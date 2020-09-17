Athene Holding Ltd. : Appoints Lynn Swann to Board of Directors

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today the appointment of Lynn Swann as an independent member of Athene’s board of directors, effective immediately. Athene’s board is now comprised of 16 members, including nine independent members.

Lynn Swann is President of Swann, Inc., a marketing and consulting firm he founded in 1976. More recently, Mr. Swann served as the Athletic Director of the University of Southern California (USC) from 2016 to 2019, where he was responsible for overall administration of 21 Division I athletic programs. Prior to his role at USC, he worked as an on-air host, reporter and analyst for the American Broadcast Company (ABC-TV) for nearly 30 years, drawing upon his experience as a professional football player in the National Football League. He played nine seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning four Super Bowls, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. Mr. Swann currently serves on the boards of directors of Evoqua Water Technologies and American Homes 4 Rent and has previously served on a number of publicly-traded, privately-held, and non-profit entity boards.

“We are pleased to welcome Lynn to our board of directors,” said Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene. “He brings considerable expertise in business, marketing and community involvement in addition to public company board experience.”

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed, fixed indexed and index-linked annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and the assumption of pension risk transfer obligations.

Athene had total assets of $183.2 billion as of June 30, 2020. Athene’s principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at athene.com.

