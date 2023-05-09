Advanced search
    ATX   CA04681A1057

ATEX RESOURCES INC.

(ATX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-05-09 pm EDT
1.400 CAD   -4.76%
05:56pAtex Resources : Valeriano Project Update - May 2023
PU
04/04Atex Resources : Valeriano Project Update - April 2023
PU
03/31ATEX Intersects 0.73% CuEq over 1,342.5m in Longest Intersection to Date at Valeriano
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATEX Resources : Valeriano Project Update - May 2023

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALERIANO

Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile

May 2023

1

Cautionary Statements

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections, and forecasts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, among others: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties including the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; potential for future metals production; changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing and extent of exploration activities including the Phase III drill program contemplated in this press release; timing of receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities and mineralization; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental and local approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; timing of assay results; as well as those factors disclosed in ATEX's publicly filed documents.

Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

DISCLOSURE FOR U.S. INVESTORS

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities described herein will not be offered or sold in the United States except in reliance on exemptions from registration provided under the U.S. Securities Act and the rules thereunder. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from such registration. Under no circumstances is this presentation or the information contained herein to be construed as a prospectus, offering memorandum or advertisement, and neither any part of this written or oral presentation nor any information or statement contained herein or therein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation should not be construed as legal, financial or tax advice to any investor, as each investor's circumstances are different. Readers should consult with their own professional advisors regarding their particular circumstances. There are certain risks inherent in an investment in the securities of the Company that prospective investors should carefully consider before investing in the securities of the Company

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is the Senior Vice President Exploration and Business Development of ATEX. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation.

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for ATEX's previous exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources No. 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under No.315.

SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA. prepared and is responsible for the Valeriano resource estimates. Joled Nur, Civil Mining Engineer, SRK Consulting (Chile) SpA and a member of the Public Register of Competent Persons in Mining Resources and Reserves of Chile, No. 181, is the independent qualified person ("QP"), as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who prepared the resource estimates.

RESOURCE ESTIMATE DISCLOSURE

The Resource Estimates were undertaken by independent third-party consultants.

The Valeriano copper gold porphyry inferred resource estimate presented in this document is based upon a cut-off grade of 0.50% copper. The cut-off grade is for reporting purposes only and no economic conditions are implied. Copper equivalent grades were calculated based upon a copper price of $3.00 per pound, gold price of $1,800 per ounce and silver price of $25.00 per ounce (all prices in US$). Minor discrepancies may exist due to rounding. Metal recoveries were not considered. The formula used for the copper equivalent calculation was: Cu Eq% = (Cu ppm/10,000) + (Au g/t * Au $/oz/ 22.0462 * 31.1035*Cu price) + (Ag g/t * Ag price / 22.0462 * 31.1035 * Cu price). Tonnage and grade estimates are in metric units. Contained gold ounces are reported as troy ounces.

The Valeriano gold oxide inferred resource estimate presented in this document is based upon a cut-off grade of 0.275 g/t gold. The cut-off grade is for reporting purposes only and no economic conditions are implied. Resource gold equivalent grades were calculated based upon a gold price of $1,800 per ounce and silver price of $25.00 per ounce (all prices in US$). Minor discrepancies may exist due to rounding. Metal recoveries were not considered. The formula used for the gold equivalent calculation was: Au Eq (g/t) = Au g/t + (Ag g/t * Ag $/oz)/Au $/oz. Tonnage and grade estimates are in metric units. Contained gold ounces are reported as troy ounces.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO INVESTORS REGARDING PRESENTATION OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

This presentation also includes reference to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in the price of copper and gold; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) changes in proposed mining operations, including dilution; or (v) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses.

VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile

2

Capital Structure and Performance

Capital Structure (Mar. 31, 2023)

Securities

Price (C$)

Number

Totals

Proceeds if

Exercised (C$)

Shares Outstanding

152,342,198

Warrants

25-Aug-23

$1.00

979,958

979,958

29-Apr-24

$0.20

6,752,050

1,350,410

02-Dec-24

$0.22

51,824,533

11,401,397

31-Dec-24

$0.40

1,000,000

400,000

25-Aug-25

$1.00

9,932,704

70,489,245

9,932,704

Options

May 8, 24 - Jun 16, 27

$0.15 - $1.00

7,020,000

7,020,000

3,338,050

Fully Diluted

229,851,443

27,402,519

ATX 3 Month Trading Statistics - TSXV (thru Mar 31, 2022)

  • Daily average of 921,962 shares
  • 52-WeekHigh / Low - $1.58 / $0.41

Research Coverage

Paradigm Capital - David Davidson

Cormark Securities - Stefan Ioannou

Desjardins - Jonathon Egilo

PI Financial - Connor Mackay

ATX

ATEX Resources Inc.

XBM

iShares global base

metals index

GDXJ

Van Eck Junior Gold

Miners ETF

#3 in

mining

Share Ownership

Management & Directors

Pierre Lassonde

1832 Funds

Other Sophisticated Investors

Others

3.40%

10.20%

3.70%

30.00%

52.70%

100.00%

Cash on hand

(Mar 31)

~C$9.9 Million

VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile

3

Valeriano Overview

    1. Chilean-focusedexploration company
  • Managed by a team of professionals with a record of significant South American discoveries.
    • La Fortuna (6.8 MT Cu - 21.1 Moz Au), Volcan (8.9 Moz Au) and Cerro Maricunga (5.2 Moz Au).
    • Lead teams that discovered Pascua-Lama, Cortadera and Salares Norte (Chile), Chucapaca (San Jose), Orcopampa (Chipmo), Peru.
    • Acquired Cerro Corona (Peru), Cerro San Pedro (Mexico).
  • Earning a 100% interest in the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project.
  • Valeriano hosts a major copper gold porphyry system located in an emerging copper district.
  • Phase III drilling currently underway, following on from Phase II drill program that returned world-class intercepts including
  • 1,160 metres of 0.78% CuEq* including

550 metres of 1.03% CuEq in hole ATXD-17.

*Refer to slide 23 for disclosure summary for reported drill holes

VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile

4

World Class Copper-Gold Belt

Located 125 km southeast of the City of Vallenar

Emerging new copper gold porphyry mineral belt referred to internally as the 'Link Belt'.

Link Belt hosts other major porphyry deposits at various stages of development including:

• El Encierro, Antofagasta/Barrick Gold

• Filo del Sol, Filo Mining

• Josemaria, Lundin Mining

• Los Helados, NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon

• La Fortuna, Teck Resources/Newmont

VALERIANO: Defining a Copper Gold Giant in Chile

5

Disclaimer

ATEX Resources Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -11,6 M -8,62 M -8,62 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 226 M 168 M 168 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ATEX RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ATEX Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,40 CAD
Average target price 2,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond Jannas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila Magallon Chief Financial Officer
Craig J. Nelsen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. B. Suttie Independent Director
Alejandra Wood Huidobro Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEX RESOURCES INC.90.91%169
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.31%38 377
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.54%34 907
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.04%29 308
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.12%23 516
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.41%17 923
