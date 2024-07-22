Attachments
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0716 USD
|+0.35%
|-4.53%
|-57.88%
|Jun. 03
|Athena Bitcoin Global Announces Chief Financial Officers Changes
|CI
|Apr. 06
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
Disclaimer
Athena Bitcoin Global published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 21:56:06 UTC.
|Athena Bitcoin Global Announces Chief Financial Officers Changes
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global and Genesis Coin Inc. Team Up to Launch Lightning Network for Bitcoin ATMs in El Salvador and Latin America
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Elektra Selects Athena Bitcoin Global to Process Bitcoin Payments Using the Lightning Network
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Video: This week's gainers and losers
|Athena Bitcoin Global announced that it has received $0.87006 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Global announced a financing transaction
|CI
|GamePlan, Inc has Changed its Name to Athena Bitcoin Global
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. cancelled to acquire First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTCPK:BITC.F) in a reverse merger transaction.
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin Inc. acquired GamePlan, Inc. for approximately $110 million in a reverse merger transaction.
|CI
|GamePlan, Inc. announced that it has received $0.5 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. announced that it has received $5.434819 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. announced that it has received $0.8 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. announced that it has received $1 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTCPK:BITC.F) in a reverse merger transaction.
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $1 million in funding
|CI
|Athena Bitcoin, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.8 million in funding
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-57.88%
|292M
|+52.46%
|63.31B
|+52.37%
|9.22B
|+51.43%
|518M
|-49.26%
|464M
|+188.97%
|462M
|-63.77%
|129M
|-.--%
|121M
|-33.90%
|89.64M
|-37.33%
|76.61M