Athena Bitcoin Global : Q2 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
Athena Bitcoin Global
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Athena Bitcoin Global
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Contents
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Deficit
5
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
6
Athena Bitcoin Global
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
997
$
1,174
Restricted cash held for customers
5,283
3,671
Accounts receivable
3,774
1,531
Other advances
1,595
845
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,224
727
Total current assets
12,873
7,948
Crypto assets held
738
842
Property and equipment, net
2,974
2,903
Leased assets
3,006
2,318
Other noncurrent assets
1,799
990
Total assets
$
21,390
$
15,001
Liabilities and Shareholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
1,615
$
1,044
Accounts payable, related party
407
407
Liability for cash held for customers
9,989
3,671
Advances for revenue contract
3,500
3,500
Leased liabilities
818
624
Income tax payable
1,100
14
Long-term debt, current portion
1,703
1,959
Short-term debt
34
75
Related party note payable, current portion
90
90
Other current liabilities
620
615
Total current liabilities
19,876
11,999
See accompanying notes.
1
Athena Bitcoin Global
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands, except number of shares)
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
$
868
$
1,117
Lease liabilities
2,188
1,694
Related party convertible debt
3,000
3,000
Convertible debt
1,520
4,765
Total liabilities
27,452
22,575
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Shareholders' deficit:
Common shares, $0.001 par value 4,409,605,000 shares authorized; 4,094,459,545 and
4,049,392,879 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021, respectively
4,095
4,050
Loans to employees for options exercised
(984)
(977)
Net common stock
3,111
3,073
Additional paid in capital
8,446
5,246
Accumulated deficit
(17,465)
(15,716)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(154)
(177)
Total shareholders' deficit
(6,062)
(7,574)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$
21,390
$
15,001
See accompanying notes.
2
Athena Bitcoin Global
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(in thousands, except number of shares)
Revenues
$
20,620
$
18,606
$
39,701
$
43,509
Cost of revenues
18,720
17,652
35,371
39,780
Gross profit
1,900
954
4,330
3,729
Operating expenses:
Technology and development
220
25
423
52
General and administrative
1,594
751
3,542
1,439
Sales and marketing
147
90
352
182
Theft of bitcoin
-
-
-
1,600
Other operating expense
7
-
15
-
Total operating expenses
1,968
866
4,332
3,273
Income (loss) from operations
(68)
88
(2)
456
Fair value adjustment on crypto asset borrowing
derivatives
-
(692)
-
195
Interest expense
161
129
362
299
Fees on borrowings
16
82
67
192
Other expense
66
15
148
11
Income (loss) before income taxes
(311)
554
(579)
(241)
Income tax expense (benefit)
494
170
1,170
(7)
Net income (loss)
$
(805)
$
384
$
(1,749)
$
(234)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.00020)
$
0.00009
$
(0.00043)
$
(0.00006)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.00020)
$
0.00009
$
(0.00043)
$
(0.00006)
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
4,077,207,308
4,049,392,879
4,077,207,308
4,049,392,879
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
4,077,207,308
4,049,392,879
4,077,207,308
4,049,392,879
Comprehensive loss
Net income (loss)
$
(805)
$
384
$
(1,749)
$
(234)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
16
(50)
23
(56)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(789)
$
334
$
(1,726)
$
(290)
See accompanying notes.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Athena Bitcoin Global published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:57:31 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL
Sales 2021
81,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-3,64 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
12,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-3 689x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 249 M
2 249 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,38x
EV / Sales 2021
165x
Nbr of Employees
58
Free-Float
22,7%
Chart ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.