Athens Water Supply and Sewerage S A : 2. Proxy Form

Authorization for remote participation via teleconference in the 40th Shareholders' Ordinary General Meeting of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) on August 30th 2022 (or in any of its Repetitive Meetings) To: the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) Communication and Corporate Affairs Corporate Announcements and Shareholders Service Department 156 Oropou str, P.C.111 46 Galatsi Tel.: +30 210 214 4479 Fax: +30 210 214 4437 E-mail:eydap-met@eydap.gr The undersigned shareholder/legal representative of the company EYDAP S.A. (the Company): FULL NAME / COMPANY NAME (1): …..…………………………………………………..………………………………………… PATRONYM: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. ADDRESS / REGISTERED OFFICE (1): ……………….……………………………………………..……………………………………. ID. CARD NR / COMPANY REGISTRATION NR(1).: .………………………………………………………………………………. NUMBER OF SHARES: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. INVESTORS SHARE ACCOUNT NR: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… SECURITIES ACCOUNT NR: …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. FULL NAME(S) OF THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) (1): ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Appoints as proxy(-ies) Mr./Mrs. …………………………………………………………………………………..(middle name)…………………………………………..resident of …………………………………………street……………….no…………… ID / Passport holder ………………………………… by e-mail address email …………………………..and mobile phone number …………………………….. to whom I give the mandate, power of attorney and the right, to represent me/the legal entity(2), for the above declared shares or those I have at the record date of the Ordinary General Meeting, in order to take part in the debate and vote on the items on the agenda or in any other recurring, after interruption or postponement, etc. meeting, or on postponing the discussion of all or part of the items on the agenda as follows: According to the measures and instructions of the State for dealing with the consequences of the risk of spreading the coronavirus Covid-19 in combination with article 120 par.3 and article 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the General Meeting of August 30th, 2022 (or any Repeat thereof) will be held from a distance in real time by teleconference and using electronic means, under the terms of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the more specific provisions of the Company Invitation. Specifically, for the participation of the Shareholder through a representative in the General Meeting of August 30th, 2022 (or any Repeat), either from a distance in real time via teleconference, or in the voting on the items of the agenda that will be held before the General Meeting, the Shareholder or the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS. or another mediator acting as the trustee of the Shareholder may appoint one (1) representative, whose appointment is required to be made at least forty-eight (48) hours before the meeting of the General Meeting (ie no later than 28.08.2022 and time 11.00). Regards legal entities. Please complete / delete as appropriate

(Please mark your choice with √ at the corresponding icon) AT THE AGENDA FOR AGAINST ABSTENTION DISCRETION OF THE PROXY Approval of the Individual and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements of E.YD.A.P. S.A. in accordance with International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS/IFRS). A.) for the financial year from 01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021, the Management Report of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A. and the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors of EYDAP S.A. on these financial statements. Approval by the Board of Directors, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, of the overall management of EYDAP S.A. and discharge of the Auditors from any liability for compensation for the financial year 01.01.2021-31.12.2021. Approval of the distribution of dividend of fiscal year 2021 profits and determination of the dividend beneficiaries and the date of payment. Submission of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021 in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548/2018. (3) Approval of the fees and expenses paid to the Members of the Board of Directors for their participation in the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors, the Strategy and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors and the Risk Management Committee, for the period from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022, pre-approval of their fees and expenses for the period from 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023, and approval of the additional fixed fees received by the Members of the Board of Directors of EYDAP S.A, for their participation in Committees of the Company for the year 2021. Approval of the remuneration paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EYDAP S.A, from 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022, pre-approval of their remuneration for the period from 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023. Approval and pre-approval of additional incentive and outstanding variable remuneration to the CEO and Deputy CEO of EYDAP S.A. and approval of the annual benefits received for the year 2021. Election of an Audit Firm and approval of its fees for the financial year 01.01.2022-31.12.2022, for: a) the audit of the Annual Financial Statements, b) the Review Report of the Interim Condensed Half-Yearly Financial Statements, the granting of a Tax Certificate, d) the granting of a Report of an Independent Certified Public Accountant for the audit of the completeness of the information included in the Remuneration Report, in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548 /2018 and e) the issuance of a Verification Report by an Independent Certified Public Accountant for the inclusion of electricity consumption of electricity suppliers in the reduced charges of the Special Tax for the Reduction of Air Pollution Emissions, in accordance with article 14 of the Government Gazette B' 3152/30.07.2020. Validation of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 27.04.2022, signed between EYDAP S.A. and of the Fixed Assets Company EYDAP LEPL in execution of the legal obligations of EYDAP. S.A. deriving from Law 4812/2021 and the 02.02.2022 Contract signed between the Greek State, EYDAP S.A. and the Fixed Assets Company EYDAP (3) According to article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, the vote of the Shareholders on the issue is advisory.