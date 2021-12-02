Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. and Heliogen, Inc., a Leading Provider of AI-Enabled Concentrated Solar Power, Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the December 28, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) (“ATHN”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that ATHN’s definitive proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2021.

ATHN will mail the Proxy Statement to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2021. The Proxy Statement contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card, relating to the special meeting of the ATHN stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at http://www.cstproxy.com/athenatechnology/2021. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on the NYSE under the new ticket symbol “HLGN” shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, ATHN requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and by no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 27, 2021, to ensure that the stockholder’s shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name” (i.e. those stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any individual ATHN stockholder does not receive the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should (i) confirm his or her Proxy Statement’s status with his or her broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, ATHN’s proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at ATHN.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200. Banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400.

ATHN expects to provide stockholders with additional information on how stockholders may vote their shares on its website in the coming days, and ATHN expects to publish a subsequent press release once the website is live.

About Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is an entirely women-led special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, direct-to-consumer and fintech industries.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

