Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to Law 3556/2007

The company under the corporate name "ATHEΝS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A." (the "Company") announces, pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that Μr. Ioannis Paraschis, Managing Director (CEO), Executive Director of Company's BoD, purchased on 17.05.2024 14,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an average price of €8.3706 per share, i.e. with a total consideration of €117,188.97.

Spata, 20 May 2024

ATHENS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A.¦ G.E.M.I. Reg. No. 2229601000 ¦ 190 19 Spata, Greece ¦ Τel.: +30 210 3535000 www.aia.gr/investors/en