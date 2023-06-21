New York, NY, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS) (“Athena”), announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has decided to extend the date by which Athena must consummate an initial business combination (the “Deadline Date”) from June 22, 2023 for an additional month, to July 22, 2023, and that its sponsor, Athena Consumer Acquisition Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), deposited $112,691.48 into Athena’s trust account in connection with this extension, the last of six potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to Athena.

Athena’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter”) provides Athena the right to extend the Deadline Date up to six times for an additional one month each time (each, an “Extension”), from January 22, 2023 to up to July 22, 2023. As previously disclosed, (1) in January 2023, the Board had implemented a first Extension and had extended the initial Deadline Date to February 22, 2023, (2) in February 2023, the Board had implemented a second Extension and had further extended the Deadline Date to March 22, 2023, (3) in March 2023, the Board had implemented a third Extension and had further extended the Deadline Date to April 22, 2023, (4) in April 2023, the Board had implemented a fourth Extension and had further extended the Deadline Date to May 22, 2023 and (5) in May 2023, the Board had implemented a fifth Extension and had further extended the Deadline Date to June 22, 2023. On June 20, 2023, pursuant to the Charter, the Board determined to implement a sixth Extension to allow additional time for Athena to complete its initial business combination. On the same day, in connection with the sixth Extension and pursuant to an unsecured promissory note Athena and the Sponsor entered into on January 17, 2023, the Board delivered to the Sponsor a written request to draw down $112,691.48 for the sixth month of the Extension. On June 21, 2023, the Sponsor deposited such contribution into Athena’s trust account.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Athena is the second SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, with Jane Park serving as Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Carr-Smith as President and Angy Smith as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been comprised entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members and other executives.

