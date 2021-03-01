Log in
ATHENEX, INC.

ATHENEX, INC.

(ATNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)

03/01/2021 | 11:40am EST
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX).

Shares are down over 50% after the Company reported Q4 results and received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The FDA expressed the following:

  • Concerns about safety risks associated with increase in neutropenia-related sequelae
  • Concerns regarding the primary endpoint assessment conducted by the Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR)
  • Recommendation that Athenex conduct a new clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S.

If you currently own shares of ATNX and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
