Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Athenex, Inc.    ATNX

ATHENEX, INC.

(ATNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Athenex, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/05/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Athenex, Inc. ("Athenex" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.    

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Athenex announced on March 1, 2021, that the FDA had issued a complete response letter ("CRL") for the company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The FDA's CRL cited patient safety risks and uncertainty related to primary endpoint results for the objective response rate ("ORR") which may have introduced bias in the blinded clinical review. The FDA recommended the Company "conduct a new adequate and well-conducted clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S." The FDA also indicated that the toxicity would require a risk mitigation strategy for the treatment to be approved. Based on this news, shares of Athenex fell by 55% in one day.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-athenex-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301241626.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ATHENEX, INC.
01:34pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
11:31aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
11:01aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
10:01aBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC  : Notifies Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Investors of..
PR
09:38aATNX INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
03/04ATNX BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Athenex, Inc. Investo..
BU
03/04ATNX LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Athenex, Inc. For Vi..
PR
03/04ATHENEX  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Athenex, In..
BU
03/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03/04SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ