Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Rescheduled Special Meeting Date

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U) (the “Company”) today announced that the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) originally scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023 is being rescheduled to Tuesday, June 13, 2023. At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the proposals detailed in the definitive proxy statement (as amended, the “proxy statement”) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company on May 16, 2023, as supplemented on June 2, 2023 (collectively, the “Proposals”).

The Special Meeting will now be held virtually at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATEK2023SM.

As a result of the rescheduled Special Meeting date, the Company is extending the deadline for holders of its public shares to exercise their right to redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the funds available in the Company’s trust account, or to withdraw any previously delivered demand for redemption, to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 9, 2023 (two business days before the rescheduled Special Meeting date).

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on May 15, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

About Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U, ATEK, ATEK WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ATEK is the third SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, who also serves as its Chief Executive Officer, with Kirthiga Reddy as President and Anna Apostolova as Chief Financial Officer.

