Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : 1. Invitation

I N V I T A T I O N To the Shareholders of the Limited Liability Company named "WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE COMPANY OF CAPITAL CITY, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY'. (E.YD.A.P. S.A.) General Commercial Register Number 121578960000 At the 40th Ordinary General Meeting By a decision which taken in accordance with the Law and the Company's Articles of Association at its meeting of August 3rd, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company named "Water Supply and Sewerage Company of the Capital City (EYDAP S.A. )", the Shareholders of the Company are invited to the 40th Ordinary General Meeting on August 30th, 2022, Tuesday, at 11.00, which will be held entirely with the participation of the Shareholders remotely via videoconference and using electronic resources to discuss and decide on the following items on the Agenda: Approval of the Individual and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements of E.YD.A.P. S.A. in accordance with International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS) for the financial year from 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021, the Management Report of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. and the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors of EYDAP S.A. on these financial statements. Approval by the Board of Directors, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, of the overall management of EYDAP S.A. and discharge of the Auditors from any liability for compensation for the financial year 01.01.2021-31.12.2021. Approval of the distribution of dividend of fiscal year 2021 profits and determination of the dividend beneficiaries and the date of payment. Submission of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021 in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548/2018. Approval of the fees and expenses paid to the Members of the Board of Directors for their participation in the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors, the Strategy and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors and the Risk Management Committee, for the period from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022, pre-approval of their fees and expenses for the period from 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023, and approval of the additional fixed fees received by the Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A, for their participation in Committees of the Company for the year 2021. Approval of the remuneration paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EYDAP S.A, from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022, pre-approval of their remuneration for the period from 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023. Approval and pre-approval of additional incentive 1

and outstanding variable remuneration to the CEO and Deputy CEO of EYDAP S.A. and approval of the annual benefits received for the year 2021. Election of an Audit Firm and approval of its fees for the financial year 01.01.2022-31.12.2022, for: a) the audit of the Annual Financial Statements, b) the Review Report of the Interim Condensed Half-Yearly Financial Statements, c) the granting of a Tax Certificate, d) the granting of a Report of an Independent Certified Public Accountant for the audit of the completeness of the information included in the Remuneration Report, in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548 /2018 and e) the issuance of a Verification Report by an Independent Certified Public Accountant for the inclusion of electricity consumption of electricity suppliers in the reduced charges of the Special Tax for the Reduction of Air Pollution Emissions, in accordance with article 14 of the Government Gazette B' 3152/30.07.2020. Validation of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 27.04.2022, signed between EYDAP S.A. and of the Fixed Assets Company EYDAP LEPL in execution of the legal obligations of EYDAP. S.A. deriving from Law 4812/2021 and the 02.02.2022 Contract signed between the Greek State, EYDAP S.A. and the Fixed Assets Company EYDAP LEPL, into force from 01.01.2021. Approval of the revised Nomination Policy for the Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. in accordance with article 3 of Law 4706/2020. Submission of the Annual Report of the Audit Committee for the financial year

2021. Submission of a Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. in accordance with article 9, paragraph 5 of Law 4706/2020 Various announcements. Taking into account the measures and instructions of the State to deal with the consequences of the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus and in accordance with the provisions of Articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the General Assembly of 30th of August 2022 will be held remotely in real time by videoconference and using electronic resources, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the specific provisions set forth herein. In addition, according to Article 28 par. 6 of the Company's Articles of Association, shareholders are provided with the opportunity to participate remotely by postal vote in the voting on the issues of the General Meeting of 30th of August 2022, which will be held before the General Meeting, under the terms of article 126 of Law 4548/2018 and the specific provisions of this document. In the case of failure to achieve the required quorum for the items on the Agenda, cancellation or postponement, the Shareholders are invited to a Repetitive General Meeting, which will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 11:00, with the same aforementioned Agenda and in the same manner, i.e. in real time by videoconference and using electronic resources, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the specific provisions set forth herein, due to the emergency situation and in the context of preventive measures to avoid the spread of the Covid- 19 coronavirus. 2

Α. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE TAKTIKH GENERAL ASSEMBLY Any legal or individual person having the status of a shareholder at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day prior to the day of the initial meeting of the General Meeting of 30th of August 2022, i.e. at the beginning of 25 August 2022 (record date), is entitled to participate and vote in the Ordinary General Meeting. The above record date shall also apply in the case of an adjourned or repeated meeting, provided that the adjourned or repeated meeting is not more than 30 days from the record date. Anyone who appears on the date of registration as a registered shareholder in the records of the Intangible Securities System (S.A.T.) of the joint stock company "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A." (EL.K.A.T.) or the person identified as such on the basis of the relevant date through registered or other intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of the legislation (Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2019, Law 4706/2020, Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 as well as the Regulation on the Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette B/1007/16.3.2021). Proof of shareholding is provided by any legal way and in any case on the basis of information received by the Company from EL.K.A.T. up to and before the beginning of the General Meeting, if it provides registration services or through the participants and registered intermediaries in the Central Securities Depository in any other case. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting on the basis of confirmations or notifications of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the ombudsman, unless the Meeting refuses such participation for an important reason that justifies its refusal in accordance with the provisions in force (article 19 paragraph 1 of Law 4569/2018, article 124 paragraph 5 of Law 4548/2018). Each share entitles to one vote and voting is open. The participation and voting rights does not require the blocking of the beneficiary's shares, nor the observance of any other similar procedure which limits the possibility of selling and transferring them during the period between the date of registration and the date of the General Meeting. PARTICIPATION AND EXERCISE OF VOTING RIGHTS AT A DISTANCE IN

REAL TIME BY RESOURCES OF VIDEOCONFERENCING In order for Shareholders to participate and vote in the Ordinary General Meeting of 30th of August 2022 or its Repetitive General Meeting, which will be held remotely in real time via videoconference without their physical presence, the creation and use of an electronic account by the Shareholder or his/her representative, if any, in the electronic platform developed by the Hellenic Stock Exchange Group - Athens Exchange S.A. for the provision of services for the holding of General Meetings remotely in real time via videoconference is required (https://axia.athexgroup.gr). It may be noted that Shareholders, journalists and any third party in general will not be allowed to enter the venue of the Meeting, except for the members of the Board of Directors, the Secretary, the Minister supervising the Company or his/her representative authorized in writing and the persons in charge of the conduct of the Meeting. 3

The web platform is provided by EL.K.A.T., while the WEBEX group of tools/services from Cisco Hellas SA is used for videoconferencing. Access to the online platform requires a computer or a mobile phone such as a smartphone or tablet, with an installed web browser and internet access. For the creation of the account of the Shareholder or his/her representative in the above electronic platform, the valid email address and the mobile phone number of the Shareholder or his/her representative, if any, is required. In the event that upon entering the electronic platform the above data entered by the Shareholder are not identical to the data registered in the book-entry system and notified to the Company by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A." or through intermediaries, in the context of the services of facilitating the remote identification of Shareholders in general meetings that it provides to the issuing public limited companies in accordance with Part 3 of Part 3 of the decision no.8 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. "Technical Terms and Procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate & Other Related Transactions Service" and the form "Terms and Conditions of the Distance General Meeting of Shareholders", the Shareholder should update or update the above data in order to create the account. For this purpose and in order to avoid malfunctions, Shareholders are requested to contact the Participant of the Securities Account of the S.A.T. or another intermediary acting as the Shareholder's custodian, through which their shares are held, in order to communicate and/or update their valid e-mail address (email) and mobile phone number for their identification. Shareholders may contact for any questions and information the Shareholders' Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company by email at eydap-met@eydap.gr or by telephone at (+30) 210 21. 44.479 (during working days and hours). Furthermore, from the publication of this document until the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders, a help desk will be available to provide information and support to Shareholders and their proxies at (+30) 210 33.66.120 or by e-mail at AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr. Shareholders who participate in the General Meeting via real-time videoconference will be taken into account for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to effectively exercise their rights during the General Meeting. On the date of the General Meeting, in order to participate in the proceedings, Shareholders must connect in a timely fashion through the Internet Platform, at least fifteen minutes (15') before the start time of the General Meeting of Shareholders, which has been announced in the Invitation, and declare the number of voting rights with which they will participate and vote at the General Meeting, and, whether they wish to modify them (to a lower number). Shareholders who have successfully logged in to the online platform will be able to participate in the General Meeting via real-time videoconference through a link that will be sent to them via email. 4