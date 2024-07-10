Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to Law 3556/2007

The company under the corporate name "ATHEΝS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A." (the "Company") announces, pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, that on 09.07.2024, Μr. George Eleftherakos, Chief Development Officer, purchased 4,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an average price of €7.7927 per share, i.e. with a total consideration of €31,170.63.

Spata, 10 July 2024

