Athena Investments A/S : Monthly Update for August 2020
09/16/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Monthly Update for August 2020
Company Announcement No.13/2020
16 September 2020
PRODUCTION (MWh)
August 2020
August 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019 *
WIND
Italy
2,925
4,040
27,761
43,268
Total (Gross)
2,925
4,040
27,761
43,268
Total (net)
2,925
4,040
27,761
43,268
SOLAR
Italy
1,863
2,107
13,275
13,227
Total (Gross)
1,863
2,107
13,275
13,227
Total (Net)
1,863
2,107
13,275
13,227
Total Production (Gross)
4,789
6,147
41,036
56,496
Total Production (Net)
4,789
6,147
41,036
56,496
Change in net production (%)
-22%
-27%
As diclosed in Company Announcement n.13/2019, on 25 July 2019 Athena sold some of its w ind and solar assets located in Italy and Spain to Ardian Infrastructure and Glennmont Partners. For consistency, the production figures for YTD 2019 are presented excluding the assets sold.
(reminder: production figures including the assets sold w ould be for YTD 2019: 168,551 MWh for Wind and 38,857 MWh for Solar.)
PRODUCTION CAPACITY
August 2020
August 2019
(MW)
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Wind
Italy
45.0
45.0
45.0
45.0
Total Wind
45.0
45.0
45.0
45.0
Solar
Italy
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Total Solar
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Total
57.4
57.4
57.4
57.4
WIND
In August 2020, total wind production was significantly below expectations and 28% lower than the year-earlier period.
The period was characterised by low technical availability in the Energia Verde wind farm.
Net wind production year-to-date was 36% below budget and the same period last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).
SOLAR
In August 2020, total solar production was 15% lower than budget and 12% lower than the year-earlier period.
The average irradiation was 7% lower than expectations.
Net solar production year-to-date was in line with expectations and the same pe- riod last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).
The Board of Directors
Contact:
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Athena Investments A/S published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.