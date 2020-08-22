Athene : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security of Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene").
Business Perspectives in the Current Environment
Athene is navigating the current environment from a position of strength
$3 billion of on-balance sheet excess equity capital1
"A" ratings re-affirmed at AM Best, S&P and Fitch
Strong ALRe RBC of 449%2 and U.S. RBC of 430%
De minimis OTTI within investment portfolio (2 basis points YTD)
Athene is capitalizing on the current market backdrop
Record quarterly organic activity of nearly $7 billion at exceptional returns, with business added at wide spreads and historically low funding costs
Closedlargest reinsurance transaction in recent history with Jackson National, adding nearly $30 billion of gross invested assets3 in 2Q'20
Strong core earnings power in 2Q'20 excluding drag from mark-to-market losses on lagged alternative investments
Grew net invested assets by 18%year-over-yearto more than $137 billion, including benefit of Jackson reinsurance transaction
Athene is well-positioned for continued strength in 2H'20
Rebound in alternative investment returns
Strong organic and inorganic growth tailwinds
Substantial deployable capital
Excess capital is presented net of future expected deployment to fund Jackson transaction announced in June 2020. 2 ALRe RBC ratio is used to evaluate our capital position and the amount of capital needed to support our Retirement Services segment and is calculated by applying NAIC RBC factors to the statutory financial statements of AHL's non-U.S. reinsurance subsidiaries on an aggregate basis with certain adjustments made by management. 3 Amounts to $10 billion of net invested assets, excluding the noncontrolling interest from thir1d-party investors in Athene's strategic capital vehicle, Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate ("ACRA").
Athene Remains a Source of Strength for Policyholders and Reinsurance Clients
Robust organic new business flows at attractive returns despite low interest rates
Strong retail volumes amid continued volatility
+44%
$1.8bn
$1.2bn
1Q'202Q'20
Record flow reinsurance volumes
$2.3bn
+163%
$0.9bn
1Q'202Q'20
Strong retail volumes with 44% growth sequentially at attractive returns
FIAs offer principal protection, a crucial feature for policyholders amidst volatile markets
Diversified distribution reach is a source of strength
Record volumes in flow reinsurance of $2.3 billion in 2Q'20, representing 163% growth sequentially at attractive returns
1 Funding agreements are comprised of Athene's funding agreement backed note program, Federal Home Loan Bank secured funding agreements, and long-term repurchase agreements.
Attractive Core Earnings Power
Normalizing for interim market volatility impacting alternative investments, Athene's business continues to generate mid-to-high teens returns on equity
Adjusted Operating Income - Retirement Services
($ in millions)
+$110
$318
$208
2Q'20
Normalized Alt
2Q'20
Retirement
NIER Impact
Retirement
Services AOI
to 10%1
Services AOI
(As Reported)
(Normalized)
Adjusted Operating ROE - Retirement Services
($ in millions)
+6%
17%
11%
2Q'20
Normalized Alt
2Q'20
Retirement
NIER Impact
Retirement
Services Adj.
to 10%1
Services Adj.
Operating ROE
Operating ROE
(As Reported)
(Normalized)
1 Net of DAC and tax offsets.
Fixed Income Yield Dynamics
Large in-force business produces mostly consistent and predictable yield
Fixed Income and Other NIER1
Retirement Services
4.26%
4.11%
4.29%
4.20%
3.84%
3.78%
~96% of the portfolio consists of fixed income assets with highly predictable investment returns
Primary drivers of variability:
DriverCommentary
2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 2Q'20 ex. Jackson
Total NIER (incl Alts)1:
4.63% 4.31% 4.57% 4.04% 3.44% 3.49%
Fixed Income NIER Bridge: 1Q to 2Q'20
Interest Rates
Cash Position
17% of net invested assets in floating rate investments
2Q'20 headwind from floating rate investments as anticipated due to lower interest rates
Sensitivity: +/- $30-$35mn of adjusted operating income per year for every 25bp change in interest rates2
Average cash balance prudently increased by ~$2 billion sequentially amidst market uncertainty (6bp impact in 2Q)
Continuing to redeploy liquidity and cash into attractive market environment
4.20%
0.14%
0.06%
0.06%
3.78%
0.16%
Interim impacts prior
to redeployment
1Q'20
Floaters
Cash
Jackson
Bond Call /
2Q'20
Drag
Onboarding
Prepays
and Other
Jackson Portfolio
Onboarding
Lower Bond Call /
Prepayments and
Other
Ongoing portfolio redeployment will lift onboarded market yield of ~2% to be more in line with Athene's alpha-generating asset allocation strategy
Bond call and prepayment income can vary on quarterly basis (11bp impact in 2Q)
Lower calls and prepayments in 2Q'20 as banks and markets were a bit more selective on new lending
Note: Quarterly periods are annualized. 1 Net investment earned rate is calculated by dividing net investment earnings by average net invested assets for the relevant period. Does not include impact of AOG. 2 Sensitivity assumes parallel shift in spot LIBOR rate and forward yield curve.
Attractive On-The-Margin Asset Opportunities
Athene is actively deploying cash to generate attractive yields over the long-term in a historically low interest rate environment
Plain Vanilla Corporates
BBB Corporate Spreads
+132
bps
2.71%
1.39%
Feb '20
2Q'20
(Pre-COVID)
Structured Opportunities
Differentiated Solutions
A CLO Spreads
• Provided holistic financing solution with
+148
Apollo and third parties to invest in MFA
bps
Financial, a publicly traded mortgage REIT
3.77%
• Nearly $1 billion of total capital deployed
from Athene in the form of asset-backed
term loans and a senior secured term loan
with warrants
2.29%
• Capital invested at a spread premium of
over 400bps vs. pre-COVID pricing for
what we believe to be equivalent risk
• Investment exemplifies Athene's ability to
be opportunistic amid market dislocation to
generate incremental yield without
assuming incremental credit risk
Feb '20
2Q'20
(Pre-COVID)
Athene purchased $11.2 billion of assets1 at a ~40 basis point premium, net of fees,
to the BBB corporate bond index in 2Q'20
Deploying excess cash balances of ~$3 billion (ex-Jackson) in 2H'20 would translate to
~$120 million of annualized investment income, or ~9 basis points of yield uplift
1 Includes asset purchases associated with share of investments attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest.
Redeploying a significant portion of the Jackson portfolio over 12-18 months from transaction announcement to be more in line with Athene's alpha-generating asset allocation strategy
Through the end of July, $6.1 billion has been redeployed (~30% of total expected redeployment), resulting in a total portfolio yield pick-up of ~60bps, while maintaining high credit quality
~4.0%
+/- 25bps
2.4%
2.1%
1.8%
Incoming
Post Treasury
Current Gross
Target Gross
Market
Monetizations
Book Yield
Book Yield
Yield
(June)
(July)
Post-Redeployment
Upside in portfolio yield being generated through asset allocation optimization
Initial redeployment phase has focused on liquid investment grade corporate credit purchases
Follow-onphases will capture allocations to other alpha- generating investments
Accretive expected financial impact, including 6-9% to adjusted operating income
and 75-95bps to adjusted operating ROE in 2021/20222
1 Net of $1.25 billion ceding commission retained by Jackson. 2 Compared to consensus as of June 10, 2020, including Adjusted Operating Income of $1.33 billion and $1.43 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Accretion estimates assume redeployment of Jackson investment portfolio over 12-18 month period from transaction announcement, which may differ materially from actual events.
Putting it Together: Illustrative Fixed NIER Path Forward
Consolidated Fixed Income and Other NIER
2021 Drivers: Further expected yield
uplift from Jackson redeployment, full
year impact of normalized cash levels,
3Q'20 Drivers: Expected impact
4Q'20 Drivers: Expected yield
and capturing attractive on-the-margin
from lower rates / floaters and full
uplift from ongoing Jackson
spreads in 2020/21
quarter impact of Jackson, partially
redeployment and investing
>3.80%
offset by redeployment efforts and
excess cash at attractive
3.78%
cash investment
on-the-margin spreads
~3.80%
3.62%
2Q'20A
Floater
Jackson
Cash
3Q'20E
Jackson
Cash
4Q'20E
FY'20E
FY'21
Resets
Full Qtr
Deployment /
Re-deployment
Deployment /
Illustration
Impact, net
Other
Other
Redeployment
Note: Illustration assumes implied forward short-term interest rates as of July 2020.
CLO Portfolio - High Quality, Core Component of Asset Allocation with Differentiated Credit Enhancement vs Market
Overview
Athene leverages the structured credit expertise of Apollo to invest in CLOs, which currently represent9% of net invested assets
CLOs offer incremental yield via a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, withsignificant credit enhancement and additional structural protections relative to corporate bonds
CLO Portfolio Characteristics2
AAA / AA / A
99%
61%
Investment Grade
BBB
$12.0
38%
99%
of underlying loans
billion
in first lien
Athene earns >100 basis points of incremental yield relative to its similarly rated corporate bond investments1
Athene'slong-term,persistent liabilities support holding CLOs to maturity, such that Athene is not a forced seller during periods of market volatility
Atheneregularly stresses its asset portfolio and would expect no principal impairments on its CLO debt portfolio in a "Base Recession" scenario, which utilizes more punitive stress assumptions for CLOs than experienced during Lehman / Great Financial Crisis
Amid recent market dislocation, Athene has purchased more high quality CLOs at attractive spreads
BB
Highly diversified
portfolio with largest
B 1%
sector (healthcare)
0.1%
representing only 13%
Credit Enhancement: Athene CLOs vs. Market Average2,3
44% 47%
~21%
weighted avg
credit enhancement
27%
30%
21%
20%
15%
14%
AAA
AA
A
BBB
• Market
• Athene
Net of fees, based on market spreads to swap rates as of June 30, 2020 for a portfolio of CLOs with the same ratings profile as Athene's existing CLO portfolio compared to corporate bonds with a 5-year duration and same ratings profile. 2 As of June 30, 2020. 3 Credit enhancement herein refers to par subordination of the amount of loss that can be absorbed by the structure before impacting the owned tranche.
11
Alternative Investment Performance Overview
As expected, 2Q'20 result impacted by lag effect from 1Q'20 market volatility
Alt Performance vs Market
Alt Valuation Methodology
Alt portfolio exhibiting less volatility than public markets
in consecutive quarters, as expected
% of Alts Portfolio
20%
2Q'20
Real-Time Alt NIER
(unannualized):
7.8%
10%
Key Drivers
5%
Real-Time
(2)%
Marks
~40%
1Q'20
Lagged
Marks (1-3
(1)%
Key Drivers
months)
~60%
•
Real Estate
(9)%
(8)%
•
Credit
•
Natural Resources
Lagged Alt NIER
(unannualized):
(20)%
(8.1%)
S&P 500
S&P HY
Reported
Alts NIER
Bond Index
Alts NIER -
ex. lag effects -
Unannualized
Unannualized
Mark-to-market changes do not signal permanent impairment of Alt investments
Note: Market performance and Alt NIERs are for 2Q'20, not annualized. 2Q'20 Alts NIER - ex. lag effects based on Athene estimate.
Predictable Cost of Funds and Operating Expenses
Athene benefits from its base of persistent liabilities, and a highly scalable platform
Cost of Funds (ex. Notables)1
Cost of Funds, As Reported
2.95%
3.18%
2.73%
3.01%
2.48%
2.95%
2.96%
2.90%
2.84%
2.55%
Other
Liability
Costs
Cost of
Crediting
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Operating Expenses2
Consolidated
0.30%
0.27%
0.30%
0.27%
0.28%
• Retirement Services
0.24%
0.23%
0.24%
0.23%
0.23%
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Downward trending Cost of Crediting, with quarterly result largely determined by mix of business between deferred annuities and institutional business; 2Q'20 result impacted by Jackson
Other Liability Costs can be impacted by various factors including: broader equity market performance, overall gross profitability levels, as well as annual assumption unlocking
Highly scalable operating platform with efficient structure
Disciplined approach to expense management
Continue to onboard new business at low marginal cost, with most of incremental profitability flowing to bottom line
Note: Quarterly periods are annualized. Metrics are for Retirement Services, unless noted otherwise.
1 Cost of funds is calculated by dividing total liability costs, which includes cost of crediting on both deferred annuities and institutional products as well as other liability costs, by average net invested assets for the relevant period, excluding the impact of AOG. 2 Operating expenses are calculated by dividing operating expenses by average net invested assets for the relevant period, excluding the impact of AOG.
Significant Excess Capital and Low Leverage
Overview of Financial Strength1
"A" Rated
$3.0bn3
Across the
Excess Equity
Board2
Capital
$14.2bn
$7.3bn
Statutory
Deployable
Capital
Capital4
Strong Capitalization
Athene runs with significant capital:
$14.2 billion of regulatory capital
~$3 billion of cushion over RBC thresholds
Athene has significant financial flexibility:
11.1% adjusted debt-to-capital at Athene vs 25% debt-to-cap at AA/A- rated insurers
Moving to industry standard leverage implies $2.5 billion of untapped debt capacity
~$300 million of untapped preferred equity capacity for full equity treatment from rating agencies
Access to a strategic sidecar with $1.8 billion in undrawn third party capital following reinsurance transaction with Jackson National
Total deployable capital of more than $7 billion can be used to support more than $85 billion of additional inorganic growth
As of June 30, 2020. 2 Relates to Athene's primary insurance subsidiaries; represents ratings from AM Best, S&P, and Fitch. 3 Excess capital is presented net of future expected deployment to fund Jackson transaction announced in June 2020. 4 Includes pro forma excess equity capital of ~$3.0bn, untapped debt capacity of $2.5bn and $1.8bn of pro forma of undrawn third-party ACRA/ADIP capacity. Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. Excess equity capital and undrawn third-party ACRA capacity are pro forma for expected capital deployment related to Jackson transaction.
Athene Remains Well-Positioned for Continued Growth
Clear visibility to more than $280 billion of gross invested assets with continued execution of strategy
Multiple Avenues of Growth With Significant Runway Remaining
Illustrative Growth Trajectory
Attractive organic growth at target returns or better, ~$15bn - $20bn of annual gross deposits at current pace
Potential inorganic transaction opportunities as a preferred solutions provider for an industry in transition
Asset purchases at attractiveon-the-margin yields in a dislocated market
$280bn+
$35bn+3
Attractive inorganic transactions
$85bn+2
provide consistent growth over time
$162bn1
$29bn
$8bn
$76bn
$19bn
Mid
Dec
Dec
Jun
Mid
Inorganic
Organic
Future
2017
2017
2018
2020
2020
Purchasing
Growth,
Opportunity
Power
net of
runoff
Note: Lincoln and Jackson reserve liabilities ceded to ACRA, the economics of which are shared proportionately with Athene on a standalone basis and third-party investors. 1 Includes organic growth and other drivers of gross invested assets. 2 Assumes 12x operating leverage on $7.3 billion of pro forma deployable capital, which is calculated as of 6/30/20, pro forma for asset redeployment plan, and $500 million equity investment in Jackson. Untapped debt capacity of $2.5 billion included in deployable capital is as of 6/30/2020. Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% of debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. 3 Implies ~$15-$20 billion of annual gross deposits, net of ~9-10% annual decrements over 4 years.
Target superior long-term returns without assuming incremental credit risk
Overview
$137 billion of net invested assets as of 2Q'20 ($162 billion of gross invested assets1)
Investment Portfolio Composition
6%
Cash & Equivalents
~47% of portfolio in corporate and government bonds
~$36 billion of assets with a high degree of liquidity2
~$34 billion public corporate bonds
~$2 billion municipal, political subdivisions, and US and foreign government bonds
Strong credit risk profile across portfolio
94% of AFS fixed maturity securities3 rated NAIC 1/2
Diversified commercial and residential mortgages with low LTVs
Significant credit enhancement in structured products
Differentiated alternative investments that seek to avoid binary outcomes
3%
2%
Other5
CMBS
4%
Alternatives
8% ABS
$137.3
9%
CLObillion6
10%
RMBS/RML
47%
Corporate
& Gov't
- Minimal OTTI of 1bp in 2Q'204 (2bps YTD)
11%
CML
Note: Net invested assets includes Athene's proportionate share of ACRA investments, based on Athene's economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of investments associated with the noncontrolling interest. 1 Gross invested assets includes investments associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interests. 2 As of June 30, 2020. 3 As of June 30, 2020, including related parties and ACRA noncontrolling interest. 4 Intent-to-Sell impairments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, annualized. Calculated as a percentage of average net invested assets. 5 Other includes short-term investments and equity securities. 6 Net invested assets as of June 30, 2020.
Investment Activity - 2Q'20 Highlights
Athene purchased over $11 billion of assets in the quarter at attractive spreads
Summary of Activity
2Q'20 total asset purchases of $11.2 billion, up nearly 80% sequentially and 40% year-over-year; annualized year-to-date pace suggests $30+ billion of deployment for FY'20
Value found in a variety of asset classes in the wake of spread dislocation, particularly liquid investment grade corporates
2Q'20 fixed income and other purchases executed at ~40bps premium to the BBB corporate bond index, net of fees
- 90% NAIC 1 and 2
Assets sourced through Apollo's direct origination platforms are a key growth area
Jackson National portfolio redeployment is ongoing, with significant expected yield enhancement expected 12-18 months from transaction announcement
2Q'20 Purchases by Asset Class
2%
2%
3% CML
Alts
5% ABS
RMBS
7%
RML
7%
$11.2
58%
CLO
billion1
Corporates
16%
Corporates -
Private
1 Includes asset purchases associated with share of investments attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest.
Large in-force business produces significant and steady base of earnings
Commentary
$131 billion of net reserve liabilities as of 2Q'20 ($155 billion of gross reserve liabilities1)
Continue to underwrite all liability growth to the same high return thresholds and profitability standards
Underwritten returns for 2Q'20 were attractive at above-average levels
2Q'20 growth driven by flexibility and strength of multi- channel distribution model
Lapse and surrender behavior continues to remain consistent with expectations
~18% of liabilities are non-surrenderable
Deferred Annuity Metrics2
Surrender charge protected3
75%
Average surrender charge4
5.9%
Subject to MVA3,5
58%
Cost of crediting on deferred
1.94%
annuities6
Distance to guaranteed minimum
> 100bps
crediting rates
Rider reserve as a percentage of
11.2%
account value with riders
Diversified Liability Composition
9.2 year weighted average life7
7%
1%
6%
Pension Risk
Other9
Transfer
Funding
60%
Agreements
5%
Fixed Indexed
Annuities
Payout
Annuities8
21%
$131.3
billion10
Fixed Rate
Annuities
Gross reserve liabilities includes reserves associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interests. 2 As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as applicable. 3 Based on fixed indexed annuities and fixed rate annuities only. Refers to the percentage of account value that is in the surrender charge period. 4 Based on deferred annuities only, excluding the impact of MVAs. 5 Refers to the % of account value that is subject to a MVA. 6 For Retirement Services segment deferred annuities for the three months ended June 30, 2020, annualized. 7 Weighted average life of total reserve liabilities; weighted average life on deferred annuities was 8.7 years. 8 Includes Single Premium Immediate Annuities, Supplemental Contracts and Structured Settlements. 9 Other primarily consists of the AmerUs Closed Block liabilities and other life reserves. 10 Reserve liabilities as of June 30, 2020.
Adjusted Operating Income (ex. AOG) Rollforward
Sequential decrease in AOI driven primarily by lower alt investment income, as expected
($ in millions)
Adjusted operating income ex. notables1
$490
$470
$327
$264
$293
$262
$322
$190
$285
Fixed income &
$229
Other $(48)mn
$174
$18
Alts $(63)mn
$127
$127
$9
$118
$131
$119
$111
$107
$98
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q'20
Net
Cost of
Operating
Taxes
2Q'20
2Q'20
Quarterly
Quarterly
Quarterly
Quarterly
AOI
Investment
Funds
Expense &
AOI
AOI
Average
Average
Average
Average
ex. AOG
Earnings
Other2
ex. AOG
incl. AOG
AOI Per Common Share
$1.00
$1.35
$1.46
$1.75
$0.76
$(0.66)
$0.63
($0.11)
$0.05
$0.70
$2.49
$1.00
$0.58
$2.39
Note: Components within the AOI per common share rollforward may not sum due to other factors such as changes in share count. In 2Q'20, approximately $0.03 of share count decrease is included within total adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders per common share. All mentions to Apollo refer to Athene's investment in Apollo Operating Group units. 1 Reconciliations of quarterly adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items can be found on slides 31 and 32 of this presentation. 2 Includes interest expense, management fees from ACRA, and preferred stock dividends.
Cost of Funds Components - Retirement Services
Typical %
of CoF
Cost of Crediting
Deferred
50 - 60%
Annuities
Institutional
5 - 15%
Products
Drivers
Includes fixed interest credited and option costs of FIAs. Costs should trend in line with the size of the block.
Includes crediting costs associated with pension risk transfer and funding agreements. Costs should trend in line with the size of the block and increase in line with the strategic growth initiatives for the institutional channel.
2Q'20
$451
$109
Other Liability Costs
Rider
10 - 20%
Reserves
DAC, DSI,
10 - 20%
VOBA
Amortization
< 10%
Other
Reserve pattern impacted by the level of current period operating profits and changes in future expectations of profits and rider benefits. 2Q'20 result benefited from strong equity market performance.
Amortization pattern impacted by the level of current period operating profits and changes in future expectations of profits. 2Q'20 result benefited from strong equity market performance.
Primarily payout annuities (excluding PRT), policy maintenance costs, reinsurance expense allowances, excise taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs, net of product charges. Costs generally trend in line with changes in the size of the block.
$128
$84
$3
Cost of
$775
Funds
Note: The typical percentage range for each component of cost of funds may change over time. Rider reserves and DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization amounts may fall outside of the typical range due to a number of factors including unlocking of assumptions and equity market performance. For further detail regarding the components of cost of funds, please see Athene's quarterly financial supplement for the period ending June 30, 2020.
Patient and Disciplined Stewards of Capital
Capital position aligned with opportunistic approach to create long-term shareholder value
Commentary
Adjusted Common Shareholders' Equity5
Consistently evaluate an abundance of capital deployment opportunities across liability trades (organic and inorganic), asset trades, as well as other opportunistic uses of capital (share repurchases, ratings maintenance and upgrades)
2Q'20 activity: Approximately $450 million of capital deployed to support record organic growth; over $1 billion of capital raised through debt and preferred equity offerings that closed in the quarter
Expected capital deployment of $1.2 billion related to Jackson National reinsurance transaction to fully support asset repositioning phase, including ~$420 million from Athene's standalone balance sheet
Athene's portion has been pre-funded with $600 million of proceeds from preferred stock offering on June 4
No share repurchases in the quarter; currently have $321 million remaining on existing authorization
+11%
$9.4bn
$10.1bn $10.2bn
$9.1bn
$9.2bn
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20 6
2Q'20
Capital Metrics1
449%
$3.0 billion
11.1%
ALRe RBC Ratio2
Excess Capital
Financial Leverage3
430%
~$2.5 billion
$14.2 billion
Untapped
U.S. RBC Ratio
Statutory Capital
Debt Capacity4
1 As of June 30, 2020, unless noted otherwise. 2 ALRe RBC ratio is used to evaluate our capital position and the amount of capital needed to support our Retirement Services segment and is calculated by applying NAIC RBC factors to the statutory financial statements of AHL's non-U.S. reinsurance subsidiaries on an aggregate basis with certain adjustments made by management. 3 Adjusted debt to capital ratio.
4 Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% adjusted debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. 5 See Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions and Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations for more information on adjusted common shareholders' equity. 6 Includes impact of new shares issued in connection with strategic transaction with Apollo which closed on February 28, 2020.
Strong ROE Production Driving Long-Term Book Value Growth
Adjusted Operating ROE ex. AOG
ex. Notables and AOG
13.3% 16.7%
14.9% 19.4%
7.6% 12.8%
4.5% 10.1%
21.6%
21%
21.0%
18.9%
16.7%
15%
16.2%
19.4%
16.0%
Consolidated incl
13.5%
AOG
10.6%
10.6%
11.1%
5.7%
5.5%
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Long-Term
Average
(2014-2Q'20)
• Consolidated • Retirement Services
Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share
+3%
15%
CAGR
YoY
$54.02
$49.50
$50.74
$51.07
$51.15
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Long-Term
Average
(2009-2Q'20)
Consolidated Results of Operations
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common shareholders
$
720
$
824
$
1,428
$
(241)
Non-operating adjustments
Investment gains (losses), net of offsets
417
775
875
(364)
Change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIAs, net of offsets
(57)
(405)
(84)
(340)
Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(11)
(9)
(12)
(13)
Stock compensation expense
(3)
-
(6)
(10)
Income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating
4
(27)
(2)
104
Less: Total non-operating adjustments
350
334
771
(623)
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
370
$
490
$
657
$
382
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders by segment
Retirement Services
$
376
$
208
$
662
$
412
Corporate and Other
(6)
282
(5)
(30)
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
370
$
490
$
657
$
382
Notable items
-
(20)
-
25
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items
$
370
$
470
$
657
$
407
ROE
25.6%
26.8 %
27.7%
(3.4)%
Adjusted operating ROE
16.2%
19.4 %
14.6%
7.8 %
ROA
2.12%
2.03 %
2.16%
(0.31)%
Adjusted operating ROA
1.28%
1.54 %
1.15%
0.62 %
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Class A1
$
3.75
$
4.19
$
7.41
$
(0.64)
Adjusted operating earnings per common share2
$
1.95
$
2.49
$
3.45
$
2.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted Class A1
158.8
196.9
159.7
177.6
Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating2
189.4
196.9
190.3
190.2
Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating excluding Apollo3
189.4
168.9
190.3
171.5
1 Diluted earnings per share on Class A common shares, including diluted Class A weighted average common shares outstanding, includes the dilutive impacts, if any, of Class B and Class M common shares and any other stock-based awards. Based on allocated net income (loss) of $824 million (100%) and $596 million (83%) diluted Class A common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 2 Represents weighted average common shares outstanding assuming conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B and Class M common shares outstanding and any other stock-based awards outstanding, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. 3 Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating excluding Apollo is adjusted to exclude the Athene shares issued in exchange for the AOG units as part of the Apollo transaction, but does not include an adjustment for the shares issued in exchange for $350 million cash. For Q1 2020, the calculation also includes the dilution of other stock compensation plans as a result of the exclusion of the loss on the AOG units creating adjusted operating income available to common shareholders instead of a loss.
Retirement Services Adjusted Operating Results
(In millions, except percentages)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
%1
2020
%1
2019
%1
2020
%1
Fixed income and other investment income
$
1,170
4.26 %
$
1,132
3.78 %
$
2,321
4.27 %
$
2,309
3.98 %
Alternatives investment income
151
14.46 %
(57)
(4.38)%
171
8.42 %
(50)
(1.95)%
Net investment earnings
1,321
4.63 %
1,075
3.44 %
2,492
4.42 %
2,259
3.73 %
Cost of crediting
(547)
(1.92)%
(560)
(1.79)%
(1,082)
(1.92)%
(1,100)
(1.81)%
Other liability costs
(295)
(1.03)%
(215)
(0.69)%
(555)
(0.98)%
(557)
(0.92)%
Cost of funds
(842)
(2.95)%
(775)
(2.48)%
(1,637)
(2.90)%
(1,657)
(2.73)%
Other operating expenses
(68)
(0.24)%
(71)
(0.23)%
(130)
(0.23)%
(139)
(0.23)%
Interest expense
(1)
- %
(9)
(0.03)%
(3)
(0.01)%
(17)
(0.03)%
Management fees from ACRA
-
- %
3
0.01 %
-
- %
5
0.01 %
Pre-tax adjusted operating income
410
1.44 %
223
0.71 %
722
1.28 %
451
0.74 %
Income tax (expense) benefit - operating
(34)
(0.12)%
(15)
(0.04)%
(60)
(0.11)%
(39)
(0.06)%
Adjusted operating income available to common
shareholders
$
376
1.32 %
$
208
0.67 %
$
662
1.17 %
$
412
0.68 %
Notable items
-
- %
(20)
(0.07)%
-
- %
25
0.04 %
Adjusted operating income available to common
shareholders excluding notable items
$
376
1.32 %
$
188
0.60 %
$
662
1.17 %
$
437
0.72 %
Cost of crediting on deferred annuities
$
448
1.98 %
$
451
1.94 %
$
892
1.98 %
$
873
1.92 %
Cost of crediting on institutional products
99
3.76 %
109
2.87 %
190
3.73 %
227
3.08 %
Cost of crediting
$
547
1.92 %
$
560
1.79 %
$
1,082
1.92 %
$
1,100
1.81 %
Net investment earned rate
4.63%
3.44 %
4.42 %
3.73 %
Cost of crediting
1.92%
1.79 %
1.92 %
1.81 %
Other liability costs
1.03%
0.69 %
0.98 %
0.92 %
Cost of funds
2.95%
2.48 %
2.90 %
2.73 %
Net investment spread
1.68%
0.96 %
1.52 %
1.00 %
Net Investment Earned Rate
4.63%
3.44 %
4.42 %
3.73 %
Cost of crediting on deferred annuities
1.98%
1.94 %
1.98 %
1.92 %
Investment margin on deferred annuities
2.65%
1.50 %
2.44 %
1.81 %
Adjusted operating ROE
18.9%
11.1 %
17.1 %
11.4 %
1 Net investment earned rate, cost of funds (comprised of cost of crediting and other liability costs), other operating expenses, interest expense, management fees from ACRA and income tax (expense) benefit use average net invested assets for the relevant period as the denominator in the calculation. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is calculated as interest credited on fixed strategies and option costs on index annuity strategies divided by average account value of our deferred annuities. Cost of crediting on institutional products is calculated as interest credited on institutional products (pension risk transfer and funding agreement) divided by average reserves on institutional products. Interim periods are annualized.
Net Reserve Liability Rollforward
(In millions)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net reserve liabilities - beginning
$
111,791
$
114,273
$
107,732
$
114,652
1
Gross deposits
4,153
7,031
9,013
11,115
2
Acquisition and block reinsurance
-
28,792
-
28,792
3
Deposits attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
(18,288)
-
(18,288)
4
Net deposits
4,153
17,535
9,013
21,619
5
Liability outflows
(2,907)
(3,282)
(5,687)
(6,022)
6
Change in ACRA ownership
-
335
-
335
7
Other reserve changes
1,643
2,472
3,622
749
Net reserve liabilities - ending
$
114,680
$
131,333
$
114,680
$
131,333
Retirement Services net reserve liabilities include deferred annuity, payout annuity, funding agreements and life products. Additionally, Retirement Services net reserve liabilities include our economic ownership of ACRA reserve liabilities but does not include the reserve liabilities associated with the noncontrolling interest.
2
Acquisitions and block reinsurance transactions includes the reserve liabilities acquired in our inorganic channel at inception
3
Gross deposits equal deposits from our retail, flow reinsurance and institutional channels as well as premiums and deposits for
life and products other than deferred annuities or our institutional products, renewal deposits on older blocks of business,
annuitizations, and reserve liabilities acquired in our inorganic channel at inception. Gross deposits include all deposits sourced
by Athene, including all of the deposits reinsured to ACRA.
4
Deposits attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest include the proportionate share of deposits associated with the
noncontrolling interest.
5
Liability outflows includes full surrenders, partial withdrawals, death benefits, annuitization benefits and interest payments and
maturities on funding agreement products.
6
Change in ACRA ownership relates to a change in the ADIP and Athene ownership percentages in ACRA.
7
Other reserve changes primarily include fixed and bonus interest credits, change in fair value of reinsurance assets, change in
rider reserves, product charges and change in life reserves.
Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance excluding market volatility and expenses related to
integration, restructuring, stock compensation, and other expenses. Our adjusted operating income available to common shareholders equals net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of the following (collectively, the "non-operating adjustments"): (a) investment gains (losses), (b) change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIA, net of offsets, (c) integration, restructuring, and other non-operating expenses, (d) stock compensation expense, (e) bargain purchase gain and (f) income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating.
We consider these non-operating adjustments to be meaningful adjustments to net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders for the reasons discussed in greater detail above. Accordingly, we believe using a measure which excludes the impact of these items is useful in analyzing our business performance and the trends in our results of operations. Together with net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders, we believe adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders provides a meaningful financial metric that helps investors understand our underlying results and profitability. Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders should not be used as a substitute for net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders.
Adjusted operating ROA is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance and profitability. Adjusted operating ROA is computed using our adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by average net invested assets for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. While we believe each of these metrics are meaningful financial metrics and enhance our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, they should not be used as a substitute for ROA presented under GAAP.
Adjusted operating ROE is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance excluding the impacts of AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets, net of DAC, DSI, rider reserve and tax offsets. Adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity is calculated as the ending AHL shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets and preferred stock. Adjusted operating ROE is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, divided by average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity. These adjustments fluctuate period to period in a manner inconsistent with our underlying profitability drivers as the majority of such fluctuation is related to the market volatility of the unrealized gains and losses associated with our AFS securities. Except with respect to reinvestment activity relating to acquired blocks of businesses, we typically buy and hold AFS investments to maturity throughout the duration of market fluctuations, therefore, the period-over-period impacts in unrealized gains and losses are not necessarily indicative of current operating fundamentals or future performance. Accordingly, we believe using measures which exclude AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets are useful in analyzing trends in our operating results. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. Adjusted operating ROE should not be used as a substitute for ROE. However, we believe the adjustments to net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall financial performance.
Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share, weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted book value per common share are non-GAAP measures used to evaluate our financial performance and financial condition. The non-GAAP measures adjust the number of shares included in the corresponding GAAP measures to reflect the conversion or settlement of all shares and other stock-based awards outstanding. We believe using these measures represent an economic view of our share counts and provide a simplified and consistent view of our outstanding shares. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, over the weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating. Adjusted book value per common share is calculated as the adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity divided by the adjusted operating common shares outstanding. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. Our Class B common shares were economically equivalent to Class A common shares and could have been converted to Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis at any time. Our Class M common shares were in the legal form of shares but economically functioned as options as they were convertible into Class A common shares after vesting and settlement of the conversion price. In calculating Class A diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis, we are required to apply sequencing rules to determine the dilutive impacts, if any, of our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and any other stock-based awards. To the extent our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and/or any other stock-based awards were not dilutive, after considering the dilutive effects of the more dilutive securities in the sequence, they were excluded. Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted operating common shares outstanding assume conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B common shares on a one-for-one basis, the impacts of all Class M common shares net of the conversion price and any other stock-based awards, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. For certain historical periods, Class M shares were not included due to issuance restrictions which were contingent upon our IPO. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share, weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted book value per common share should not be used as a substitute for basic earnings (loss) per share - Class A common shares, basic weighted average common shares outstanding - Class A or book value per common share. However, we believe the adjustments to the shares and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial condition.
Adjusted debt to capital ratio is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our capital structure excluding the impacts of AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets, net of DAC, DSI, rider reserve and tax offsets. Adjusted debt to capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by adjusted AHL shareholders' equity. Adjusted debt to capital ratio should not be used as a substitute for the debt to capital ratio. However, we believe the adjustments to total debt and shareholders' equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our capitalization, debt utilization and debt capacity.
Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions
Net investment spread is a key measurement of the profitability of our Retirement Services segment. Net investment spread measures our investment performance less the total cost of our liabilities. Net investment earned rate is a key measure of our investment performance, while cost of funds is a key measure of the cost of our policyholder benefits and liabilities. Investment margin on our deferred annuities measures our investment performance less the cost of crediting for our deferred annuities, which make up a significant portion of our net reserve liabilities.
Net investment earned rate is a non-GAAP measure we use to evaluate the performance of our net invested assets that does not correspond to GAAP net investment income. Net investment earned rate is computed as the income from our net invested assets divided by the average net invested assets, excluding the impacts of our investment in Apollo, for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. The adjustments to arrive at our net investment earned rate add (a) alternative investment gains and losses, (b) gains and losses related to trading securities for CLOs, (c) net VIE impacts (revenues, expenses and noncontrolling interest), (d) forward points gains and losses on foreign exchange derivative hedges and (e) the change in fair value of reinsurance assets, and removes the proportionate share of the ACRA net investment income associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interest as well as the gain or loss on our investment in Apollo. We include the income and assets supporting our change in fair value of reinsurance assets by evaluating the underlying investments of the funds withheld at interest receivables and we include the net investment income from those underlying investments which does not correspond to the GAAP presentation of change in fair value of reinsurance assets. We exclude the income and assets supporting business that we have exited through ceded reinsurance including funds withheld agreements. We believe the adjustments for reinsurance provide a net investment earned rate on the assets for which we have economic exposure.
Cost of funds includes liability costs related to cost of crediting on both deferred annuities and institutional products as well as other liability costs, but does not include the proportionate share of the ACRA cost of funds associated with the noncontrolling interest. Cost of funds is computed as the total liability costs divided by the average net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized.
* Cost of crediting includes the costs for both deferred annuities and institutional products. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is the interest credited to the policyholders on our fixed strategies as well as the option costs on the indexed annuity strategies. With respect to FIAs, the cost of providing index credits includes the expenses incurred to fund the annual index credits, and where applicable, minimum guaranteed interest credited. Cost of crediting on institutional products is comprised of PRT costs including interest credited, benefit payments and other reserve changes, net of premiums received when issued, as well as funding agreement costs including the interest payments and other reserve changes. Cost of crediting is computed as the cost of crediting for deferred annuities and institutional products divided by the average net invested assets, excluding the investment in Apollo, for the relevant periods. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is computed as the net interest credited on fixed strategies and option costs on indexed annuity strategies divided by the average net account value of our deferred annuities. Cost of crediting on institutional products is computed as the PRT and funding agreement costs divided by the average net institutional reserve liabilities. Our average net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, net account values and net institutional reserve liabilities are averaged over the number of quarters in the relevant period to obtain our associated cost of crediting for such period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized.
* Other liability costs include DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization, change in rider reserves, the cost of liabilities on products other than deferred annuities and institutional products, excise taxes, premiums, product charges and other revenues. We believe a measure like other liability costs is useful in analyzing the trends of our core business operations and profitability. While we believe other liability costs is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for total benefits and expenses presented under GAAP.
Operating expenses excludes integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses, stock compensation expense, interest expense and policy acquisition expenses. We believe a measure like operating expenses is useful in analyzing the trends of our core business operations and profitability. While we believe operating expenses is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for policy and other operating expenses presented under GAAP.
In managing our business, we analyze net invested assets, which does not correspond to total investments, including investments in related parties, as disclosed in our consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Net invested assets represents the investments that directly back our net reserve liabilities as well as surplus assets. Net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, is used in the computation of net investment earned rate, which allows us to analyze the profitability of our investment portfolio. Net invested assets includes (a) total investments on the consolidated balance sheets with AFS securities at cost or amortized cost, excluding derivatives, (b) cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, (c) investments in related parties, (d) accrued investment income, (e) VIE assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest adjustments, (f) net investment payables and receivables, (g) policy loans ceded (which offset the direct policy loans in total investments) and (h) an allowance for credit losses. Net invested assets also excludes assets associated with funds withheld liabilities related to business exited through reinsurance agreements and derivative collateral (offsetting the related cash positions). We include the underlying investments supporting our assumed funds withheld and modco agreements in our net invested assets calculation in order to match the assets with the income received. We believe the adjustments for reinsurance provide a view of the assets for which we have economic exposure. Net invested assets includes our proportionate share of ACRA investments, based on our economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of investments associated with the noncontrolling interest. Net invested assets also includes our investment in Apollo. Our net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, are averaged over the number of quarters in the relevant period to compute our net investment earned rate for such period. While we believe net invested assets is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying drivers of our investment portfolio, it should not be used as a substitute for total investments, including related parties, presented under GAAP.
In managing our business, we also analyze net reserve liabilities, which does not correspond to total liabilities as disclosed in our consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Net reserve liabilities represent our policyholder liability obligations net of reinsurance and is used to analyze the costs of our liabilities. Net reserve liabilities include (a) the interest sensitive contract liabilities, (b) future policy benefits, (c) dividends payable to policyholders, and (d) other policy claims and benefits, offset by reinsurance recoverable, excluding policy loans ceded. Net reserve liabilities include our proportionate share of ACRA reserve liabilities, based on our economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of reserve liabilities associated with the noncontrolling interest. Net reserve liabilities is net of the ceded liabilities to third-party reinsurers as the costs of the liabilities are passed to such reinsurers and, therefore, we have no net economic exposure to such liabilities, assuming our reinsurance counterparties perform under our agreements. The majority of our ceded reinsurance is a result of reinsuring large blocks of life business following acquisitions. For such transactions, GAAP requires the ceded liabilities and related reinsurance recoverables to continue to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements despite the transfer of economic risk to the counterparty in connection with the reinsurance transaction. While we believe net reserve liabilities is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for total liabilities presented under GAAP.
Sales statistics do not correspond to revenues under GAAP but are used as relevant measures to understand our business performance as it relates to deposits generated during a specific period of time. Our sales statistics include deposits for fixed rate annuities and FIAs and align with the LIMRA definition of all money paid into an individual annuity, including money paid into new contracts with initial purchase occurring in the specified period and existing contracts with initial purchase occurring prior to the specified period (excluding internal transfers). While we believe sales is a meaningful metric and enhances our understanding of our business performance, it should not be used as a substitute for premiums presented under GAAP.
28
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of AHL shareholders' equity to adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
December 31,
June 30,
(In millions)
2009
2019
2020
Total AHL shareholders' equity
$
113
$
12,365
$
14,711
Less: Preferred stock
-
839
1,755
Total AHL common shareholders' equity
113
11,526
12,956
Less: AOCI
1
1,760
2,184
Less: Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets
-
639
615
Total adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
$
112
$
9,127
$
10,157
Retirement Services
$
7,704
$
6,957
Corporate and Other
1,423
3,200
Total adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
$
9,127
$
10,157
Reconciliation of average AHL shareholders' equity to average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
Three months
Six months ended
Twelve months ended December 31,
ended June 30,
June 30,
(In millions)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
Average AHL shareholders' equity
$
3,648
$
4,959
$
6,124
$
8,029
$
8,726
$ 10,834
$
11,241
$ 12,326
$
10,321
$
14,051
Less: Average preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
586
420
1,464
420
1,464
Less: Average AOCI
359
203
63
908
489
905
1,233
505
644
2,233
Less: Average accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets
100
58
41
112
43
209
474
230
282
554
Average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
$
3,189
$
4,698
$
6,020
$
7,009
$
8,194
$
9,134
$
9,114
$ 10,127
$
8,975
$
9,800
Retirement Services
$
2,262
$
3,333
$
4,186
$
4,823
$
6,522
$
7,625
$
7,952
$ 7,480
$
7,755
$
7,199
Corporate and Other
927
1,365
1,834
2,186
1,672
1,509
1,162
2,647
1,220
2,601
Average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity
$
3,189
$
4,698
$
6,020
$
7,009
$
8,194
$
9,134
$
9,114
$ 10,127
$
8,975
$
9,800
Reconciliation of total capitalization to total adjusted capitalization
June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
Total debt
$
991
$
1,486
Total AHL shareholders' equity
12,365
14,711
Total capitalization
13,356
16,197
Less: AOCI
1,760
2,184
Less: Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets
639
615
Total adjusted capitalization
$
10,957
$
13,398
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of basic Class A common shares outstanding to adjusted operating common shares outstanding
December 31,
June 30,
(In millions)
2009
2019
2020
Class A common shares outstanding
0.1
152.6
193.9
Conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares
9.7
25.4
-
Conversion of Class M common shares to Class A common shares
-
5.3
-
Effect of other stock compensation plans
-
1.1
4.7
Adjusted operating common shares outstanding
9.8
184.4
198.6
Reconciliation of book value per common share to adjusted book value per common share
December 31,
June 30,
2009
2019
2020
Book value per common share
$
11.62
$
66.69
$
75.87
Preferred stock
-
(4.53)
(9.05)
AOCI
(0.13)
(9.49)
(11.26)
Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets
-
(3.45)
(3.17)
Effect of items convertible to or settled in Class A common shares
-
0.28
(1.24)
Adjusted book value per common share
$
11.49
$
49.50
$
51.15
Reconciliation of basic earnings (loss) per Class A common shares to adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in millions)
2019
2020
2019
2020
Basic earnings per share - Class A common shares
$
3.76
$
4.25
$
7.43
$
(0.64)
Non-operating adjustments
Investment gains (losses), net of offsets
2.20
3.93
4.61
(1.92)
Change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIAs, net of offsets
(0.30)
(2.06)
(0.44)
(1.79)
Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.06)
(0.06)
Stock compensation expense
(0.02)
-
(0.03)
(0.05)
Income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating
0.02
(0.14)
(0.01)
0.55
Less: Total non-operating adjustments
1.84
1.69
4.07
(3.27)
Less: Effect of items convertible to or settled in Class A common shares
(0.03)
0.07
(0.09)
0.62
Adjusted operating earnings per common share
$
1.95
$
2.49
$
3.45
$
2.01
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of basic weighted average Class A common shares to weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
2019
2020
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding - Class A
158.5
193.9
159.4
177.6
Conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares
25.4
-
25.4
8.5
Conversion of Class M common shares to Class A common shares
5.1
-
5.1
1.3
Effect of other stock compensation plans
0.4
3.0
0.4
2.8
Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating
189.4
196.9
190.3
190.2
Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common shareholders to adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders ex. notables
(In millions)
Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common shareholders
Less: Total non-operating adjustments
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders
Notable items
Three Months Ended,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
$
377
$
298
$
244
$
439
$
277
$
257
$
623
$
(104)
109
37
31
126
36
(31)
252
(344)
268
261
213
313
241
288
371
240
(50)
(26)
17
(81)
12
(11)
(23)
53
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
218
$
235
$
230
$
232
$
253
$
277
$
348
$
293
excluding notable items
Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common
$
277
$
248
$
226
$
287
$
239
$
287
$
379
$
296
shareholders
Proceeds from bond previously written down
(14)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rider reserve and DAC equity market performance
(40)
(28)
(20)
(55)
14
(13)
(38)
58
Unlocking
-
-
20
-
-
-
13
-
Tax impact of notable items
4
2
-
4
(2)
2
2
(5)
Retirement Services notable items
(50)
(26)
-
(51)
12
(11)
(23)
53
Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common
227
222
226
236
251
276
356
349
shareholders excluding notable items
Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss) available to
(9)
13
(13)
26
2
1
(8)
(56)
common shareholders
Germany adjusted operating income (loss), net of tax
-
-
17
(30)
-
-
-
-
Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss) available to
(9)
13
4
(4)
2
1
(8)
(56)
common shareholders excluding notable items
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
218
$
235
$
230
$
232
$
253
$
277
$
348
$
293
excluding notable items
31
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common shareholders to adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders ex. notables cont.
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended June 30,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common
shareholders
$
708
$
720
$
276
$
432
$
(1,065)
$
824
$
1,428
$
(241)
Less: Total non-operating adjustments
421
350
33
43
(957)
334
771
(623)
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common
shareholders
287
370
243
389
(108)
490
657
382
Notable items
-
-
62
(43)
43
(20)
-
25
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common
shareholders excluding notable items
$
287
$
370
$
305
$
346
$
(65)
$
470
$
657
$
407
Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to
common shareholders
$
286
$
376
$
256
$
404
$
204
$
208
$
662
$
412
Rider reserve and DAC equity market performance
-
-
5
(25)
50
(22)
-
28
Actuarial updates
-
-
-
(22)
-
-
-
-
Out of period actuarial adjustments
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
Unlocking
-
-
48
-
-
-
-
-
Tax impact of notable items
-
-
(4)
4
(7)
2
-
(3)
Retirement Services notable items
-
-
62
(43)
43
(20)
-
25
Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to
common shareholders excluding notable items
286
376
318
361
247
188
662
437
Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss)
available to common shareholders
1
(6)
(13)
(15)
(312)
282
(5)
(30)
Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common
shareholders excluding notable items
$
287
$
370
$
305
$
346
$
(65)
$
470
$
657
$
407
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to net investment earnings and earned rate
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
(In millions)
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
GAAP net investment income
$
1,182
4.10 %
$
1,336
4.22 %
$
2,264
3.98 %
$
2,081
3.39 %
Change in fair value of reinsurance assets
161
0.56 %
218
0.69 %
293
0.52 %
488
0.79 %
Alternative income gain (loss)
12
0.04 %
56
0.18 %
7
0.01 %
(45)
(0.08)%
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
- %
(81)
(0.26)%
-
- %
(153)
(0.25)%
Apollo investment (income) loss
-
- %
(481)
(1.52)%
-
- %
(184)
(0.30)%
Held for trading amortization and other
(10)
(0.03)%
(8)
(0.02)%
(16)
(0.03)%
4
0.01 %
Total adjustments to arrive at net investment earnings/earned rate
163
0.57 %
(296)
(0.93)%
284
0.50 %
110
0.17 %
Total net investment earnings/earned rate
$
1,345
4.67 %
$
1,040
3.29 %
$
2,548
4.48 %
$
2,191
3.56 %
Retirement Services
$
1,321
4.63 %
$
1,075
3.44 %
$
2,492
4.42 %
$
2,259
3.73 %
Corporate and Other
24
8.39 %
(35)
(8.91)%
56
10.05 %
(68)
(7.94)%
Total net investment earnings/earned rate
$
1,345
4.67 %
$
1,040
3.29 %
$
2,548
4.48 %
$
2,191
3.56 %
Retirement Services
$
114,059
$
124,943
$
112,711
$
121,213
Corporate and Other ex. Apollo investment
1,162
1,567
1,113
1,712
Consolidated average net invested assets ex. Apollo investment
$
115,221
$
126,510
$
113,824
$
122,925
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation GAAP interest sensitive contract benefits to Retirement Services' cost of crediting
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
(In millions)
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
Dollar
Rate
GAAP interest sensitive contract benefits
$
1,094
3.84 %
$
2,076
6.65 %
$
2,610
4.63 %
$
757
1.25 %
Interest credited other than deferred annuities and institutional
products
50
0.18 %
75
0.24 %
105
0.19 %
138
0.22 %
FIA option costs
280
0.98 %
271
0.86 %
558
0.99 %
537
0.88 %
Product charges (strategy fees)
(29)
(0.10)%
(34)
(0.11)%
(57)
(0.10)%
(66)
(0.11)%
Reinsurance embedded derivative impacts
14
0.05 %
15
0.05 %
29
0.05 %
29
0.05 %
Change in fair values of embedded derivatives - FIAs
(868)
(3.05)%
(1,734)
(5.55)%
(2,179)
(3.86)%
(230)
(0.38)%
Negative VOBA amortization
7
0.02 %
5
0.02 %
19
0.03 %
12
0.02 %
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
- %
(113)
(0.37)%
-
- %
(75)
(0.12)%
Other changes in interest sensitive contract liabilities
(1)
- %
(1)
- %
(3)
(0.01)%
(2)
- %
Total adjustments to arrive at cost of crediting
(547)
(1.92)%
(1,516)
(4.86)%
(1,528)
(2.71)%
343
0.56 %
Retirement Services cost of crediting
$
547
1.92 %
$
560
1.79 %
$
1,082
1.92 %
$
1,100
1.81 %
Retirement Services cost of crediting on deferred annuities
$
448
1.98 %
$
451
1.94 %
$
892
1.98 %
$
873
1.92 %
Retirement Services cost of crediting on institutional products
99
3.76 %
109
2.87 %
190
3.73 %
227
3.08 %
Retirement Services cost of crediting
$
547
1.92 %
$
560
1.79 %
$
1,082
1.92 %
$
1,100
1.81 %
Retirement Services average net invested assets
$
114,059
$
124,943
$
112,711
$
121,213
Average net account value on deferred annuities
90,675
92,814
90,261
90,654
Average institutional net reserve liabilities
10,470
15,233
10,140
14,742
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of GAAP benefits and expenses to other liability costs
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
2019
2020
GAAP benefits and expenses
$
2,673
$
3,317
$
6,928
$
3,150
Premiums
(787)
(355)
(2,787)
(1,495)
Product charges
(132)
(141)
(257)
(281)
Other revenues
(9)
(18)
(21)
(16)
Cost of crediting
(253)
(275)
(495)
(534)
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives - FIA, net of offsets
(817)
(1,445)
(2,077)
11
DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization related to investment gains and losses
(181)
(323)
(354)
102
Rider reserves
(24)
(46)
(52)
30
Policy and other operating expenses, excluding policy acquisition expenses
(117)
(145)
(220)
(262)
AmerUs closed block fair value liability
(59)
(100)
(112)
(55)
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
(241)
-
(76)
Other
1
(13)
2
(17)
Total adjustments to arrive at other liability costs
(2,378)
(3,102)
(6,373)
(2,593)
Other liability costs
$
295
$
215
$
555
$
557
Retirement Services
$
295
$
215
555
557
Corporate and Other
-
-
-
-
Consolidated other liability costs
$
295
$
215
$
555
$
557
Reconciliation GAAP policy and other expenses to operating expenses
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
2019
2020
Policy and other operating expenses
$
185
$
218
$
350
$
406
Interest expense
(15)
(29)
(32)
(49)
Policy acquisition expenses, net of deferrals
(69)
(73)
(131)
(144)
Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(11)
(9)
(12)
(13)
Stock compensation expenses
(3)
-
(6)
(10)
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
(19)
-
(23)
Total adjustments to arrive at operating expenses
(98)
(130)
(181)
(239)
Operating expenses
$
87
$
88
$
169
$
167
Retirement Services
$
68
$
71
$
130
$
139
Corporate and Other
19
17
39
28
Consolidated operating expenses
$
87
$
88
$
169
$
167
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of total investments, including related parties, to net invested assets
June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
Total investments, including related parties
$
120,106
$
163,039
Derivative assets
(2,299)
(2,379)
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash)
5,238
7,521
Accrued investment income
758
836
Payables for collateral on derivatives
(2,183)
(2,117)
Reinsurance funds withheld and modified coinsurance
(1,236)
(203)
VIE and VOE assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest
656
(18)
Unrealized (gains) losses
(3,084)
(3,782)
Ceded policy loans
(280)
(225)
Net investment receivables (payables)
(1,005)
(1,281)
Allowance for credit losses
-
574
Total adjustments to arrive at gross invested assets
(3,435)
(1,074)
Gross invested assets
116,671
161,965
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
(24,696)
Net invested assets
$
116,671
$
137,269
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations
Reconciliation of total liabilities to net reserve liabilities
June 30,
(In millions)
2019
2020
Total liabilities
$
126,615
$
167,602
Short-term debt
-
-
Long-term debt
(991)
(1,486)
Derivative liabilities
(80)
(118)
Payables for collateral on derivatives
(2,183)
(3,118)
Funds withheld liability
(759)
(427)
Other liabilities
(1,959)
(1,486)
Reinsurance ceded receivables
(5,678)
(5,310)
Policy loans ceded
(280)
(225)
ACRA noncontrolling interest
-
(24,094)
Other
(5)
(5)
Total adjustments to arrive at net reserve liabilities
Athene Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 10:00:14 UTC