2,021
95
89
83
94
Medium Grade (EP)
31
10
90
1,240
94
89
71
94
Wall Rock
26
7
37
3,605
91
78
80
83
Resource Assumptions
90
80
60
70
Cross-section through 2023 MRE
Plan View
NE Facing
4,500
Volcanic Sequence
(VC)
Rhyolitic Tuff
A
A'
(RHYO)
3,900
0
500m
3,300
High-grade
Medium-grade
Wall Rock
Rock Milled Breccia
(RMB)
EP in drill hole
2,700
Conceptual
EP
2,200
2023 MRE EP
masl
0
500m
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
9
Phase IV - Evolving Geology Model Delivers Further Upside
• ATXD26 - New high-grade,copper-gold-
silver enriched low sulphidation
epithermal system, intersecting 68.0m @
2.02% CuEq within a broader intercept of
356m @ 0.98% CuEq
• ATXD16A - Expands EP into gap between
Central and Eastern trends, intersecting
852m @ 0.82% CuEq incl. 594m @ 0.92%
CuEq and incl. 112m @ 1.42% CuEq
• ATXD25 - Expands EP to the NNW,
intersecting 114m @ 0.88% CuEq within a
broader interval of 862.2m @ 0.62% CuEq
• New conceptual model for NNW trending
High-Grade EP corridor emerging
Plan view
ATXD25A IV
Paused
ATXD25IV
862.2m @ 0.62% CuEq
ATXD12A IV
1,122m @ 0.48% CuEq
ATXD17A IV
924m @ 0.61% CuEq
ATXD27 IV
Paused
UNTESTED UNTESTED
ATXD26IV
978m @ 0.75% CuEq
Incl. 356m @ 0.98 % CuEq
And Incl. 122m @ 1.60 % CuEq
And Incl. 68m @ 2.02 % CuEq
ATXD26A IV
Paused
UNTESTED
CuEq (%) below 3,500 masl
-
1.0
0.8
.6
EP Interpretation at 2,750 masl (2023 MRE)
Conceptual Early Porphyry (EP) corridor
MVI - magnetics contour
0.3% Cu shell
(2023 MRE)
• All holes in Phase IV program have
intersected significant mineralization
• Three uncompleted drill holes (ATXD25A,
ATXD26A and ATXD27) to be extended in the
next drilling season - Assays for partial holes
expected mid June
ATXD16A IV
852m @ 0.82% CuEq
ATXD17B IV
504m @ 0.56% CuEq Follow-up with deeper Drilling
IV Phase IV drill hole
See slide 29 for disclosure summary for reported drill holes
0 300
metres
To be completed next drill season
High-Grade Trend >0.8% CuEq
VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile
TSXV: ATX
10
