Athena Bitcoin Global is focused on developing, owning and operating a global network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free-standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell crypto assets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Athena Bitcoin, Inc., provides various crypto asset transaction platforms, including the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs) and personalized services (Athena Plus) for the purpose of selling and buying crypto assets, white-label operations and payment services. The Companyâs network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs operates in twenty-one states and the territory of Puerto Rico in the United States, and four countries in Central and South America. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations. It deals primarily in various crypto assets: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin, and Ethereum. Its subsidiaries include Athena Holdings Colombia SAS, Athena Holding Company S.R.L and others.