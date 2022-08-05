Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : 2. Proxy Form

Authorization for remote participation via teleconference in the
40th Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting
of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)
on August 30th 2022 (or in any of its Repetitive Meetings)
To: the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.)
Communication and Corporate Affairs
Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department
156 Oropou str, P.C.111 46 Galatsi
|
Tel.: +30 210 214 4479
|
Fax: +30 210 214 4437
|
E-mail:eydap-met@eydap.gr
The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company):
FULL NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..…………………………………………
PATRONYM: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..…………………………………….
ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .……………………………………………………………………………….
NUMBER OF SHARES: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1):
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Appoints as proxy(-ies) Mr./Mrs. …………………………………………………………………………………..(middle
name)…………………………………………..resident of …………………………………………street……………….no……………
ID / Passport holder ………………………………… by e-mail address email …………………………..and mobile
phone number ……………………………..
to whom I give the mandate, power of attorney and the right, to represent me/the legal entity(2), for the above declared shares or those I have at the record date of the Ordinary General Meeting, in order to take part in the debate and vote on the items on the agenda or in any other recurring, after interruption or postponement, etc. meeting, or on postponing the discussion of all or part of the items on the agenda as follows:
According to the measures and instructions of the State for dealing with the consequences of the risk of spreading the coronavirus Covid-19 in combination with article 120 par.3 and article 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the General Meeting of August 30th, 2022 (or any Repeat thereof) will be held from a distance in real time by teleconference and using electronic means, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the more specific provisions of the Company Invitation. Specifically, for the participation of the Shareholder through a representative in the General Meeting of August 30th, 2022 (or any Repeat), either from a distance in real time via teleconference, or in the voting on the items of the agenda that will be held before the General Meeting, the Shareholder or the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS. or another mediator acting as the trustee of the Shareholder may appoint one (1) representative, whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight (48) hours before the meeting of the General Meeting (ie no later than 28.08.2022 and time 11.00).
-
Regards legal entities.
-
Please complete / delete as appropriate
|
|
LEPL, into force from 01.01.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Approval of the revised Nomination Policy for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. in
|
|
|
|
|
|
accordance with article 3 of Law 4706/2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Submission of the Annual Report of the Audit Committee
|
TOPIC 10 IS NOT PUT TO VOTE
|
|
for the financial year 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Submission of a Report of the Independent Non-
|
TOPIC 11 IS NOT PUT TO VOTE
|
|
Executive Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A. in accordance with article 9, paragraph 5 of Law
|
|
|
|
|
|
4706/2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Various Announcements
|
TOPIC 12 IS NOT PUT TO VOTE
|
|
|
|
|
|
(The shareholder choosing to appoint hereby a proxy to vote at the latter's discretion, must cross check if any obligation to notify the granting of such authorization exists in accordance with Law No. 3556/2007.)
Furthermore, I declare that I have already informed my Representatives about the obligation of notifications following the cases of article 128 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018 as well as for his / her obligation to archive the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the General Meeting or in case of postponement thereof, from the date of the last Repeated Meeting in which he / she used the power of attorney according to with article 128 par. 6 of Law 4548/2018.
This authorization becomes invalid in case I notify the Company at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the respective date of the session of the Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting a written revocation thereof.
____________________, __/___/2022
The Shareholder / legal representative of the Shareholder
____________________
(for legal entities, the legal representative signs under the company name and his name and capacity are
indicated)
You are requested after this form is filled in and signed by the Shareholder (or the legal representative of the Shareholder in case of a legal entity) with the authenticity of the signature, to be deposited or sent by mail or courier service to the Corporate Announcements and Shareholder Service Department, 156 Oropou str, Galatsi, PC 111 46. Alternatively, this form may be signed digitally with an approved electronic signature (qualified certificate) or through the electronic authorization platform of gov.gr (https://www.gov.gr) as provided thereafter and then sent by email to the email address eydap-met@eydap.gr.
The form completed and signed according to the above must be sent to the Company in one of the above ways no later than 48 hours before the General Meeting, ie no later than 28.08.2022 at 11:00for the initial General Meeting and until 07.09.2022 at 11:00 for the Repeat General Meeting.
3