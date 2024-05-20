Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to Law 3556/2007
The company under the corporate name "ATHEΝS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A." (the "Company") announces, pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Μr. Ioannis Paraschis, Managing Director (CEO), Executive Director of Company's BoD, purchased on 17.05.2024 14,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an average price of €8.3706 per share, i.e. with a total consideration of €117,188.97.
Spata, 20 May 2024
ATHENS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A.
