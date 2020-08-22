MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Athene Holding Ltd. ATH BMG0684D1074 ATHENE HOLDING LTD. (ATH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 08/21 04:10:00 pm 35.37 USD -1.48% 06:01a ATHENE : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 08/11 Prudential PLC Plans Full Separation of U.S. Arm, Cuts Dividend -- Update DJ 08/11 Prudential PLC Plans Full Separation of US Arm; 1st Half Net Profit More Than Halved DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Athene : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 08/22/2020 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Athene Holding Ltd. 2Q'20 Earnings Presentation Disclaimer This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security of Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"). Certain information contained herein and certain oral statements made in reference thereto may be "forward-looking" in nature. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the benefits to be derived from the issuance and exchange of common equity interests of Athene and Apollo; the effects of the spread of the COVID-19 virus on economic conditions and the financial markets and the resulting effects on Athene's investment portfolio and price of its common shares; the benefits to be derived from the Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate ("ACRA") capital raise; benefits to be derived from Athene's capital allocation decisions, including the repurchase of its common shares; the benefits to be derived from the redeployment of the assets backing the obligations reinsured from Jackson National Life Insurance Company ("Jackson"); expected future operating results; its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this presentation, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including Athene's failure to recognize the benefits expected to be derived from the transactions with Apollo and Jackson; and the failure to achieve the economic benefits expected to be derived from the ACRA capital raise. For a discussion of the other risks and uncertainties related to Athene's forward-looking statements, see its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and its other SEC filings, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Due to these various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual events or results or Athene's actual performance may differ materially from that reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Athene undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Information contained herein may include information respecting prior performance of Athene. Information respecting prior performance, while a useful tool, is not necessarily indicative of actual results to be achieved in the future, which is dependent upon many factors, many of which are beyond Athene's control. The information contained herein is not a guarantee of future performance by Athene, and actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any historic, pro forma or projected financial results indicated herein. Certain of the financial information contained herein is unaudited or based on the application of non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, certain financial information is based on estimates of management. These estimates, which are based on the reasonable expectations of management, are subject to change and there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive or contain all information that an evaluator may require in order to properly evaluate the business, prospects or value of Athene. Athene does not have any obligation to update this presentation and the information may change at any time without notice. Certain of the information used in preparing this presentation was obtained from third parties or public sources. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of Athene or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of such information, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any such information. This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, financial, legal, tax, insurance or investment advice. There can be no assurance that Athene will achieve its objectives. Past performance is not indicative of future success. All information is as of the dates indicated herein. 2 Business Perspectives in the Current Environment Athene is navigating the current environment from a position of strength

navigating the current environment from a position of strength $3 billion of on-balance sheet excess equity capital 1 "A" ratings re-affirmed at AM Best, S&P and Fitch Strong ALRe RBC of 449% 2 and U.S. RBC of 430% De minimis OTTI within investment portfolio (2 basis points YTD)

Athene is capitalizing on the current market backdrop

capitalizing on the current market backdrop Record quarterly organic activity of nearly $7 billion at exceptional returns, with business added at wide spreads and historically low funding costs Closed largest reinsurance transaction in recent history with Jackson National , adding nearly $30 billion of gross invested assets 3 in 2Q'20

Strong core earnings power in 2Q'20 excluding drag from mark-to-market losses on lagged alternative investments

excluding drag from mark-to-market losses on lagged alternative investments Grew net invested assets by 18% year-over-year to more than $137 billion , including benefit of Jackson reinsurance transaction

, including benefit of Jackson reinsurance transaction Athene is well-positioned for continued strength in 2H'20

well-positioned for continued strength in 2H'20 Rebound in alternative investment returns Strong organic and inorganic growth tailwinds Substantial deployable capital

Excess capital is presented net of future expected deployment to fund Jackson transaction announced in June 2020. 2 ALRe RBC ratio is used to evaluate our capital position and the amount of capital needed to support our Retirement Services segment and is calculated by applying NAIC RBC factors to the statutory financial statements of AHL's non-U.S. reinsurance subsidiaries on an aggregate basis with certain adjustments made by management. 3 Amounts to $10 billion of net invested assets, excluding the noncontrolling interest from thir1d-party investors in Athene's strategic capital vehicle, Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate ("ACRA"). 3 Athene Remains a Source of Strength for Policyholders and Reinsurance Clients Robust organic new business flows at attractive returns despite low interest rates Strong retail volumes amid continued volatility +44% $1.8bn $1.2bn 1Q'202Q'20 Record flow reinsurance volumes $2.3bn +163% $0.9bn 1Q'202Q'20 Strong retail volumes with 44% growth sequentially at attractive returns

FIAs offer principal protection, a crucial feature for policyholders amidst volatile markets

Diversified distribution reach is a source of strength

Record volumes in flow reinsurance of $2.3 billion in 2Q'20, representing 163% growth sequentially at attractive returns

Robust activity with key partners continues despite historically low interest rate environment 4 Multi-Channel Distribution Model Generates Attractive Growth Flexibility to respond to changing market conditions across channels to opportunistically originate liabilities that generate Athene's targeted levels of profitability Retail: strong activity in a challenging market backdrop; underwritten to attractive returns Flow Reinsurance: record activity as key partners remained active in underwriting new policies Pension Risk Transfer: activity moderated in the quarter, as expected; closed one US PRT transaction Funding Agreements1: record issuance in 2Q'20, including inaugural Euro- denominated funding agreement transaction Record organic deposits in 2Q'20 at above-average profitability +24% YoY $10.9bn 1.3 $8.8bn 3.5 $6.9bn 2.6 0.2 0.3 $4.5bn 2.6 $3.9bn 2.2 3.1 $3.3bn $2.9bn 1.0 2.3 $2.2bn 0.8 $1.0bn 0.9 3.7 3.0 1.8 1.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q'20 2Q'20 1H'19 1H'20 Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Average Average Average Average Average • Retail • Flow Reinsurance •Funding Agreements • Pension Risk Transfer 1 Funding agreements are comprised of Athene's funding agreement backed note program, Federal Home Loan Bank secured funding agreements, and long-term repurchase agreements. 5 Attractive Core Earnings Power Normalizing for interim market volatility impacting alternative investments, Athene's business continues to generate mid-to-high teens returns on equity Adjusted Operating Income - Retirement Services ($ in millions) +$110 $318 $208 2Q'20 Normalized Alt 2Q'20 Retirement NIER Impact Retirement Services AOI to 10%1 Services AOI (As Reported) (Normalized) Adjusted Operating ROE - Retirement Services ($ in millions) +6% 17% 11% 2Q'20 Normalized Alt 2Q'20 Retirement NIER Impact Retirement Services Adj. to 10%1 Services Adj. Operating ROE Operating ROE (As Reported) (Normalized) 1 Net of DAC and tax offsets. 6 Fixed Income Yield Dynamics Large in-force business produces mostly consistent and predictable yield Fixed Income and Other NIER1 Retirement Services 4.26% 4.11% 4.29% 4.20% 3.84% 3.78% ~96% of the portfolio consists of fixed income assets with highly predictable investment returns

Primary drivers of variability: DriverCommentary 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 2Q'20 ex. Jackson Total NIER (incl Alts)1: 4.63% 4.31% 4.57% 4.04% 3.44% 3.49% Fixed Income NIER Bridge: 1Q to 2Q'20 Interest Rates Cash Position 17% of net invested assets in floating rate investments

2Q'20 headwind from floating rate investments as anticipated due to lower interest rates

Sensitivity: +/- $30-$35mn of adjusted operating income per year for every 25bp change in interest rates 2

$30-$35mn of adjusted operating income per year for every 25bp change in interest rates Average cash balance prudently increased by ~$2 billion sequentially amidst market uncertainty (6bp impact in 2Q)

Continuing to redeploy liquidity and cash into attractive market environment 4.20% 0.14% 0.06% 0.06% 3.78% 0.16% Interim impacts prior to redeployment 1Q'20 Floaters Cash Jackson Bond Call / 2Q'20 Drag Onboarding Prepays and Other Jackson Portfolio Onboarding Lower Bond Call / Prepayments and Other Ongoing portfolio redeployment will lift onboarded market yield of ~2% to be more in line with Athene's alpha-generating asset allocation strategy

alpha-generating asset allocation strategy Bond call and prepayment income can vary on quarterly basis (11bp impact in 2Q)

Lower calls and prepayments in 2Q'20 as banks and markets were a bit more selective on new lending Note: Quarterly periods are annualized. 1 Net investment earned rate is calculated by dividing net investment earnings by average net invested assets for the relevant period. Does not include impact of AOG. 2 Sensitivity assumes parallel shift in spot LIBOR rate and forward yield curve. 7 Attractive On-The-Margin Asset Opportunities Athene is actively deploying cash to generate attractive yields over the long-term in a historically low interest rate environment Plain Vanilla Corporates BBB Corporate Spreads +132 bps 2.71% 1.39% Feb '20 2Q'20 (Pre-COVID) Structured Opportunities Differentiated Solutions A CLO Spreads • Provided holistic financing solution with +148 Apollo and third parties to invest in MFA bps Financial, a publicly traded mortgage REIT 3.77% • Nearly $1 billion of total capital deployed from Athene in the form of asset-backed term loans and a senior secured term loan with warrants 2.29% • Capital invested at a spread premium of over 400bps vs. pre-COVID pricing for what we believe to be equivalent risk • Investment exemplifies Athene's ability to be opportunistic amid market dislocation to generate incremental yield without assuming incremental credit risk Feb '20 2Q'20 (Pre-COVID) Athene purchased $11.2 billion of assets1 at a ~40 basis point premium, net of fees, to the BBB corporate bond index in 2Q'20 Deploying excess cash balances of ~$3 billion (ex-Jackson) in 2H'20 would translate to ~$120 million of annualized investment income, or ~9 basis points of yield uplift 1 Includes asset purchases associated with share of investments attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest. 8 Jackson: Impactful Asset Portfolio Redeployment Opportunity Driving Transaction Accretion Incoming Jackson Invested Asset Portfolio Jackson Portfolio Yield Trajectory CLO ABS RMBS 2% 2% 5% CMBS 6% CML 6% $28.7 billion1 Corporate & Gov't 79% Redeploying a significant portion of the Jackson portfolio over 12-18 months from transaction announcement to be more in line with Athene's alpha-generating asset allocation strategy

12-18 months from transaction announcement to be more in line with Athene's alpha-generating asset allocation strategy Through the end of July, $6.1 billion has been redeployed (~30% of total expected redeployment), resulting in a total portfolio yield pick-up of ~60bps, while maintaining high credit quality ~4.0% +/- 25bps 2.4% 2.1% 1.8% Incoming Post Treasury Current Gross Target Gross Market Monetizations Book Yield Book Yield Yield (June) (July) Post-Redeployment Upside in portfolio yield being generated through asset allocation optimization

Initial redeployment phase has focused on liquid investment grade corporate credit purchases Follow-on phases will capture allocations to other alpha- generating investments

Accretive expected financial impact, including 6-9% to adjusted operating income and 75-95bps to adjusted operating ROE in 2021/20222 1 Net of $1.25 billion ceding commission retained by Jackson. 2 Compared to consensus as of June 10, 2020, including Adjusted Operating Income of $1.33 billion and $1.43 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Accretion estimates assume redeployment of Jackson investment portfolio over 12-18 month period from transaction announcement, which may differ materially from actual events. 9 Putting it Together: Illustrative Fixed NIER Path Forward Consolidated Fixed Income and Other NIER 2021 Drivers: Further expected yield uplift from Jackson redeployment, full year impact of normalized cash levels, 3Q'20 Drivers: Expected impact 4Q'20 Drivers: Expected yield and capturing attractive on-the-margin from lower rates / floaters and full uplift from ongoing Jackson spreads in 2020/21 quarter impact of Jackson, partially redeployment and investing >3.80% offset by redeployment efforts and excess cash at attractive 3.78% cash investment on-the-margin spreads ~3.80% 3.62% 2Q'20A Floater Jackson Cash 3Q'20E Jackson Cash 4Q'20E FY'20E FY'21 Resets Full Qtr Deployment / Re-deployment Deployment / Illustration Impact, net Other Other Redeployment Note: Illustration assumes implied forward short-term interest rates as of July 2020. 10 CLO Portfolio - High Quality, Core Component of Asset Allocation with Differentiated Credit Enhancement vs Market Overview Athene leverages the structured credit expertise of Apollo to invest in CLOs, which currently represent 9% of net invested assets

CLOs offer incremental yield via a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, with significant credit enhancement and additional structural protections relative to corporate bonds CLO Portfolio Characteristics2 AAA / AA / A 99% 61% Investment Grade BBB $12.0 38% 99% of underlying loans billion in first lien Athene earns >100 basis points of incremental yield relative to its similarly rated corporate bond investments 1

Athene's long-term, persistent liabilities support holding CLOs to maturity , such that Athene is not a forced seller during periods of market volatility

, such that Athene is not a forced seller during periods of market volatility Athene regularly stresses its asset portfolio and would expect no principal impairments on its CLO debt portfolio in a "Base Recession" scenario, which utilizes more punitive stress assumptions for CLOs than experienced during Lehman / Great Financial Crisis

and would expect on its CLO debt portfolio in a "Base Recession" scenario, which utilizes more punitive stress assumptions for CLOs than experienced during Lehman / Great Financial Crisis Amid recent market dislocation, Athene has purchased more high quality CLOs at attractive spreads BB Highly diversified portfolio with largest B 1% sector (healthcare) 0.1% representing only 13% Credit Enhancement: Athene CLOs vs. Market Average2,3 44% 47% ~21% weighted avg credit enhancement 27% 30% 21% 20% 15% 14% AAA AA A BBB • Market • Athene Net of fees, based on market spreads to swap rates as of June 30, 2020 for a portfolio of CLOs with the same ratings profile as Athene's existing CLO portfolio compared to corporate bonds with a 5-year duration and same ratings profile. 2 As of June 30, 2020. 3 Credit enhancement herein refers to par subordination of the amount of loss that can be absorbed by the structure before impacting the owned tranche. 11 Alternative Investment Performance Overview As expected, 2Q'20 result impacted by lag effect from 1Q'20 market volatility Alt Performance vs Market Alt Valuation Methodology Alt portfolio exhibiting less volatility than public markets in consecutive quarters, as expected % of Alts Portfolio 20% 2Q'20 Real-Time Alt NIER (unannualized): 7.8% 10% Key Drivers 5% Real-Time (2)% Marks ~40% 1Q'20 Lagged Marks (1-3 (1)% Key Drivers months) ~60% • Real Estate (9)% (8)% • Credit • Natural Resources Lagged Alt NIER (unannualized): (20)% (8.1%) S&P 500 S&P HY Reported Alts NIER Bond Index Alts NIER - ex. lag effects - Unannualized Unannualized Mark-to-market changes do not signal permanent impairment of Alt investments Note: Market performance and Alt NIERs are for 2Q'20, not annualized. 2Q'20 Alts NIER - ex. lag effects based on Athene estimate. 12 Predictable Cost of Funds and Operating Expenses Athene benefits from its base of persistent liabilities, and a highly scalable platform Cost of Funds (ex. Notables)1 Cost of Funds, As Reported 2.95% 3.18% 2.73% 3.01% 2.48% 2.95% 2.96% 2.90% 2.84% 2.55% Other Liability Costs Cost of Crediting 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Operating Expenses2 Consolidated 0.30% 0.27% 0.30% 0.27% 0.28% • Retirement Services 0.24% 0.23% 0.24% 0.23% 0.23% 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Downward trending Cost of Crediting, with quarterly result largely determined by mix of business between deferred annuities and institutional business; 2Q'20 result impacted by Jackson

Other Liability Costs can be impacted by various factors including: broader equity market performance, overall gross profitability levels, as well as annual assumption unlocking Highly scalable operating platform with efficient structure

Disciplined approach to expense management

Continue to onboard new business at low marginal cost, with most of incremental profitability flowing to bottom line Note: Quarterly periods are annualized. Metrics are for Retirement Services, unless noted otherwise. 1 Cost of funds is calculated by dividing total liability costs, which includes cost of crediting on both deferred annuities and institutional products as well as other liability costs, by average net invested assets for the relevant period, excluding the impact of AOG. 2 Operating expenses are calculated by dividing operating expenses by average net invested assets for the relevant period, excluding the impact of AOG. 13 Significant Excess Capital and Low Leverage Overview of Financial Strength1 "A" Rated $3.0bn3 Across the Excess Equity Board2 Capital $14.2bn $7.3bn Statutory Deployable Capital Capital4 Strong Capitalization Athene runs with significant capital:

$14.2 billion of regulatory capital ~$3 billion of cushion over RBC thresholds

Athene has significant financial flexibility:

11.1% adjusted debt-to-capital at Athene vs 25% debt-to-cap at AA/A- rated insurers Moving to industry standard leverage implies $2.5 billion of untapped debt capacity

~$300 million of untapped preferred equity capacity for full equity treatment from rating agencies

Access to a strategic sidecar with $1.8 billion in undrawn third party capital following reinsurance transaction with Jackson National

Total deployable capital of more than $7 billion can be used to support more than $85 billion of additional inorganic growth As of June 30, 2020. 2 Relates to Athene's primary insurance subsidiaries; represents ratings from AM Best, S&P, and Fitch. 3 Excess capital is presented net of future expected deployment to fund Jackson transaction announced in June 2020. 4 Includes pro forma excess equity capital of ~$3.0bn, untapped debt capacity of $2.5bn and $1.8bn of pro forma of undrawn third-party ACRA/ADIP capacity. Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. Excess equity capital and undrawn third-party ACRA capacity are pro forma for expected capital deployment related to Jackson transaction. 14 Athene Remains Well-Positioned for Continued Growth Clear visibility to more than $280 billion of gross invested assets with continued execution of strategy Multiple Avenues of Growth With Significant Runway Remaining Illustrative Growth Trajectory Attractive organic growth at target returns or better, ~$15bn - $20bn of annual gross deposits at current pace Potential inorganic transaction opportunities as a preferred solutions provider for an industry in transition Asset purchases at attractive on-the-margin yields in a dislocated market $280bn+ $35bn+3 Attractive inorganic transactions $85bn+2 provide consistent growth over time $162bn1 $29bn $8bn $76bn $19bn Mid Dec Dec Jun Mid Inorganic Organic Future 2017 2017 2018 2020 2020 Purchasing Growth, Opportunity Power net of runoff Note: Lincoln and Jackson reserve liabilities ceded to ACRA, the economics of which are shared proportionately with Athene on a standalone basis and third-party investors. 1 Includes organic growth and other drivers of gross invested assets. 2 Assumes 12x operating leverage on $7.3 billion of pro forma deployable capital, which is calculated as of 6/30/20, pro forma for asset redeployment plan, and $500 million equity investment in Jackson. Untapped debt capacity of $2.5 billion included in deployable capital is as of 6/30/2020. Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% of debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. 3 Implies ~$15-$20 billion of annual gross deposits, net of ~9-10% annual decrements over 4 years. 15 Appendix Differentiated Investment Portfolio Capabilities Drive Returns Target superior long-term returns without assuming incremental credit risk Overview $137 billion of net invested assets as of 2Q'20 ($162 billion of gross invested assets 1 ) Investment Portfolio Composition 6% Cash & Equivalents ~47% of portfolio in corporate and government bonds

~$36 billion of assets with a high degree of liquidity 2

~$34 billion public corporate bonds ~$2 billion municipal, political subdivisions, and US and foreign government bonds

Strong credit risk profile across portfolio

94% of AFS fixed maturity securities 3 rated NAIC 1/2 Diversified commercial and residential mortgages with low LTVs Significant credit enhancement in structured products Differentiated alternative investments that seek to avoid binary outcomes

3% 2% Other5 CMBS 4% Alternatives 8% ABS $137.3 9% CLO billion 6 10% RMBS/RML 47% Corporate & Gov't - Minimal OTTI of 1bp in 2Q'204 (2bps YTD) 11% CML Note: Net invested assets includes Athene's proportionate share of ACRA investments, based on Athene's economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of investments associated with the noncontrolling interest. 1 Gross invested assets includes investments associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interests. 2 As of June 30, 2020. 3 As of June 30, 2020, including related parties and ACRA noncontrolling interest. 4 Intent-to-Sell impairments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, annualized. Calculated as a percentage of average net invested assets. 5 Other includes short-term investments and equity securities. 6 Net invested assets as of June 30, 2020. 17 Investment Activity - 2Q'20 Highlights Athene purchased over $11 billion of assets in the quarter at attractive spreads Summary of Activity 2Q'20 total asset purchases of $11.2 billion, up nearly 80% sequentially and 40% year-over-year; annualized year-to-date pace suggests $30+ billion of deployment for FY'20

year-over-year; annualized year-to-date pace suggests $30+ billion of deployment for FY'20 Value found in a variety of asset classes in the wake of spread dislocation, particularly liquid investment grade corporates

2Q'20 fixed income and other purchases executed at ~40bps premium to the BBB corporate bond index, net of fees

- 90% NAIC 1 and 2

- 90% NAIC 1 and 2 Assets sourced through Apollo's direct origination platforms are a key growth area

Jackson National portfolio redeployment is ongoing, with significant expected yield enhancement expected 12-18 months from transaction announcement 2Q'20 Purchases by Asset Class 2% 2% 3% CML Alts 5% ABS RMBS 7% RML 7% $11.2 58% CLO billion1 Corporates 16% Corporates - Private 1 Includes asset purchases associated with share of investments attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest. 18 Liability Profile: Long-Dated, Persistent & Attractively Priced Large in-force business produces significant and steady base of earnings Commentary $131 billion of net reserve liabilities as of 2Q'20 ($155 billion of gross reserve liabilities 1 )

) Continue to underwrite all liability growth to the same high return thresholds and profitability standards

Underwritten returns for 2Q'20 were attractive at above-average levels

2Q'20 growth driven by flexibility and strength of multi- channel distribution model

Lapse and surrender behavior continues to remain consistent with expectations

~18% of liabilities are non-surrenderable Deferred Annuity Metrics2 Surrender charge protected3 75% Average surrender charge4 5.9% Subject to MVA3,5 58% Cost of crediting on deferred 1.94% annuities6 Distance to guaranteed minimum > 100bps crediting rates Rider reserve as a percentage of 11.2% account value with riders Diversified Liability Composition 9.2 year weighted average life7 7% 1% 6% Pension Risk Other9 Transfer Funding 60% Agreements 5% Fixed Indexed Annuities Payout Annuities8 21% $131.3 billion10 Fixed Rate Annuities Gross reserve liabilities includes reserves associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interests. 2 As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as applicable. 3 Based on fixed indexed annuities and fixed rate annuities only. Refers to the percentage of account value that is in the surrender charge period. 4 Based on deferred annuities only, excluding the impact of MVAs. 5 Refers to the % of account value that is subject to a MVA. 6 For Retirement Services segment deferred annuities for the three months ended June 30, 2020, annualized. 7 Weighted average life of total reserve liabilities; weighted average life on deferred annuities was 8.7 years. 8 Includes Single Premium Immediate Annuities, Supplemental Contracts and Structured Settlements. 9 Other primarily consists of the AmerUs Closed Block liabilities and other life reserves. 10 Reserve liabilities as of June 30, 2020. 19 Adjusted Operating Income (ex. AOG) Rollforward Sequential decrease in AOI driven primarily by lower alt investment income, as expected ($ in millions) Adjusted operating income ex. notables1 $490 $470 $327 $264 $293 $262 $322 $190 $285 Fixed income & $229 Other $(48)mn $174 $18 Alts $(63)mn $127 $127 $9 $118 $131 $119 $111 $107 $98 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q'20 Net Cost of Operating Taxes 2Q'20 2Q'20 Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly AOI Investment Funds Expense & AOI AOI Average Average Average Average ex. AOG Earnings Other2 ex. AOG incl. AOG AOI Per Common Share $1.00 $1.35 $1.46 $1.75 $0.76 $(0.66) $0.63 ($0.11) $0.05 $0.70 $2.49 $1.00 $0.58 $2.39 Note: Components within the AOI per common share rollforward may not sum due to other factors such as changes in share count. In 2Q'20, approximately $0.03 of share count decrease is included within total adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders per common share. All mentions to Apollo refer to Athene's investment in Apollo Operating Group units. 1 Reconciliations of quarterly adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items can be found on slides 31 and 32 of this presentation. 2 Includes interest expense, management fees from ACRA, and preferred stock dividends. 20 Cost of Funds Components - Retirement Services Typical % of CoF Cost of Crediting Deferred 50 - 60% Annuities Institutional 5 - 15% Products Drivers Includes fixed interest credited and option costs of FIAs. Costs should trend in line with the size of the block. Includes crediting costs associated with pension risk transfer and funding agreements. Costs should trend in line with the size of the block and increase in line with the strategic growth initiatives for the institutional channel. 2Q'20 $451 $109 Other Liability Costs Rider 10 - 20% Reserves DAC, DSI, 10 - 20% VOBA Amortization < 10% Other Reserve pattern impacted by the level of current period operating profits and changes in future expectations of profits and rider benefits. 2Q'20 result benefited from strong equity market performance. Amortization pattern impacted by the level of current period operating profits and changes in future expectations of profits. 2Q'20 result benefited from strong equity market performance. Primarily payout annuities (excluding PRT), policy maintenance costs, reinsurance expense allowances, excise taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs, net of product charges. Costs generally trend in line with changes in the size of the block. $128 $84 $3 Cost of $775 Funds Note: The typical percentage range for each component of cost of funds may change over time. Rider reserves and DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization amounts may fall outside of the typical range due to a number of factors including unlocking of assumptions and equity market performance. For further detail regarding the components of cost of funds, please see Athene's quarterly financial supplement for the period ending June 30, 2020. 21 Patient and Disciplined Stewards of Capital Capital position aligned with opportunistic approach to create long-term shareholder value Commentary Adjusted Common Shareholders' Equity5 Consistently evaluate an abundance of capital deployment opportunities across liability trades (organic and inorganic), asset trades, as well as other opportunistic uses of capital (share repurchases, ratings maintenance and upgrades)

2Q'20 activity: Approximately $450 million of capital deployed to support record organic growth; over $1 billion of capital raised through debt and preferred equity offerings that closed in the quarter

Expected capital deployment of $1.2 billion related to Jackson National reinsurance transaction to fully support asset repositioning phase, including ~$420 million from Athene's standalone balance sheet

Athene's portion has been pre-funded with $600 million of proceeds from preferred stock offering on June 4

No share repurchases in the quarter; currently have $321 million remaining on existing authorization +11% $9.4bn $10.1bn $10.2bn $9.1bn $9.2bn 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 6 2Q'20 Capital Metrics1 449% $3.0 billion 11.1% ALRe RBC Ratio2 Excess Capital Financial Leverage3 430% ~$2.5 billion $14.2 billion Untapped U.S. RBC Ratio Statutory Capital Debt Capacity4 1 As of June 30, 2020, unless noted otherwise. 2 ALRe RBC ratio is used to evaluate our capital position and the amount of capital needed to support our Retirement Services segment and is calculated by applying NAIC RBC factors to the statutory financial statements of AHL's non-U.S. reinsurance subsidiaries on an aggregate basis with certain adjustments made by management. 3 Adjusted debt to capital ratio. 4 Untapped debt capacity assumes capacity of 25% adjusted debt to capitalization and is subject to general availability and market conditions. 5 See Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions and Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations for more information on adjusted common shareholders' equity. 6 Includes impact of new shares issued in connection with strategic transaction with Apollo which closed on February 28, 2020. 22 Strong ROE Production Driving Long-Term Book Value Growth Adjusted Operating ROE ex. AOG ex. Notables and AOG 13.3% 16.7% 14.9% 19.4% 7.6% 12.8% 4.5% 10.1% 21.6% 21% 21.0% 18.9% 16.7% 15% 16.2% 19.4% 16.0% Consolidated incl 13.5% AOG 10.6% 10.6% 11.1% 5.7% 5.5% 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Long-Term Average (2014-2Q'20) • Consolidated • Retirement Services Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share +3% 15% CAGR YoY $54.02 $49.50 $50.74 $51.07 $51.15 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Long-Term Average (2009-2Q'20) 23 Consolidated Results of Operations (In millions, except percentages and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common shareholders $ 720 $ 824 $ 1,428 $ (241) Non-operating adjustments Investment gains (losses), net of offsets 417 775 875 (364) Change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIAs, net of offsets (57) (405) (84) (340) Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (11) (9) (12) (13) Stock compensation expense (3) - (6) (10) Income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating 4 (27) (2) 104 Less: Total non-operating adjustments 350 334 771 (623) Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 370 $ 490 $ 657 $ 382 Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders by segment Retirement Services $ 376 $ 208 $ 662 $ 412 Corporate and Other (6) 282 (5) (30) Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 370 $ 490 $ 657 $ 382 Notable items - (20) - 25 Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items $ 370 $ 470 $ 657 $ 407 ROE 25.6% 26.8 % 27.7% (3.4)% Adjusted operating ROE 16.2% 19.4 % 14.6% 7.8 % ROA 2.12% 2.03 % 2.16% (0.31)% Adjusted operating ROA 1.28% 1.54 % 1.15% 0.62 % Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Class A1 $ 3.75 $ 4.19 $ 7.41 $ (0.64) Adjusted operating earnings per common share2 $ 1.95 $ 2.49 $ 3.45 $ 2.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted Class A1 158.8 196.9 159.7 177.6 Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating2 189.4 196.9 190.3 190.2 Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating excluding Apollo3 189.4 168.9 190.3 171.5 1 Diluted earnings per share on Class A common shares, including diluted Class A weighted average common shares outstanding, includes the dilutive impacts, if any, of Class B and Class M common shares and any other stock-based awards. Based on allocated net income (loss) of $824 million (100%) and $596 million (83%) diluted Class A common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 2 Represents weighted average common shares outstanding assuming conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B and Class M common shares outstanding and any other stock-based awards outstanding, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. 3 Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating excluding Apollo is adjusted to exclude the Athene shares issued in exchange for the AOG units as part of the Apollo transaction, but does not include an adjustment for the shares issued in exchange for $350 million cash. For Q1 2020, the calculation also includes the dilution of other stock compensation plans as a result of the exclusion of the loss on the AOG units creating adjusted operating income available to common shareholders instead of a loss. 24 Retirement Services Adjusted Operating Results (In millions, except percentages) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 %1 2020 %1 2019 %1 2020 %1 Fixed income and other investment income $ 1,170 4.26 % $ 1,132 3.78 % $ 2,321 4.27 % $ 2,309 3.98 % Alternatives investment income 151 14.46 % (57) (4.38)% 171 8.42 % (50) (1.95)% Net investment earnings 1,321 4.63 % 1,075 3.44 % 2,492 4.42 % 2,259 3.73 % Cost of crediting (547) (1.92)% (560) (1.79)% (1,082) (1.92)% (1,100) (1.81)% Other liability costs (295) (1.03)% (215) (0.69)% (555) (0.98)% (557) (0.92)% Cost of funds (842) (2.95)% (775) (2.48)% (1,637) (2.90)% (1,657) (2.73)% Other operating expenses (68) (0.24)% (71) (0.23)% (130) (0.23)% (139) (0.23)% Interest expense (1) - % (9) (0.03)% (3) (0.01)% (17) (0.03)% Management fees from ACRA - - % 3 0.01 % - - % 5 0.01 % Pre-tax adjusted operating income 410 1.44 % 223 0.71 % 722 1.28 % 451 0.74 % Income tax (expense) benefit - operating (34) (0.12)% (15) (0.04)% (60) (0.11)% (39) (0.06)% Adjusted operating income available to common shareholders $ 376 1.32 % $ 208 0.67 % $ 662 1.17 % $ 412 0.68 % Notable items - - % (20) (0.07)% - - % 25 0.04 % Adjusted operating income available to common shareholders excluding notable items $ 376 1.32 % $ 188 0.60 % $ 662 1.17 % $ 437 0.72 % Cost of crediting on deferred annuities $ 448 1.98 % $ 451 1.94 % $ 892 1.98 % $ 873 1.92 % Cost of crediting on institutional products 99 3.76 % 109 2.87 % 190 3.73 % 227 3.08 % Cost of crediting $ 547 1.92 % $ 560 1.79 % $ 1,082 1.92 % $ 1,100 1.81 % Net investment earned rate 4.63% 3.44 % 4.42 % 3.73 % Cost of crediting 1.92% 1.79 % 1.92 % 1.81 % Other liability costs 1.03% 0.69 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Cost of funds 2.95% 2.48 % 2.90 % 2.73 % Net investment spread 1.68% 0.96 % 1.52 % 1.00 % Net Investment Earned Rate 4.63% 3.44 % 4.42 % 3.73 % Cost of crediting on deferred annuities 1.98% 1.94 % 1.98 % 1.92 % Investment margin on deferred annuities 2.65% 1.50 % 2.44 % 1.81 % Adjusted operating ROE 18.9% 11.1 % 17.1 % 11.4 % 1 Net investment earned rate, cost of funds (comprised of cost of crediting and other liability costs), other operating expenses, interest expense, management fees from ACRA and income tax (expense) benefit use average net invested assets for the relevant period as the denominator in the calculation. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is calculated as interest credited on fixed strategies and option costs on index annuity strategies divided by average account value of our deferred annuities. Cost of crediting on institutional products is calculated as interest credited on institutional products (pension risk transfer and funding agreement) divided by average reserves on institutional products. Interim periods are annualized. 25 Net Reserve Liability Rollforward (In millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net reserve liabilities - beginning $ 111,791 $ 114,273 $ 107,732 $ 114,652 1 Gross deposits 4,153 7,031 9,013 11,115 2 Acquisition and block reinsurance - 28,792 - 28,792 3 Deposits attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest - (18,288) - (18,288) 4 Net deposits 4,153 17,535 9,013 21,619 5 Liability outflows (2,907) (3,282) (5,687) (6,022) 6 Change in ACRA ownership - 335 - 335 7 Other reserve changes 1,643 2,472 3,622 749 Net reserve liabilities - ending $ 114,680 $ 131,333 $ 114,680 $ 131,333 Retirement Services net reserve liabilities include deferred annuity, payout annuity, funding agreements and life products. Additionally, Retirement Services net reserve liabilities include our economic ownership of ACRA reserve liabilities but does not include the reserve liabilities associated with the noncontrolling interest. 2 Acquisitions and block reinsurance transactions includes the reserve liabilities acquired in our inorganic channel at inception 3 Gross deposits equal deposits from our retail, flow reinsurance and institutional channels as well as premiums and deposits for life and products other than deferred annuities or our institutional products, renewal deposits on older blocks of business, annuitizations, and reserve liabilities acquired in our inorganic channel at inception. Gross deposits include all deposits sourced by Athene, including all of the deposits reinsured to ACRA. 4 Deposits attributable to ACRA noncontrolling interest include the proportionate share of deposits associated with the noncontrolling interest. 5 Liability outflows includes full surrenders, partial withdrawals, death benefits, annuitization benefits and interest payments and maturities on funding agreement products. 6 Change in ACRA ownership relates to a change in the ADIP and Athene ownership percentages in ACRA. 7 Other reserve changes primarily include fixed and bonus interest credits, change in fair value of reinsurance assets, change in rider reserves, product charges and change in life reserves. 26 Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance excluding market volatility and expenses related to

integration, restructuring, stock compensation, and other expenses. Our adjusted operating income available to common shareholders equals net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of the following (collectively, the "non-operating adjustments"): (a) investment gains (losses), (b) change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIA, net of offsets, (c) integration, restructuring, and other non-operating expenses, (d) stock compensation expense, (e) bargain purchase gain and (f) income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating. We consider these non-operating adjustments to be meaningful adjustments to net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders for the reasons discussed in greater detail above. Accordingly, we believe using a measure which excludes the impact of these items is useful in analyzing our business performance and the trends in our results of operations. Together with net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders, we believe adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders provides a meaningful financial metric that helps investors understand our underlying results and profitability. Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders should not be used as a substitute for net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders. Adjusted operating ROA is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance and profitability. Adjusted operating ROA is computed using our adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by average net invested assets for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. While we believe each of these metrics are meaningful financial metrics and enhance our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, they should not be used as a substitute for ROA presented under GAAP.

non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance and profitability. Adjusted operating ROA is computed using our adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders divided by average net invested assets for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. While we believe each of these metrics are meaningful financial metrics and enhance our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, they should not be used as a substitute for ROA presented under GAAP. Adjusted operating ROE is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance excluding the impacts of AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets, net of DAC, DSI, rider reserve and tax offsets. Adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity is calculated as the ending AHL shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets and preferred stock. Adjusted operating ROE is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, divided by average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity. These adjustments fluctuate period to period in a manner inconsistent with our underlying profitability drivers as the majority of such fluctuation is related to the market volatility of the unrealized gains and losses associated with our AFS securities. Except with respect to reinvestment activity relating to acquired blocks of businesses, we typically buy and hold AFS investments to maturity throughout the duration of market fluctuations, therefore, the period-over-period impacts in unrealized gains and losses are not necessarily indicative of current operating fundamentals or future performance. Accordingly, we believe using measures which exclude AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets are useful in analyzing trends in our operating results. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. Adjusted operating ROE should not be used as a substitute for ROE. However, we believe the adjustments to net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall financial performance.

non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance excluding the impacts of AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets, net of DAC, DSI, rider reserve and tax offsets. Adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity is calculated as the ending AHL shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets and preferred stock. Adjusted operating ROE is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, divided by average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity. These adjustments fluctuate period to period in a manner inconsistent with our underlying profitability drivers as the majority of such fluctuation is related to the market volatility of the unrealized gains and losses associated with our AFS securities. Except with respect to reinvestment activity relating to acquired blocks of businesses, we typically buy and hold AFS investments to maturity throughout the duration of market fluctuations, therefore, the period-over-period impacts in unrealized gains and losses are not necessarily indicative of current operating fundamentals or future performance. Accordingly, we believe using measures which exclude AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets are useful in analyzing trends in our operating results. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. Adjusted operating ROE should not be used as a substitute for ROE. However, we believe the adjustments to net income (loss) available to AHL common shareholders and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall financial performance. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share, weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted book value per common share are non-GAAP measures used to evaluate our financial performance and financial condition. The non-GAAP measures adjust the number of shares included in the corresponding GAAP measures to reflect the conversion or settlement of all shares and other stock-based awards outstanding. We believe using these measures represent an economic view of our share counts and provide a simplified and consistent view of our outstanding shares. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, over the weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating. Adjusted book value per common share is calculated as the adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity divided by the adjusted operating common shares outstanding. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. Our Class B common shares were economically equivalent to Class A common shares and could have been converted to Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis at any time. Our Class M common shares were in the legal form of shares but economically functioned as options as they were convertible into Class A common shares after vesting and settlement of the conversion price. In calculating Class A diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis, we are required to apply sequencing rules to determine the dilutive impacts, if any, of our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and any other stock-based awards. To the extent our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and/or any other stock-based awards were not dilutive, after considering the dilutive effects of the more dilutive securities in the sequence, they were excluded. Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted operating common shares outstanding assume conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B common shares on a one-for-one basis, the impacts of all Class M common shares net of the conversion price and any other stock-based awards, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. For certain historical periods, Class M shares were not included due to issuance restrictions which were contingent upon our IPO. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share, weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted book value per common share should not be used as a substitute for basic earnings (loss) per share - Class A common shares, basic weighted average common shares outstanding - Class A or book value per common share. However, we believe the adjustments to the shares and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial condition.

non-GAAP measures used to evaluate our financial performance and financial condition. The non-GAAP measures adjust the number of shares included in the corresponding GAAP measures to reflect the conversion or settlement of all shares and other stock-based awards outstanding. We believe using these measures represent an economic view of our share counts and provide a simplified and consistent view of our outstanding shares. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share is calculated as the adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders, over the weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating. Adjusted book value per common share is calculated as the adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity divided by the adjusted operating common shares outstanding. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. Our Class B common shares were economically equivalent to Class A common shares and could have been converted to Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis at any time. Our Class M common shares were in the legal form of shares but economically functioned as options as they were convertible into Class A common shares after vesting and settlement of the conversion price. In calculating Class A diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis, we are required to apply sequencing rules to determine the dilutive impacts, if any, of our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and any other stock-based awards. To the extent our Class B common shares, Class M common shares and/or any other stock-based awards were not dilutive, after considering the dilutive effects of the more dilutive securities in the sequence, they were excluded. Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted operating common shares outstanding assume conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B common shares on a one-for-one basis, the impacts of all Class M common shares net of the conversion price and any other stock-based awards, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. For certain historical periods, Class M shares were not included due to issuance restrictions which were contingent upon our IPO. Adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share, weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating and adjusted book value per common share should not be used as a substitute for basic earnings (loss) per share - Class A common shares, basic weighted average common shares outstanding - Class A or book value per common share. However, we believe the adjustments to the shares and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial condition. Adjusted debt to capital ratio is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our capital structure excluding the impacts of AOCI and the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets, net of DAC, DSI, rider reserve and tax offsets. Adjusted debt to capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by adjusted AHL shareholders' equity. Adjusted debt to capital ratio should not be used as a substitute for the debt to capital ratio. However, we believe the adjustments to total debt and shareholders' equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our capitalization, debt utilization and debt capacity. 27 Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions Net investment spread is a key measurement of the profitability of our Retirement Services segment. Net investment spread measures our investment performance less the total cost of our liabilities. Net investment earned rate is a key measure of our investment performance, while cost of funds is a key measure of the cost of our policyholder benefits and liabilities. Investment margin on our deferred annuities measures our investment performance less the cost of crediting for our deferred annuities, which make up a significant portion of our net reserve liabilities.

Net investment earned rate is a non-GAAP measure we use to evaluate the performance of our net invested assets that does not correspond to GAAP net investment income. Net investment earned rate is computed as the income from our net invested assets divided by the average net invested assets, excluding the impacts of our investment in Apollo, for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized. The adjustments to arrive at our net investment earned rate add (a) alternative investment gains and losses, (b) gains and losses related to trading securities for CLOs, (c) net VIE impacts (revenues, expenses and noncontrolling interest), (d) forward points gains and losses on foreign exchange derivative hedges and (e) the change in fair value of reinsurance assets, and removes the proportionate share of the ACRA net investment income associated with the ACRA noncontrolling interest as well as the gain or loss on our investment in Apollo. We include the income and assets supporting our change in fair value of reinsurance assets by evaluating the underlying investments of the funds withheld at interest receivables and we include the net investment income from those underlying investments which does not correspond to the GAAP presentation of change in fair value of reinsurance assets. We exclude the income and assets supporting business that we have exited through ceded reinsurance including funds withheld agreements. We believe the adjustments for reinsurance provide a net investment earned rate on the assets for which we have economic exposure. Cost of funds includes liability costs related to cost of crediting on both deferred annuities and institutional products as well as other liability costs, but does not include the proportionate share of the ACRA cost of funds associated with the noncontrolling interest. Cost of funds is computed as the total liability costs divided by the average net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, for the relevant period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized.

* Cost of crediting includes the costs for both deferred annuities and institutional products. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is the interest credited to the policyholders on our fixed strategies as well as the option costs on the indexed annuity strategies. With respect to FIAs, the cost of providing index credits includes the expenses incurred to fund the annual index credits, and where applicable, minimum guaranteed interest credited. Cost of crediting on institutional products is comprised of PRT costs including interest credited, benefit payments and other reserve changes, net of premiums received when issued, as well as funding agreement costs including the interest payments and other reserve changes. Cost of crediting is computed as the cost of crediting for deferred annuities and institutional products divided by the average net invested assets, excluding the investment in Apollo, for the relevant periods. Cost of crediting on deferred annuities is computed as the net interest credited on fixed strategies and option costs on indexed annuity strategies divided by the average net account value of our deferred annuities. Cost of crediting on institutional products is computed as the PRT and funding agreement costs divided by the average net institutional reserve liabilities. Our average net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, net account values and net institutional reserve liabilities are averaged over the number of quarters in the relevant period to obtain our associated cost of crediting for such period. To enhance the ability to analyze these measures across periods, interim periods are annualized.

* Other liability costs include DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization, change in rider reserves, the cost of liabilities on products other than deferred annuities and institutional products, excise taxes, premiums, product charges and other revenues. We believe a measure like other liability costs is useful in analyzing the trends of our core business operations and profitability. While we believe other liability costs is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for total benefits and expenses presented under GAAP.

Operating expenses excludes integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses, stock compensation expense, interest expense and policy acquisition expenses. We believe a measure like operating expenses is useful in analyzing the trends of our core business operations and profitability. While we believe operating expenses is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for policy and other operating expenses presented under GAAP.

non-operating expenses, stock compensation expense, interest expense and policy acquisition expenses. We believe a measure like operating expenses is useful in analyzing the trends of our core business operations and profitability. While we believe operating expenses is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for policy and other operating expenses presented under GAAP. In managing our business, we analyze net invested assets, which does not correspond to total investments, including investments in related parties, as disclosed in our consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Net invested assets represents the investments that directly back our net reserve liabilities as well as surplus assets. Net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, is used in the computation of net investment earned rate, which allows us to analyze the profitability of our investment portfolio. Net invested assets includes (a) total investments on the consolidated balance sheets with AFS securities at cost or amortized cost, excluding derivatives, (b) cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, (c) investments in related parties, (d) accrued investment income, (e) VIE assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest adjustments, (f) net investment payables and receivables, (g) policy loans ceded (which offset the direct policy loans in total investments) and (h) an allowance for credit losses. Net invested assets also excludes assets associated with funds withheld liabilities related to business exited through reinsurance agreements and derivative collateral (offsetting the related cash positions). We include the underlying investments supporting our assumed funds withheld and modco agreements in our net invested assets calculation in order to match the assets with the income received. We believe the adjustments for reinsurance provide a view of the assets for which we have economic exposure. Net invested assets includes our proportionate share of ACRA investments, based on our economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of investments associated with the noncontrolling interest. Net invested assets also includes our investment in Apollo. Our net invested assets, excluding our investment in Apollo, are averaged over the number of quarters in the relevant period to compute our net investment earned rate for such period. While we believe net invested assets is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying drivers of our investment portfolio, it should not be used as a substitute for total investments, including related parties, presented under GAAP.

In managing our business, we also analyze net reserve liabilities, which does not correspond to total liabilities as disclosed in our consolidated financial statements and notes thereto. Net reserve liabilities represent our policyholder liability obligations net of reinsurance and is used to analyze the costs of our liabilities. Net reserve liabilities include (a) the interest sensitive contract liabilities, (b) future policy benefits, (c) dividends payable to policyholders, and (d) other policy claims and benefits, offset by reinsurance recoverable, excluding policy loans ceded. Net reserve liabilities include our proportionate share of ACRA reserve liabilities, based on our economic ownership, but does not include the proportionate share of reserve liabilities associated with the noncontrolling interest. Net reserve liabilities is net of the ceded liabilities to third-party reinsurers as the costs of the liabilities are passed to such reinsurers and, therefore, we have no net economic exposure to such liabilities, assuming our reinsurance counterparties perform under our agreements. The majority of our ceded reinsurance is a result of reinsuring large blocks of life business following acquisitions. For such transactions, GAAP requires the ceded liabilities and related reinsurance recoverables to continue to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements despite the transfer of economic risk to the counterparty in connection with the reinsurance transaction. While we believe net reserve liabilities is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for total liabilities presented under GAAP.

third-party reinsurers as the costs of the liabilities are passed to such reinsurers and, therefore, we have no net economic exposure to such liabilities, assuming our reinsurance counterparties perform under our agreements. The majority of our ceded reinsurance is a result of reinsuring large blocks of life business following acquisitions. For such transactions, GAAP requires the ceded liabilities and related reinsurance recoverables to continue to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements despite the transfer of economic risk to the counterparty in connection with the reinsurance transaction. While we believe net reserve liabilities is a meaningful financial metric and enhances our understanding of the underlying profitability drivers of our business, it should not be used as a substitute for total liabilities presented under GAAP. Sales statistics do not correspond to revenues under GAAP but are used as relevant measures to understand our business performance as it relates to deposits generated during a specific period of time. Our sales statistics include deposits for fixed rate annuities and FIAs and align with the LIMRA definition of all money paid into an individual annuity, including money paid into new contracts with initial purchase occurring in the specified period and existing contracts with initial purchase occurring prior to the specified period (excluding internal transfers). While we believe sales is a meaningful metric and enhances our understanding of our business performance, it should not be used as a substitute for premiums presented under GAAP. 28 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of AHL shareholders' equity to adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity December 31, June 30, (In millions) 2009 2019 2020 Total AHL shareholders' equity $ 113 $ 12,365 $ 14,711 Less: Preferred stock - 839 1,755 Total AHL common shareholders' equity 113 11,526 12,956 Less: AOCI 1 1,760 2,184 Less: Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets - 639 615 Total adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity $ 112 $ 9,127 $ 10,157 Retirement Services $ 7,704 $ 6,957 Corporate and Other 1,423 3,200 Total adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity $ 9,127 $ 10,157 Reconciliation of average AHL shareholders' equity to average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity Three months Six months ended Twelve months ended December 31, ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 Average AHL shareholders' equity $ 3,648 $ 4,959 $ 6,124 $ 8,029 $ 8,726 $ 10,834 $ 11,241 $ 12,326 $ 10,321 $ 14,051 Less: Average preferred stock - - - - - 586 420 1,464 420 1,464 Less: Average AOCI 359 203 63 908 489 905 1,233 505 644 2,233 Less: Average accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets 100 58 41 112 43 209 474 230 282 554 Average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity $ 3,189 $ 4,698 $ 6,020 $ 7,009 $ 8,194 $ 9,134 $ 9,114 $ 10,127 $ 8,975 $ 9,800 Retirement Services $ 2,262 $ 3,333 $ 4,186 $ 4,823 $ 6,522 $ 7,625 $ 7,952 $ 7,480 $ 7,755 $ 7,199 Corporate and Other 927 1,365 1,834 2,186 1,672 1,509 1,162 2,647 1,220 2,601 Average adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity $ 3,189 $ 4,698 $ 6,020 $ 7,009 $ 8,194 $ 9,134 $ 9,114 $ 10,127 $ 8,975 $ 9,800 Reconciliation of total capitalization to total adjusted capitalization June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 Total debt $ 991 $ 1,486 Total AHL shareholders' equity 12,365 14,711 Total capitalization 13,356 16,197 Less: AOCI 1,760 2,184 Less: Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets 639 615 Total adjusted capitalization $ 10,957 $ 13,398 29 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of basic Class A common shares outstanding to adjusted operating common shares outstanding December 31, June 30, (In millions) 2009 2019 2020 Class A common shares outstanding 0.1 152.6 193.9 Conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares 9.7 25.4 - Conversion of Class M common shares to Class A common shares - 5.3 - Effect of other stock compensation plans - 1.1 4.7 Adjusted operating common shares outstanding 9.8 184.4 198.6 Reconciliation of book value per common share to adjusted book value per common share December 31, June 30, 2009 2019 2020 Book value per common share $ 11.62 $ 66.69 $ 75.87 Preferred stock - (4.53) (9.05) AOCI (0.13) (9.49) (11.26) Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets - (3.45) (3.17) Effect of items convertible to or settled in Class A common shares - 0.28 (1.24) Adjusted book value per common share $ 11.49 $ 49.50 $ 51.15 Reconciliation of basic earnings (loss) per Class A common shares to adjusted operating earnings (loss) per common share Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in millions) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Basic earnings per share - Class A common shares $ 3.76 $ 4.25 $ 7.43 $ (0.64) Non-operating adjustments Investment gains (losses), net of offsets 2.20 3.93 4.61 (1.92) Change in fair values of derivatives and embedded derivatives - FIAs, net of offsets (0.30) (2.06) (0.44) (1.79) Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (0.06) (0.04) (0.06) (0.06) Stock compensation expense (0.02) - (0.03) (0.05) Income tax (expense) benefit - non-operating 0.02 (0.14) (0.01) 0.55 Less: Total non-operating adjustments 1.84 1.69 4.07 (3.27) Less: Effect of items convertible to or settled in Class A common shares (0.03) 0.07 (0.09) 0.62 Adjusted operating earnings per common share $ 1.95 $ 2.49 $ 3.45 $ 2.01 30 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of basic weighted average Class A common shares to weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding - Class A 158.5 193.9 159.4 177.6 Conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares 25.4 - 25.4 8.5 Conversion of Class M common shares to Class A common shares 5.1 - 5.1 1.3 Effect of other stock compensation plans 0.4 3.0 0.4 2.8 Weighted average common shares outstanding - adjusted operating 189.4 196.9 190.3 190.2 Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common shareholders to adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders ex. notables (In millions) Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common shareholders Less: Total non-operating adjustments Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders Notable items Three Months Ended, Mar. 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 $ 377 $ 298 $ 244 $ 439 $ 277 $ 257 $ 623 $ (104) 109 37 31 126 36 (31) 252 (344) 268 261 213 313 241 288 371 240 (50) (26) 17 (81) 12 (11) (23) 53 Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 218 $ 235 $ 230 $ 232 $ 253 $ 277 $ 348 $ 293 excluding notable items Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common $ 277 $ 248 $ 226 $ 287 $ 239 $ 287 $ 379 $ 296 shareholders Proceeds from bond previously written down (14) - - - - - - - Rider reserve and DAC equity market performance (40) (28) (20) (55) 14 (13) (38) 58 Unlocking - - 20 - - - 13 - Tax impact of notable items 4 2 - 4 (2) 2 2 (5) Retirement Services notable items (50) (26) - (51) 12 (11) (23) 53 Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common 227 222 226 236 251 276 356 349 shareholders excluding notable items Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss) available to (9) 13 (13) 26 2 1 (8) (56) common shareholders Germany adjusted operating income (loss), net of tax - - 17 (30) - - - - Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss) available to (9) 13 4 (4) 2 1 (8) (56) common shareholders excluding notable items Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 218 $ 235 $ 230 $ 232 $ 253 $ 277 $ 348 $ 293 excluding notable items 31 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common shareholders to adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders ex. notables cont. Three Months Ended, Six months ended June 30, Mar. 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, June 30, (In millions) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) available to Athene Holding Ltd. common shareholders $ 708 $ 720 $ 276 $ 432 $ (1,065) $ 824 $ 1,428 $ (241) Less: Total non-operating adjustments 421 350 33 43 (957) 334 771 (623) Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders 287 370 243 389 (108) 490 657 382 Notable items - - 62 (43) 43 (20) - 25 Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items $ 287 $ 370 $ 305 $ 346 $ (65) $ 470 $ 657 $ 407 Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common shareholders $ 286 $ 376 $ 256 $ 404 $ 204 $ 208 $ 662 $ 412 Rider reserve and DAC equity market performance - - 5 (25) 50 (22) - 28 Actuarial updates - - - (22) - - - - Out of period actuarial adjustments - - 13 - - - - - Unlocking - - 48 - - - - - Tax impact of notable items - - (4) 4 (7) 2 - (3) Retirement Services notable items - - 62 (43) 43 (20) - 25 Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common shareholders excluding notable items 286 376 318 361 247 188 662 437 Corporate and Other adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders 1 (6) (13) (15) (312) 282 (5) (30) Adjusted operating income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding notable items $ 287 $ 370 $ 305 $ 346 $ (65) $ 470 $ 657 $ 407 32 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to net investment earnings and earned rate Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (In millions) Dollar Rate Dollar Rate Dollar Rate Dollar Rate GAAP net investment income $ 1,182 4.10 % $ 1,336 4.22 % $ 2,264 3.98 % $ 2,081 3.39 % Change in fair value of reinsurance assets 161 0.56 % 218 0.69 % 293 0.52 % 488 0.79 % Alternative income gain (loss) 12 0.04 % 56 0.18 % 7 0.01 % (45) (0.08)% ACRA noncontrolling interest - - % (81) (0.26)% - - % (153) (0.25)% Apollo investment (income) loss - - % (481) (1.52)% - - % (184) (0.30)% Held for trading amortization and other (10) (0.03)% (8) (0.02)% (16) (0.03)% 4 0.01 % Total adjustments to arrive at net investment earnings/earned rate 163 0.57 % (296) (0.93)% 284 0.50 % 110 0.17 % Total net investment earnings/earned rate $ 1,345 4.67 % $ 1,040 3.29 % $ 2,548 4.48 % $ 2,191 3.56 % Retirement Services $ 1,321 4.63 % $ 1,075 3.44 % $ 2,492 4.42 % $ 2,259 3.73 % Corporate and Other 24 8.39 % (35) (8.91)% 56 10.05 % (68) (7.94)% Total net investment earnings/earned rate $ 1,345 4.67 % $ 1,040 3.29 % $ 2,548 4.48 % $ 2,191 3.56 % Retirement Services $ 114,059 $ 124,943 $ 112,711 $ 121,213 Corporate and Other ex. Apollo investment 1,162 1,567 1,113 1,712 Consolidated average net invested assets ex. Apollo investment $ 115,221 $ 126,510 $ 113,824 $ 122,925 33 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation GAAP interest sensitive contract benefits to Retirement Services' cost of crediting Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (In millions) Dollar Rate Dollar Rate Dollar Rate Dollar Rate GAAP interest sensitive contract benefits $ 1,094 3.84 % $ 2,076 6.65 % $ 2,610 4.63 % $ 757 1.25 % Interest credited other than deferred annuities and institutional products 50 0.18 % 75 0.24 % 105 0.19 % 138 0.22 % FIA option costs 280 0.98 % 271 0.86 % 558 0.99 % 537 0.88 % Product charges (strategy fees) (29) (0.10)% (34) (0.11)% (57) (0.10)% (66) (0.11)% Reinsurance embedded derivative impacts 14 0.05 % 15 0.05 % 29 0.05 % 29 0.05 % Change in fair values of embedded derivatives - FIAs (868) (3.05)% (1,734) (5.55)% (2,179) (3.86)% (230) (0.38)% Negative VOBA amortization 7 0.02 % 5 0.02 % 19 0.03 % 12 0.02 % ACRA noncontrolling interest - - % (113) (0.37)% - - % (75) (0.12)% Other changes in interest sensitive contract liabilities (1) - % (1) - % (3) (0.01)% (2) - % Total adjustments to arrive at cost of crediting (547) (1.92)% (1,516) (4.86)% (1,528) (2.71)% 343 0.56 % Retirement Services cost of crediting $ 547 1.92 % $ 560 1.79 % $ 1,082 1.92 % $ 1,100 1.81 % Retirement Services cost of crediting on deferred annuities $ 448 1.98 % $ 451 1.94 % $ 892 1.98 % $ 873 1.92 % Retirement Services cost of crediting on institutional products 99 3.76 % 109 2.87 % 190 3.73 % 227 3.08 % Retirement Services cost of crediting $ 547 1.92 % $ 560 1.79 % $ 1,082 1.92 % $ 1,100 1.81 % Retirement Services average net invested assets $ 114,059 $ 124,943 $ 112,711 $ 121,213 Average net account value on deferred annuities 90,675 92,814 90,261 90,654 Average institutional net reserve liabilities 10,470 15,233 10,140 14,742 34 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of GAAP benefits and expenses to other liability costs Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 2019 2020 GAAP benefits and expenses $ 2,673 $ 3,317 $ 6,928 $ 3,150 Premiums (787) (355) (2,787) (1,495) Product charges (132) (141) (257) (281) Other revenues (9) (18) (21) (16) Cost of crediting (253) (275) (495) (534) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives - FIA, net of offsets (817) (1,445) (2,077) 11 DAC, DSI and VOBA amortization related to investment gains and losses (181) (323) (354) 102 Rider reserves (24) (46) (52) 30 Policy and other operating expenses, excluding policy acquisition expenses (117) (145) (220) (262) AmerUs closed block fair value liability (59) (100) (112) (55) ACRA noncontrolling interest - (241) - (76) Other 1 (13) 2 (17) Total adjustments to arrive at other liability costs (2,378) (3,102) (6,373) (2,593) Other liability costs $ 295 $ 215 $ 555 $ 557 Retirement Services $ 295 $ 215 555 557 Corporate and Other - - - - Consolidated other liability costs $ 295 $ 215 $ 555 $ 557 Reconciliation GAAP policy and other expenses to operating expenses Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Policy and other operating expenses $ 185 $ 218 $ 350 $ 406 Interest expense (15) (29) (32) (49) Policy acquisition expenses, net of deferrals (69) (73) (131) (144) Integration, restructuring and other non-operating expenses (11) (9) (12) (13) Stock compensation expenses (3) - (6) (10) ACRA noncontrolling interest - (19) - (23) Total adjustments to arrive at operating expenses (98) (130) (181) (239) Operating expenses $ 87 $ 88 $ 169 $ 167 Retirement Services $ 68 $ 71 $ 130 $ 139 Corporate and Other 19 17 39 28 Consolidated operating expenses $ 87 $ 88 $ 169 $ 167 35 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of total investments, including related parties, to net invested assets June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 Total investments, including related parties $ 120,106 $ 163,039 Derivative assets (2,299) (2,379) Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) 5,238 7,521 Accrued investment income 758 836 Payables for collateral on derivatives (2,183) (2,117) Reinsurance funds withheld and modified coinsurance (1,236) (203) VIE and VOE assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest 656 (18) Unrealized (gains) losses (3,084) (3,782) Ceded policy loans (280) (225) Net investment receivables (payables) (1,005) (1,281) Allowance for credit losses - 574 Total adjustments to arrive at gross invested assets (3,435) (1,074) Gross invested assets 116,671 161,965 ACRA noncontrolling interest - (24,696) Net invested assets $ 116,671 $ 137,269 36 Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation of total liabilities to net reserve liabilities June 30, (In millions) 2019 2020 Total liabilities $ 126,615 $ 167,602 Short-term debt - - Long-term debt (991) (1,486) Derivative liabilities (80) (118) Payables for collateral on derivatives (2,183) (3,118) Funds withheld liability (759) (427) Other liabilities (1,959) (1,486) Reinsurance ceded receivables (5,678) (5,310) Policy loans ceded (280) (225) ACRA noncontrolling interest - (24,094) Other (5) (5) Total adjustments to arrive at net reserve liabilities (11,935) (36,269) Net reserve liabilities $ 114,680 $ 131,333 37 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Athene Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 10:00:14 UTC 0 All news about ATHENE HOLDING LTD. 06:01a ATHENE : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 08/11 Prudential PLC Plans Full Separation of U.S. Arm, Cuts Dividend -- Update DJ 08/11 Prudential PLC Plans Full Separation of US Arm; 1st Half Net Profit More Than.. DJ 08/05 ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits.. AQ 08/05 ATHENE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results.. AQ 08/05 ATHENE HOLDING LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St.. AQ 08/05 ATHENE HOLDING LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results BU 07/30 Apollo Global's earnings drop on slower asset sales RE 07/22 ATHENE HOLDING LTD. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host.. BU 07/09 KKR Buys Insurer to Build Up Asset Pool -- WSJ DJ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 5 038 M - - Net income 2020 427 M - - Net Debt 2020 1 755 M - - P/E ratio 2020 17,0x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 6 871 M 6 871 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,71x EV / Sales 2021 1,46x Nbr of Employees 1 325 Free-Float 95,5% Chart ATHENE HOLDING LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ATHENE HOLDING LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 46,67 $ Last Close Price 35,37 $ Spread / Highest target 104% Spread / Average Target 31,9% Spread / Lowest Target 7,44% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title James R. Belardi Chairman, Chief Executive & Investment Officer William J. Wheeler President Martin P. Klein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Randall William Epright Chief Information Officer & Executive VP Manfred Puffer Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ATHENE HOLDING LTD. -24.79% 6 871 AXA -31.48% 48 310 PRUDENTIAL PLC -16.15% 41 280 METLIFE, INC. -26.86% 33 838 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -25.80% 28 649 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -28.09% 26 600