Athenex, Texas Children's Cancer Center, and the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data for KUR-501, an autologous GD2 CAR-NKT Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory High Risk Neuroblastoma at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

Data presented by investigators from the Texas Children’s Cancer Center’s Center for Advanced Innate Cell Therapy and Baylor College of Medicine

Data demonstrate expansion of CAR-NKT cells post-transfer in all patients, and objective responses in patients with relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma

Evidence of therapeutic efficacy with 25% (3/12) Overall Response Rate (ORR), 58% (4 stable disease, 2 partial responses, 1 complete response/12) Disease Control Rate (DCR), and 2 out of 3 responses at dose level 4 (1x10 8 /m 2 )

/m ) Durable Complete Response persisting 12 months

Analysis found that responders correlate with CD62L+ NKT frequency in the pre-infusion products as well as CAR-NKT area under the curve (AUC) in the peripheral blood post-infusion

Well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity; no immune associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) at the first four dose levels and one case of grade 2 CRS

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting, taking place May 16-19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The abstract associated with the presentation is now available on the conference website.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract 54: Anti-GD2 CAR NKT cells are safe and produce antitumor responses in patients with relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma

Date/Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM ET

Session: Gene and Cell Therapy Trials in Progress

Presenter: Dr. Andras Heczey, Baylor College of Medicine

Location: Room 201, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW Washington, D.C.

“Observing evidence of a dose response is extremely encouraging, and we are excited to see two out of three responses at 100 million cells/m2,” said Dan Lang, M.D., President of Athenex Cell Therapy. “We are hopeful that we will see additional responses as we move to higher doses. We and our partners at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) continue to be motivated by the data and look forward to our next update.”

About KUR-501

KUR-501, is an autologous NKT cell CAR product that targets GD2, a tumor-associated antigen that is expressed on almost all neuroblastomas as well as melanomas, some sarcomas, and a variety of other tumors. GINAKIT2, a phase 1 single arm clinical study (NCT03294954) of KUR-501, in patients with refractory or recurrent high-risk neuroblastoma will evaluate up to six dose levels of KUR-501 following lymphodepletion with cyclophosphamide and fludarabine.

Neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer of the sympathetic nervous system, typically the adrenal gland, is associated with a poor prognosis in children with high-risk disease and is a significant unmet medical need. The KUR-501 development program will provide autologous proof-of-concept for CAR-NKT cells in solid tumors using a validated target.

The GINAKIT2 study is supported by Athenex, Inc., which acquired Kuur Therapeutics in May 2021, as well as by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. This study is currently recruiting patients at BCM/TCH.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation cell therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. In pursuit of this mission, Athenex leverages years of experience in research and development, clinical trials, regulatory standards, and manufacturing. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived mainly from the following core technologies: (1) Cell therapy based on NKT cells, (2) Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein inhibitor, and (3) Src Kinase Inhibition. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active, accessible and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

