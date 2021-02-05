Athene : Announces Game Changer Scholars Program

Athene USA ('Athene'), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced a new scholarship program today - the Athene USA Game Changer Scholars program. The program will award $40,000 in scholarships on an annual basis through 20 individual scholarships for $2,000 each.

The Game Changer Scholars program is designed to support underrepresented minority students in reaching their educational goals. The scholarships will be awarded based on multiple criteria. Applicants must reside in Iowa and attend or plan to attend college or university in Iowa.

Athene believes all students deserve an education to build a strong foundation for their future. The company has a history of supporting education initiatives in pursuit of closing the education gaps. Today, the company is taking steps to help Latino/Latina/Latinx/Hispanic and Black/African American students who may lack adequate resources achieve their educational goals.

'We are pleased to establish the Game Changer Scholars program. As an organization, we are committed to ensuring students of all backgrounds have the option to pursue their most important life goals,' said Kristi Kaye Burma, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Athene. 'The Game Changer Scholars program is another way we are supporting education initiatives that benefit underrepresented students who live in Iowa, in hopes that we are doing our part in growing diverse, local talent for the future.'

The program is sponsored by the Athene Charitable Foundation and administered by Scholarship America. Learn more about the full eligibility criteria and application process at www.athene.com/GameChangerScholars. The deadline for applications is April 5, 2021.

About Athene USA

Athene USA is a subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd, a leading financial services company with total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, which specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and serving as a solutions provider to institutions. Athene USA is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and is the principal operating location for Athene's business in the United States. Athene USA serves hundreds of thousands of customers across all 50 states, and through its predecessor companies, has been serving American consumers for more than 100 years. Further information about Athene can be found at athene.com.