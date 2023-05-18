Athene : Perspectives of Athene's Funding Model May 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security of Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene").

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this presentation to "Apollo," "AGM" and "AGM HoldCo" refer to Apollo Global Management, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, and references in this presentation to "AAM" refer to Apollo Asset Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc.

This presentation contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements within this presentation include, but are not limited to, benefits to be derived from Athene's capital allocation decisions; the anticipated performance of Athene's portfolio in certain stress or recessionary environments; the performance of Athene's business; general economic conditions; the failure to realize economic benefits from the merger with Apollo; expected future operating results; Athene's liquidity and capital resources; and other non- historical statements. Although Athene management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties related to Athene's forward-looking statements, see its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

AHL adopted the US GAAP accounting standard related to Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI) as of January 1, 2023, which required AHL to apply the new standard retrospectively back to January 1, 2022, the date of AHL's merger with AGM. Certain 2022 US GAAP financial metrics and disclosures in this presentation have been retrospectively adjusted in accordance with the requirements of the adoption guidance of LDTI. Please refer to the discussion of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions herein for additional information on items that are excluded from Athene's non-GAAP measure of spread related earnings, which was retrospectively adjusted in accordance with the requirements of the adoption guidance of LDTI.

Information contained herein may include information respecting prior performance of Athene. Information respecting prior performance, while a useful tool, is not necessarily indicative of actual results to be achieved in the future, which is dependent upon many factors, many of which are beyond Athene's control. The information contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance by Athene, and actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any historic, pro forma or projected financial results indicated herein. Certain of the financial information contained herein is unaudited or based on the application of non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, certain financial information is based on estimates of management. These estimates, which are based on the reasonable expectations of management, are subject to change and there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive or contain all information that an evaluator may require in order to properly evaluate the business, prospects or value of Athene. Athene does not have any obligation to update this presentation and the information may change at any time without notice.

Models that may be contained herein (the "Models") are being provided for illustrative and discussion purposes only and are not intended to forecast or predict future events. Information provided in the Models may not reflect the most current data and is subject to change. The Models are based on estimates and assumptions that are also subject to change and may be subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, including numerous uncontrollable market and event driven situations. There is no guarantee that the information presented in the Models is accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected and contemplated in such hypothetical, forward-looking information. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information and investors should not use the Models to make investment decisions. Athene has no duty to update the Models in the future.

Certain of the information used in preparing this presentation was obtained from third parties or public sources. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of Athene or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of such information, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any such information. The contents of any website referenced in this presentation are not incorporated by reference.

This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, financial, legal, tax, insurance or investment advice. There can be no assurance that Athene will achieve its objectives. Past performance is not indicative of future success. All information is as of the dates indicated herein.

2