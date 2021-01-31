Athena Resources : Quarterly Activities Report

CORPORATE

PLACEMENT

Placement to Raise $85,000

BYRO BASE METALS PROJECT

New Focus on base metal exploration following full review of the prospective base metals within the Byro tenements resulting in 5 Targets Identified within the Milly Milly intrusion and at the Moonborough intrusion.

MILLY MILLY Intrusion

Milly Milly exploration program has further developed the two target areas and designed drilling programs. POW's were applied for and granted for Milly Milly exploration program.

Moonborough Intrusion

Moonborough exploration program has confirmed an existing EM target and defined 2 new EM targets. POW's were applied for and granted for Moonborough exploration program.

BYRO INDUSTRIAL MAGNETITE

PROJECT

Athena Resources has been investigating potential synergies with the proposed MidWest development of renewable hydrogen and the production of green steel.