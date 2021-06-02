Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Athene Holding Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ATH.PRD   US04686J4085

ATHENE HOLDING LTD.

(ATH.PRD)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. : Declares Second Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends

06/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preference shares (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a preference share), payable on June 30, 2021 to holders of record as of June 15, 2021.

  • Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company's 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the "Series A Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (the "Series B Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company's 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the "Series C Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D (the "Series D Preference Shares"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share.

Depositary shares for the Series A Preference Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "ATHPrA", depositary shares for the Series B Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrB", depositary shares for the Series C Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrC", and depositary shares for the Series D Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrD".

About Athene
Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $205.7 billion as of March 31, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Investors
Noah Gunn
+1 646 768 7309
+1 441 279 8534
ngunn@athene.com

Media Contact
Amanda Carstens Steward
+1 441 279 8525
+1 515 344 6060
asteward@athene.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-holding-ltd-declares-second-quarter-2021-preferred-stock-dividends-301304575.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
