    ATNX   US04685N1037

ATHENEX, INC.

(ATNX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.1565 USD   -3.93%
08:01aAthenex Exits 503B Sterile Compounding Business
GL
08:00aAthenex Exits 503B Sterile Compounding Business
AQ
11/22Athenex, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial Publications

Athenex Exits 503B Sterile Compounding Business

12/16/2022 | 08:01am EST
Full-year 2022 product sales guidance maintained at 20-25% growth year-over-year

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced the exit of its 503B sterile compounding business. 503B product sales accounted for approximately 19% of Athenex’s total product sales in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company will continue to focus on creating value by advancing its cell therapy pipeline as well as monetizing non-core assets.

“The decision to exit the 503B sterile compounding business continues the strategy laid out earlier this year to divest non-core assets and re-focus the company and resources to cell therapy,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “I would like to thank our colleagues in the 503B compounding division for their contribution to our company.”

About Athenex
Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation cell therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. In pursuit of this mission, Athenex leverages years of experience in research and development, clinical trials, regulatory standards, and manufacturing. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived mainly from the following core technologies: (1) Cell therapy, based on NKT cells and (2) Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein inhibitor. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active, accessible, and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as “mission,” “will,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our history of operating losses and our need and ability to raise additional capital to continue as a going concern; our ability to successfully redirect our resources and reduce our operating expenses; the development stage of our primary clinical candidates, including NKT Cell Therapy and related risks involved in drug development, clinical trials, regulation, uncertainties around regulatory reviews and approvals, and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available for free in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.athenex.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254495&p=irol-sec or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Athenex Contacts

Daniel Lang, MD
Athenex, Inc.
Email: danlang@athenex.com 


Analyst Recommendations on ATHENEX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 47,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,6 M 24,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart ATHENEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athenex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 2,17 $
Spread / Average Target 1 284%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiu Nam Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Annoni Chief Financial Officer
Michael Smolinski Chief Scientific Officer
Darrel P. Cohen Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey M. Yordon COO & President-Athenex Pharmaceutical Division
