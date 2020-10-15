Athena Investments A/S : Monthly Update for September 2020
10/15/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Monthly Update for September 2020
Company Announcement No. 14/2020
15 October 2020
PRODUCTION (MWh)
September 2020
September 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019 *
WIND
Italy
1,542
3,667
29,303
46,935
Total (Gross)
1,542
3,667
29,303
46,935
Total (net)
1,542
3,667
29,303
46,935
SOLAR
Italy
1,550
1,680
14,825
14,907
Total (Gross)
1,550
1,680
14,825
14,907
Total (Net)
1,550
1,680
14,825
14,907
Total Production (Gross)
3,092
5,346
44,129
61,842
Total Production (Net)
3,092
5,346
44,129
61,842
Change in net production (%)
-42%
-29%
As diclosed in Company Announcement n.13/2019, on 25 July 2019 Athena sold some of its w ind and solar assets located in Italy and Spain to Ardian Infrastructure and Glennmont Partners. For consistency, the production figures for YTD 2019 are presented excluding the assets sold.
(reminder: production figures including the assets sold w ould be for YTD 2019: 172,217 MWh for Wind and 40,537 MWh for Solar.)
PRODUCTION CAPACITY
September 2020
September 2019
(MW)
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Wind
Italy
45.0
45.0
45.0
45.0
Total Wind
45.0
45.0
45.0
45.0
Solar
Italy
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Total Solar
12.4
12.4
12.4
12.4
Total
57.4
57.4
57.4
57.4
Monthly Update for September 2020
WIND
In September 2020, total wind production was still significantly below expectations primarily due to poor wind conditions.
The monthly production was 58% lower than the year-earlier period.
Net wind production year-to-date was 38% below budget and the same period last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).
SOLAR
In September 2020, total solar production was 15% lower than budget and 8% lower than the year-earlier period.
The average irradiation was 13% lower than expectations.
Net solar production year-to-date was in line with expectations and the same pe- riod last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).
The Board of Directors
Contact:
Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
