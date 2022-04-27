Athanase Innovation : optionsvillkor 2022/2025

Villkor för Athanase Innovation AB:s teckningsoptioner 2022/2025

Terms and Conditions for Warrants 2022/2025 in Athanase

Innovation AB

1.

Definitioner / Definitions

I dessa villkor ska följande benämningar ha den innebörd som anges nedan.

In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the meaning given below.

Aktiebolagslagen aktiebolagslagen (2005:551); Companies Act the Swedish Companies Act (SFS 2005:551); Avstämningskonto värdepapperskonto i Euroclears avstämningsregister där respektive innehavares innehav av teckningsoptioner eller innehav av aktier förvärvade genom utnyttjande av teckningsoptioner är registrerat; Securities Account a securities account (Sw. avstämningskonto) with Euroclear in which the respective Warrant Holder's holding of Warrants or holding of shares acquired pursuant to exercise of Warrants are registered; Bankdag dag som inte är lördag, söndag eller annan allmän helgdag eller som beträffande betalning av skuldebrev inte är likställd med allmän helgdag i Sverige; Business Day a day which is not a Sunday or other public holiday or, with respect to the payment of promissory notes, is not equated with a public holiday in Sweden; Banken den bank eller det kontoförande institut som Bolaget vid var tid utsett att handha administration av teckningsoptionerna enligt dessa villkor; Bank the bank or account operator which the Company at each time has appointed to handle the administration of Warrants in accordance with these terms and conditions; Bolaget Athanase Innovation AB, org. Nr. 559098-0909; Company Athanase Innovation AB, company reg. no. 559098- 0909; Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, org nr 556112-8074 Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB, (the Swedish Central Securities Depository and Clearing Organisation), company reg no 556112-8074.

Marknadsnotering notering av aktie i Bolaget på börs, reglerad marknad, handelsplattform (s.k. multilateral trading facility) inom EES- området eller annan motsvarande handelsplats; Listing listing of shares in the Company on a stock exchange, regulated market, multilateral trading facility within the EEA area or other corresponding market place; Optionsinnehavare den som är registrerad på avstämningskonto som innehavare av teckningsoption; Warrant Holder a person registered in a Securities Account as the holder of a Warrant; Teckning teckning av nya aktier i Bolaget med utnyttjande av teckningsoption enligt 14 kap. aktiebolagslagen; Subscription subscription of shares in the Company on exercise of Warrants in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Companies Act; Teckningskurs den kurs till vilken teckning av nya aktier med utnyttjande av teckningsoption kan ske; Exercise Price the price at which Subscription for new shares may take place on exercise of Warrants; Teckningsoption rätt att teckna en ny aktie i Bolaget mot betalning enligt dessa villkor. Warrant the right to subscribe for one newly issued share in the Company in exchange for payment in accordance with these terms and conditions.

2. Teckningsoptioner och registrering / Warrants and registration Antalet teckningsoptioner uppgår till högst 6 578 592. Teckningsoptionerna ska registreras på avstämningskonto enligt 4 kap. lagen (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument. The total number of Warrants amounts to not more than 6 578 592. The Warrants shall be registered in Securities Accounts in accordance with Chapter 4 of the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479).

3. Rätt att teckna nya aktier / Right to subscribe for new shares Varje teckningsoption berättigar optionsinnehavaren till teckning av en ny aktie i Bolaget till en teckningskurs motsvarande aktiens kvotvärde.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one new share in the Company at an Exercise Price corresponding to the quota value of the share.

Den sålunda framräknade teckningskursen ska avrundas till närmaste helt tiotal öre, varvid fem öre ska avrundas nedåt. Teckningskursen kommer inte att understiga aktiens kvotvärde.

The exercise price thus calculated shall be rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.10, whereupon SEK 0.05 shall be rounded downwards. The subscription price will not be less than the quota value of the share (Sw. kvotvärde).

Teckningskursen, liksom antalet aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna, kan bli föremål för justering i de fall som anges i punkt 8 nedan.

The Exercise Price and the number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe may be recalculated in the circumstances set out in section 8 below.

Teckning kan endast ske av det hela antal aktier, vartill det sammanlagda antalet teckningsoptioner berättigar och som en och samma optionsinnehavare önskar utnyttja. Vid sådan teckning ska bortses från eventuell överskjutande del av teckningsoption, som inte kan utnyttjas.

Subscription may only take place in respect of the entire number of shares for which the total number of Warrants entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe and which a single Warrant Holder desires to exercise. On such Subscription, any excess fractions of Warrants which cannot be exercised shall be disregarded.

4. Anmälan om teckning / Application for Subscription Anmälan om teckning av aktier kan äga rum under perioden från och med 1 juli 2025 till och med den 1 augusti 2025 eller det tidigare datum som kan följa enligt punkten 8 nedan. Inges inte anmälan om teckning inom ovan angiven tid upphör teckningsoptionen att gälla. Application for Subscription of shares may take place from and including 1st July 2025 up to and including 1st August 2025 or such earlier date as may be determined in accordance with section 8 below. If an application for Subscription is not submitted within the time stated above, the Warrant shall lapse. Vid anmälan om teckning ska ifylld anmälningssedel enligt fastställt formulär inges till Bolaget. Anmälan om teckning är bindande och kan inte återkallas. On application for Subscription, a completed application form in the predetermined form shall be submitted to the Company. Applications for Subscription are binding and irrevocable.

5. Betalning för ny aktie / Payment for new shares Vid anmälan om teckning ska betalning samtidigt erläggas för det antal aktier som anmälan om teckning avser. Betalning ska ske kontant till ett av Bolaget anvisat bankkonto. On application for Subscription, payment for the number of shares which the application for Subscription covers shall be made simultaneously. Payment shall be made in cash to a bank account designated by the Company.

6. Registrering på avstämningskonto och i aktieboken / Registration in Securities Account and in the share register Sedan betalning för tecknade aktier har erlagts, verkställs teckning genom att de nya aktierna upptas i Bolagets aktiebok och på respektive optionsinnehavares avstämningskonto såsom interimsaktier. Sedan registrering har skett hos Bolagsverket blir registreringen av de nya aktierna i aktieboken och på avstämningskontot slutgiltig. Som framgår av punkten 8 nedan senareläggs i vissa fall tidpunkten för sådan registrering. Following payment for subscribed shares, Subscription shall be effected through the registration of the new shares as interim shares in the Company's share register and on the respective Warrant Holder's Securities Account. Following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the registration of the new shares in the share register and on Securities Accounts will become definitive. According to section 8 below such registration might in certain circumstances be postponed.

7. Utdelning på ny aktie / Dividends on new shares Aktie som utgivits efter teckning medför rätt till vinstutdelning första gången på den avstämningsdag för utdelning som infaller närmast efter det att teckning verkställts. Shares issued following Subscription shall entitle the holders thereof to participate in the distribution of dividends for the first time on the record date that occurs immediately following the Subscription.

8. Omräkning av teckningskurs och antal aktier / Recalculation of Exercise Price and the number of shares Beträffande den rätt som ska tillkomma optionsinnehavare i de situationer som anges nedan ska följande gälla: The following provisions shall govern the rights that vests in Warrant Holder in the events described below: A. Fondemission / Bonus issue Vid fondemission ska teckning - där anmälan om teckning görs på sådan tid att tilldelning av aktier inte kan verkställas senast på femte vardagen före den bolagsstämma som ska pröva frågan om fondemission - verkställas först sedan stämman beslutat om fondemissionen. Aktier som tillkommer på grund av teckning som verkställs efter beslutet om fondemission upptas på optionsinnehavares avstämningskonto såsom interimsaktier, vilket innebär att sådana aktier inte omfattas av beslut om fondemission. Slutlig registrering på avstämningskonto sker först efter avstämningsdagen för fondemissionen. In the event of a bonus issue, where an application for Subscription is submitted at such time that the allotment of shares cannot be made on or before the fifth weekday prior to the general meeting which resolves on the bonus issue, Subscription shall be effected only after the general meeting has adopted a resolution approving the bonus issue. Shares which vest pursuant to Subscription effected after the adoption of a resolution approving the bonus issue shall be registered in the Warrant Holder's Securities Account as interim shares, and accordingly such shares shall not entitle the holder thereof to participate in the bonus issue. Definitive registration in Securities Accounts shall only take place after the record date for the bonus issue.

Vid teckning som verkställs efter beslut om fondemission tillämpas en omräknad teckningskurs liksom ett omräknat antal aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna. Omräkningarna utförs av Bolaget enligt följande:

In conjunction with Subscription which is affected after the adoption of a resolution to make a bonus issue, a recalculated Exercise Price as well as a recalculated number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe shall be applied. The recalculation shall be carried out by the Company in accordance with the following formulae:

Omräknad teckningskurs = (föregående teckningskurs) x (antalet aktier i Bolaget före fondemissionen) / (antalet aktier i Bolaget efter fondemissionen).

Recalculated Exercise Price = (previous Exercise Price) x (the number of shares in the Company prior to the bonus issue) / (the number of shares in the Company after the bonus issue).

Omräknat antal aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna = (föregående antal aktier som varje teckningsoption berättigar till teckning av) x (antalet aktier i Bolaget efter fondemissionen) / (antalet aktier i Bolaget före fondemissionen).

Recalculated number of shares for which each Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to subscribe = (previous number of shares for which each Warrant entitled the holder to subscribe) x (the number of shares in the Company after the bonus issue) / (the number of shares in the Company prior to the bonus issue).

Den enligt ovan omräknade teckningskursen och det omräknade antalet aktier som varje teckningsoption ger rätt att teckna ska fastställas av Bolaget snarast efter bolagsstämmans beslut om fondemissionen.

The Exercise Price and the number of shares which each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for, recalculated as set out above, shall be determined by the Company as soon as possible after the general meeting has adopted a resolution approving the bonus issue.

B. Sammanläggning eller uppdelning av aktien i Bolaget / Reverse share split/share split

Genomför Bolaget en sammanläggning eller uppdelning (split) av aktierna, ska bestämmelserna i moment A ovan äga motsvarade tillämpning. Såsom avstämningsdag ska anses den dag då sammanläggningen eller uppdelningen verkställs av Euroclear på begäran av Bolaget.

If the Company effects a reverse share split or share split, the provisions of sub- section A above shall apply mutatis mutandis. The record date shall be deemed to be the date on which the reverse share split or share split is carried out by Euroclear at the request of the Company.

C. Nyemission / New issue

Genomför Bolaget en nyemission av aktier mot kontant betalning eller kvittning med företrädesrätt för aktieägarna, ska följande gälla beträffande rätten till att delta i nyemissionen för aktie som tillkommit på grund av teckning med utnyttjande av teckningsoption:

If the Company issues new shares subject to pre-emption rights for shareholders to subscribe for new shares in exchange for cash payment or by set off, the following shall 5