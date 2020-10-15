Log in
ATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S

(ATHENA)
Athena Investments A/S : Monthly Update for September 2020

10/15/2020

Monthly Update for September 2020

Company Announcement No. 14/2020

15 October 2020

PRODUCTION (MWh)

September 2020

September 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019 *

WIND

Italy

1,542

3,667

29,303

46,935

Total (Gross)

1,542

3,667

29,303

46,935

Total (net)

1,542

3,667

29,303

46,935

SOLAR

Italy

1,550

1,680

14,825

14,907

Total (Gross)

1,550

1,680

14,825

14,907

Total (Net)

1,550

1,680

14,825

14,907

Total Production (Gross)

3,092

5,346

44,129

61,842

Total Production (Net)

3,092

5,346

44,129

61,842

Change in net production (%)

-42%

-29%

  • As diclosed in Company Announcement n.13/2019, on 25 July 2019 Athena sold some of its w ind and solar assets located in Italy and Spain to Ardian Infrastructure and Glennmont Partners. For consistency, the production figures for YTD 2019 are presented excluding the assets sold.
    (reminder: production figures including the assets sold w ould be for YTD 2019: 172,217 MWh for Wind and 40,537 MWh for Solar.)

PRODUCTION CAPACITY

September 2020

September 2019

(MW)

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Wind

Italy

45.0

45.0

45.0

45.0

Total Wind

45.0

45.0

45.0

45.0

Solar

Italy

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Total Solar

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.4

Total

57.4

57.4

57.4

57.4

Monthly Update for September 2020

WIND

  • In September 2020, total wind production was still significantly below expectations primarily due to poor wind conditions.
  • The monthly production was 58% lower than the year-earlier period.
  • Net wind production year-to-date was 38% below budget and the same period last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).

SOLAR

  • In September 2020, total solar production was 15% lower than budget and 8% lower than the year-earlier period.
  • The average irradiation was 13% lower than expectations.
  • Net solar production year-to-date was in line with expectations and the same pe- riod last year (excluding the assets sold in 2019).

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71

Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02

Athena Investments A/S - Harbour House, Sundkrogsgade 21, 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark www.athenainvestments.com

Disclaimer

Athena Investments A/S published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 08:49:01 UTC

