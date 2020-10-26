Athena Resources : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Please note that a vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company.

Voting Prohibition

In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if:

the person is acting as a proxy and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution as described above; or

the person is the Chair voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chair to vote on a resolution connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Hau (John) Wai

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of clause 3.6 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Wai, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director"

4. Resolution 3 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Goldway

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 8,000,000 Shares issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved); or any Associate of any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement

being approved).

However, this does not apply to a vote case in favour of the Resolution by: