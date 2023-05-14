Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Athenex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATNX   US04685N2027

ATHENEX, INC.

(ATNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
1.140 USD   -1.72%
12:03pDrugmaker Athenex voluntarily files for U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings
RE
11:15aAthenex, Inc. Reaches Agreement With Lenders to Pursue Expedited Sales Process
AQ
05/03Athenex, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Drugmaker Athenex voluntarily files for U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings

05/14/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
(Reuters) - Drugmaker Athenex Inc and certain of its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 proceedings, the company said on Sunday.

Athenex reached an agreement with its lenders to move forward with an expedited sale process of its assets, the company said in a statement.

The Buffalo, New York-based company has listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million-$500 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The assets to be sold would be across its primary businesses of Athenex Pharmaceutical Division (APD), Orascovery, and Cell Therapy, the company said, adding that it expects the expedited process to be completed by July 1, 2023.

The company said it has sufficient resources to support Athenex Pharma Solutions operations, and fulfill APD customer orders during the sale process.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATHENEX, INC. -1.72% 1.14 Delayed Quote.-61.36%
PATHFINDER CELL THERAPY, INC. -99.00% 1.0E-6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 65,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9,88 M 9,88 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ATHENEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athenex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yiu Nam Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Annoni Chief Financial Officer
Darrel P. Cohen Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey M. Yordon COO & President-Athenex Pharmaceutical Division
Jinn Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATHENEX, INC.-61.36%10
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.30%89 476
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.34%79 728
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.25%27 931
GENMAB A/S-2.45%27 288
BIONTECH SE-29.94%25 362
