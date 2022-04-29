Log in
Athenex to Provide Corporate and Financial Update for the First Quarter 2022 on May 10, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that the Company will provide a corporate and financial update for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before the market opens. Athenex’s management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, dial either the domestic or international number fifteen minutes before the conference call begins:

Domestic: (855) 327-6837

International: (631) 891-4304

Passcode: 10018962

The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast here and on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations”, located at http://ir.athenex.com/.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation cell therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. In pursuit of this mission, Athenex leverages years of experience in research and development, clinical trials, regulatory standards, and manufacturing. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived mainly from the following core technologies: (1) Cell therapy based on NKT cells, (2) Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein inhibitor, and (3) Src Kinase Inhibition. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active, accessible and tolerable treatments. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

Athenex Contacts

Investors

Daniel Lang, MD
Athenex, Inc.
Email: danlang@athenex.com

Caileigh Dougherty
Athenex, Inc.
Email: cdougherty@athenex.com


