Athena Resources : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
0
10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT
Athena Resources Limited
(ACN 113 758 900)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
Thursday 26 November 2020
11.00 am (WST)
HLB Mann Judd
Level 4, 130 Stirling Street
Perth, WA 6000
The Annual Report is available online at www.athenaresources.com.au
This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay.
Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company by telephone on (08) 9307 7902.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Athena Resources Limited (ACN 113 758 900) will be held at HLB Mann Judd, 130 Stirling Street, Perth, WA 6000 on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11.00am (WST).
The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice.
The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday 24 November 2020 at 4.00pm (WST).
Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum are defined in Schedule 1.
AGENDA
1. Accounts and Reports
To receive and consider the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report.
2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted by the Shareholders on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
2
Please note that a vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company.
Voting Prohibition
In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if:
the person is acting as a proxy and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution as described above; or
the person is the Chair voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chair to vote on a resolution connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Hau (John) Wai
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of clause 3.6 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Wai, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director"
4. Resolution 3 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Goldway
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 8,000,000 Shares issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:
any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved); or
any Associate of any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement
being approved).
However, this does not apply to a vote case in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
3
5. Resolution 4 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Goldway
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 7,428,571 Shares issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
Voting Exclusion
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:
any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved); or
any Associate of any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved).
However, this does not apply to a vote case in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Athena Resources Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:14:05 UTC