ATHENE HOLDING LTD.

Athene Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Athene Holding Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ATH

03/08/2021 | 10:51am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) to Apollo Global Management, Inc. is fair to Athene shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Athene shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Athene and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Athene shareholders; (2) determine whether Apollo is underpaying for Athene; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Athene shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Athene shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
