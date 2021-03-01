SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX).

Shares are down over 50% after the Company reported Q4 results and received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The FDA expressed the following:

Concerns about safety risks associated with increase in neutropenia-related sequelae

Concerns regarding the primary endpoint assessment conducted by the Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR)

Recommendation that Athenex conduct a new clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population in the U.S.

