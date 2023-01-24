Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACAQ.U   US04684M2052

ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP.

(ACAQ.U)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Confirmation of the Sponsor's Contribution to the Trust Account in Connection with First Deadline Extension

01/24/2023 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS) (“Athena”), announced today that on January 23, 2023 its sponsor, Athena Consumer Acquisition Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), deposited $112,691.48 into Athena’s trust account to extend the date by which Athena must consummate an initial business combination (the “Deadline Date”) to February 22, 2023.

As previously announced, on January 17, 2023, pursuant to Athena’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, Athena’s board of directors decided to extend the Deadline Date from January 22, 2023 for an additional month to February 22, 2023, the first of six potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to Athena.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Athena is the second SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, with Jane Park serving as Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Carr-Smith as President and Angy Smith as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been comprised entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members and other executives.

Contact
Claire Kerr
Bevel PR
Athena@bevelpr.com


All news about ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP.
04:19pAthena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Confirmation of the Sponsor's Contribution..
GL
01/18Athena Consumer Acquisition Extends Combination Deadline to February
MT
01/17Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
01/17Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial B..
GL
01/17Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial B..
AQ
2022Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
AQ
2022ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP. Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2022Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Contributions to Trust Account in Connectio..
GL
2022Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Contributions to Trust Account In Connectio..
GL
2022Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,37 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Hyo-Sung Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Carr-Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Angelina Smith Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Freidheim Chairman
Kay Koplovitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENA CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%334
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.04%61 827
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.08%24 313
HAL TRUST6.33%12 287
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.95%12 244
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-0.84%11 191