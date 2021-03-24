Log in
ATHENEX, INC.

(ATNX)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders that Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/24/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021. Athenex is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. One of the Company's main drug candidates is an oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

If you suffered a loss due to Athenex, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Misled Investors About the Efficacy of its Lead Drug Candidate and the Likelihood the FDA Would Approve its New Drug Application

According to the complaint, on August 7, 2019, Athenex announced topline data showing that oral paclitaxel and encequidar met the primary efficacy endpoint with statistically significant improvement over IV paclitaxel in a Phase 3 pivotal study in metastatic breast cancer (the "Study"). The Company stated that it was preparing its New Drug Application ("NDA") for submission to the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") and touted their Study over the next several months.

On September 1, 2020, Athenex announced that the FDA had accepted for filing its NDA for Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar in metastatic breast cancer with priority review with a target action date of February 28, 2021, and that "the FDA has communicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application." On December 9, 2020, Athenex announced it had presented updated Study data at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium that "support the clinical rationale for oral paclitaxel as an efficacious and tolerable treatment option for people living with metastatic breast cancer."

Despite these positive statements, on March 1, 2021, Athenex announced that the FDA issued a CRL, which indicates that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. According to the Company, "the FDA indicated its concern of safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae on the Oral Paclitaxel arm compared with IV paclitaxel arm," among others. The FDA "recommended that Athenex conduct a new adequate and well-conducted clinical trial …"

On this news, Athenex shares plummeted approximately 55% from $12.10 per share on February 26, 2021, to $5.46 per share on March 1, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Athenex, Inc. (ANTX) between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021, you have until May 3, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Athenex Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 M - -
Net income 2021 -163 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 599
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart ATHENEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Athenex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATHENEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,67 $
Last Close Price 4,41 $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yiu Nam Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Randoll Sze Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Kwan Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey M. Yordon COO & President-Athenex Pharmaceutical Division
Teresa Bair Secretary, SVP-Administration & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATHENEX, INC.-60.13%484
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.48%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.63%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.02%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.47%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.29.80%29 806
