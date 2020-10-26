Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Athena Resources Limited    AHN   AU000000AHN1

ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AHN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/12
0.02 AUD   -20.00%
05:15aATHENA RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance 2020
PU
08/18ATHENA RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - AHN
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Athena Resources : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT

Athena Resources Limited

(ACN 113 758 900)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Thursday 26 November 2020

11.00 am (WST)

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street

Perth, WA 6000

The Annual Report is available online at www.athenaresources.com.au

This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company by telephone on (08) 9307 7902.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Athena Resources Limited (ACN 113 758 900) will be held at HLB Mann Judd, 130 Stirling Street, Perth, WA 6000 on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11.00am (WST).

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice.

The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday 24 November 2020 at 4.00pm (WST).

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum are defined in Schedule 1.

AGENDA

1. Accounts and Reports

To receive and consider the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report.

2. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted by the Shareholders on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

2

Please note that a vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the directors of the Company.

Voting Prohibition

In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if:

the person is acting as a proxy and the Proxy Form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution as described above; or

the person is the Chair voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chair to vote on a resolution connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Hau (John) Wai

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of clause 3.6 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Wai, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director"

4. Resolution 3 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Goldway

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 8,000,000 Shares issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

  1. any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved); or
  2. any Associate of any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement

being approved).

However, this does not apply to a vote case in favour of the Resolution by:

  1. a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
  2. the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
    1. the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
    2. the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

3

5. Resolution 4 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Goldway

To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 7,428,571 Shares issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

  1. any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved); or
  2. any Associate of any person who participated in the issue (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved).

However, this does not apply to a vote case in favour of the Resolution by:

  1. a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way;
  2. the Chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
    1. the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
    2. the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Athena Resources Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:14:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
05:15aATHENA RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/30ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance 2020
PU
08/18ATHENA RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - AHN
PU
05/19ATHENA RESOURCES : Byro Dense Aggregate Magnetite
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Whistleblower Policy
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Placement
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Corporate Governance June 2019
PU
2019ATHENA RESOURCES : Placement of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,33 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net Debt 2020 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,16 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Athena Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Arthur Webster Non-Executive Chairman
Edmond William Edwards Executive Director & Joint Secretary
Hau Wan Wai Executive Director
Peter John Newcomb Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENA RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%4
BHP GROUP-7.50%119 748
RIO TINTO PLC1.67%99 541
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.68%31 950
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.40%23 460
FRESNILLO PLC90.33%11 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group