Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Athena Investments A/S    ATHENA   DK0010240514

ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S

(ATHENA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/16 04:13:48 am
3.235 DKK   -0.77%
06:30aATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020
PU
06:12aATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020
AQ
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Månedlig opdatering for juli 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Investments A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Monthly Update for August 2020

Company Announcement No.13/2020

16 September 2020

PRODUCTION (MWh)

August 2020

August 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019 *

WIND

Italy

2,925

4,040

27,761

43,268

Total (Gross)

2,925

4,040

27,761

43,268

Total (net)

2,925

4,040

27,761

43,268

SOLAR

Italy

1,863

2,107

13,275

13,227

Total (Gross)

1,863

2,107

13,275

13,227

Total (Net)

1,863

2,107

13,275

13,227

Total Production (Gross)

4,789

6,147

41,036

56,496

Total Production (Net)

4,789

6,147

41,036

56,496

Change in net production (%)

-22%

-27%

  • As diclosed in Company Announcement n.13/2019, on 25 July 2019 Athena sold some of its w ind and solar assets located in Italy and Spain to Ardian Infrastructure and Glennmont Partners. For consistency, the production figures for YTD 2019 are presented excluding the assets sold.
    (reminder: production figures including the assets sold w ould be for YTD 2019: 168,551 MWh for Wind and 38,857 MWh for Solar.)

PRODUCTION CAPACITY

August 2020

August 2019

(MW)

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Wind

Italy

45.0

45.0

45.0

45.0

Total Wind

45.0

45.0

45.0

45.0

Solar

Italy

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Total Solar

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Total

57.4

57.4

57.4

57.4

Page 1 of 2

Monthly Update for August 2020

WIND

  • In August 2020, total wind production was significantly below expectations and 28% lower than the year-earlier period.
  • The period was characterised by low technical availability in the Energia Verde wind farm.
  • Net wind production year-to-date was 36% below budget and the same period last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).

SOLAR

  • In August 2020, total solar production was 15% lower than budget and 12% lower than the year-earlier period.
  • The average irradiation was 7% lower than expectations.
  • Net solar production year-to-date was in line with expectations and the same pe- riod last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02

Athena Investments A/S - Harbour House, Sundkrogsgade 21, 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark www.athenainvestments.com

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Athena Investments A/S published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S
06:30aATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020
PU
06:12aATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020
AQ
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Månedlig opdatering for juli 2020
PU
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for July 2020
AQ
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Ændringer i bestyrelsen
PU
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Changes in the Board of Directors
PU
08/07ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Changes in the Board of Directors of Athena Investments..
AQ
08/04ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Interim Financial Report - H1 2020
AQ
07/27ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Changes in the Management Board
AQ
07/15ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Monthly Update for June 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,39 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2019 -46,8 M -55,5 M -55,5 M
Net cash 2019 28,4 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 52,6 M 52,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 706x
EV / Sales 2019 56,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S
Duration : Period :
Athena Investments A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Vittori Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jean-Marc Lucien Janailhac Independent Director
Michèle Bellon Independent Director
Camilla Marcher Lydom Media & Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S-11.89%53
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.12.02%66 795
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.35.24%14 675
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.71%11 281
NORTHLAND POWER INC.37.87%5 735
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.30.45%4 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group